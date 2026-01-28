5:00 p.m. — M. comes over and we start our trek to the restaurant. It takes a long time because we are using public transportation and it's quite far north. We just chat the whole way about life updates. On our walk to the restaurant, we get stuck behind a HUGE group of people wearing all white. They end up situating themselves in the grass across from the restaurant, and the rest of our night is spent trying to figure out what is going on. We discover that it's some sort of all white “dinner party” that you have to pay $100 to go to even though you have to bring your own chairs, table, food, cups, etc. Weird?!