While linen's casual appeal may strengthen your not-so-effortless boho-bedroom vibe , its aesthetic values come second to its premium cooling qualities. According to bedding company Linoto , sheets fashioned from linen "maintain a cooler body temperature than either silk or cotton during warm weather conditions, by a difference of about three to four degrees Celsius (approximately five to seven degrees Fahrenheit)." Although opting for 100% linen over other breathable materials may cost a not-so-pretty penny, it's a natural and durable fiber that's built to last longer than the cheaper alternatives. Oh, and it's also much kinder on your skin.