Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

It always felt expected, but never pushed. As the oldest daughter of a family going through divorce, it felt like college was my way to “bring up” the family yet also acted as my escape from the family. My therapist said I acted as the hero child, always trying to be perfect to distract the community from the fact that our family wasn’t perfect. This was also exhausting for me so I went to a college a two-and-a-half-hour drive away from my hometown. Close enough to get back by car, but far enough away for me to create my own life. Both of my parents completed two-year degree programs, but neither have their bachelor’s degree. When applying to loans and trying to navigate college finances, I felt like I had to figure a lot of it out on my own.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?

I don’t remember us talking about money a lot, really just an overwhelming idea of “If you want to do that, you have to earn the money for it.” I wanted to go on the school trip, and my parents responded that I needed to get a job. I funded my own way through college with scholarships, loans, and my part-time job. I like how it taught me how to work hard for my money and plan accordingly.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I started working at a local restaurant when I was 15. I wanted to go on the high school trip to Europe so I saved up my money from my shifts on the weekend as well as over the summer. My grandma stopped driving around that time and let me have her car when I turned 16, but I was expected to pay for my own gas. I then also started saving for college.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I don’t remember worrying about money. As my parents divorced when I was in high school/college, I feel like they argued a lot about money — especially around divorce time, they would complain to me about what the other was trying to get with the house/land/car and it was a horrible position to be in. One day I finally broke and told them that I can’t be the person they complain to about that, and it’s been better since that.



Do you worry about money now?

I find myself thinking about money a lot, but I wouldn’t describe it as worry. I feel confident that I can afford the life I currently live, but now I have more of a feeling of wanting things on par with what others my age have. Others are getting married, having children, buying houses, buying cars, and going on trips. I don’t feel like my income can support that currently. My current goals are saving up for a new car and trying to deliberately save for vacations. I feel like for the past five years most of my extra money went towards paying off my student loans and focusing on living expenses that there wasn’t a lot left over.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

Throughout college, my parents paid for my phone bill and would have helped me if I found myself struggling, but I never wanted to have to ask them for money. My parents were on and off about getting a divorce throughout high school and college, so I never wanted to be a burden or source of argument financially. I had loans and worked throughout college to pay for rent and other living expenses, and I did not have a car. Once I graduated and started my full-time job, I had my own phone plan and car insurance, so I no longer depended on my parents. My sister is five years younger than me and while she was going through college she had a few struggles that needed financial support (phone and car problems) and I always felt a little jealous of how my parents helped her with money — but I know they would have helped me if I needed it.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

~$2,000 from when my grandparents passed away. That money went to my Roth IRA and has been growing.