Do you worry about money now?

A little bit. I’ve been the sole breadwinner of my household for around seven months now; my husband can’t work right now because we’re waiting for his permanent residence to come through after moving back to Canada from the UK. Opting for in-land immigration was a risky choice because it meant losing our double income status for an undetermined amount of time, but we both wanted to come back to Canada. I was worried that we would blow through our savings at first with only me working (my husband used to earn more than me), but I’ve found my new role as the breadwinner empowering. I’m proud of myself for being able to comfortably support my family with just my income — is this how men always feel? We’re not saving much these days, but at least we’re maintaining what we already have without having to make major lifestyle sacrifices. With that said, I am very much looking forward to the day my husband’s residency gets approved and we can be DINKWADs again!