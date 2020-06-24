Summer in all her hot and sticky glory has arrived — and she's given us a new priority: to stay as cool as possible over the next few sweltering months. In addition to living in loose house dresses and inflatable pools, we've also got our sights set on a specific type of bedding that will prevent us from overheating while we slumber. Linen.
While linen's casual appeal may strengthen your not-so-effortless boho-bedroom vibe, its aesthetic values come second to its premium cooling qualities. According to bedding company Linoto, sheets fashioned from linen "maintain a cooler body temperature than either silk or cotton during warm weather conditions, by a difference of about three to four degrees Celsius (approximately five to seven degrees Fahrenheit)." Although opting for 100% linen over other breathable materials may cost a not-so-pretty penny, it's a natural and durable fiber that's built to last longer than the cheaper alternatives. Oh, and it's also much kinder on your skin.
Ahead, a selection of super-soft linen sheet sets that will keep you sleeping cool and easy through hot-sticky summer and beyond.
