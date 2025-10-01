Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, my parents both come from cultures where education is important and my dad worked in academia. However, I took an alternative route and went to a private fashion and beauty college rather than a regular college or university. I took out a student loan to pay for it, which I paid off in 2020.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?

I was told when we were doing ok financially, and when we needed to focus on saving. Apart from that, my parents did not really educate me about finances.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I worked at a rock climbing gym in high school. I wanted to have my own spending money, and I also got to climb for free on the days I worked.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Not too much. My mom was a hard worker and she always made sure we were comfortable, but she was transparent about not being able to afford certain things. Still, I never felt that we were seriously struggling.



Do you worry about money now?

Somewhat. Things have gotten a lot easier since J. started working again (and got a six figure job to boot), but I also know that life is unpredictable and anything can happen. Even though our household income has essentially tripled since he started working again, I haven’t changed my spending habits very much because I know that our situation could change again.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I moved out of my mom’s place when I was 20. My husband and I have about $50,000 in savings, which we’d like to invest more in the future.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

No.