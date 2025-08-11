A Week In Copenhagen On A $98,700 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: a strategy manager who makes $98,700 per year and who spends some of her money this week on a book written by her friend.
Editor’s Note: Prices converted from DKK to USD via Google. Conversion rates correct at time of writing.
Occupation: Strategy manager
Industry: Technology
Age: 29
Location: Copenhagen
Salary: $98,700 before taxes and deductions (approximately 40%) + around $10,000 per year from my investment property.
Assets: Checking accounts: $11,400; savings accounts: $35,000; investments: $26,700; pensions: $26,500; property: $170,000; loan: $3,500 (this is the amount left on a loan to my mother, which she is slowly repaying).
Debt: Mortgage: $66,195
Paycheck Amount (Monthly): $5,018
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $2,150 — I rent a one-bedroom apartment in the suburbs. This is a huge cost, but after sharing for many years, I really value having my own space and finally living like an adult!
Loan Payments: $364.30 (I own a tiny apartment in my home country which I am renting out).
Property Taxes, Insurance & Fees: $1,720 (this is what I paid for my property last year).
Electricity: $26 (this is an estimate, as I am yet to receive my first bill).
Netflix: $12.60
Spotify: $12.75
Phone & Internet: Covered by work.
Unemployment Insurance: $236.55 (quarterly)
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I attended an “elitist” public school where higher education was deemed as mandatory and only top universities were discussed. I did five years at a good university in my home country. My family has never put any pressure on me and gave me full independence in choosing my academic path, plus I don’t think they fully understood the system. My studies were free as I received a need-based scholarship that covered tuition fees, and I lived at home during the whole five years. I only paid for living expenses during my semester abroad, using inheritance money.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?
I remember my dad was quite frugal and for him to have specific rules —like never spending more than $20 on shoes, and meals out also being max $20 — which stuck with me for a while. We did not talk overly about it, but it wasn’t taboo either. After my dad passed away when I was a child, my mother dipped into my inheritance to pay for things like school lunches or clothes, so we got to discuss the cost of things quite early on. I also lent her around $20,000 when I was 18 so she could keep her current apartment. When I was 15, she got me my first debit card, and I started paying for all hygiene, clothing, and beauty products myself. Let’s say it was a very hands-on financial education.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I babysat kids in the neighbourhood and received around $12 per hour for it. I used this money mainly for going out.
Did you worry about money growing up?
I never worried about money growing up as my parents did an excellent job in managing it and making us feel secure. I knew we had less than my friends, but it rarely bothered me. Things changed when my dad passed away and we had to downsize our lifestyle and move to public housing. But even when my mom (then single) was at risk of losing her job, she protected us well from all financial worries.
Do you worry about money now?
I live in an expensive city and being single is costly, so I am worried about what would happen if I were to lose my job. I try to save a substantial amount every month and to spend mindfully, while still enjoying life.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
I left the family home at 23 when I emigrated for the first time. I have been financially independent since then. I could move back with my mother if I needed, however she made it really clear it would be a very temporary solution. My grandparents would help if I asked, but I would never, as they do not have much.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
I have inherited $110,000 when my dad passed away, and $70,000 when my aunt died five years ago. I'm grateful for the safety and independence it brought me, but I would trade the traumatic childhood that came with it in a second. I used some of the inheritance to pay for big ticket items such as the apartment deposit, my driving license, and laser eye surgery. It still doesn’t feel like “real” money to me.
Day One: Thursday
7:20 a.m. — I wake up before my alarm — the sun rises early at this time of the year and I have not yet purchased blackout curtains. Get ready and go to work by taking my bike with me on the train, purposelessly swearing against the strong wind while cycling. $3.38
9 a.m. — Arrive at work and have a slow start getting breakfast of an apple and a few cookies and catching up with some colleagues. There are only a few of us in Denmark, but the atmosphere in the office is very relaxed. Despite my company being male dominated, I do enjoy working there a lot. It can be challenging at times being both the only woman in the office and one of the youngest, but overall it’s grand. I spend the morning making some progress on a few projects I am running.
12:30 p.m. — I break for a quick lunch of marinated chicken, zucchini, and quinoa. I bring my own lunch — we have a canteen on site, but I don’t go often enough for it to be worth it. I steal too many chocolates and some more fruit from our kitchen before going back to my desk. Go for a short walk during the afternoon as the sun is shining and it’s helpful to get ideas flowing.
4 p.m. — Leave work to attend a painting class with my friend D.! I purchased tickets a few weeks ago. The class was disappointing, but I had a good catch up with her and I love unwinding doing creative activities.
8:15 p.m. — Pit stop at the fancy supermarket to grab a frozen pizza for dinner. I spend the evening on the phone with my mom and catching up on reality TV. Go to bed around 11 p.m. $6.50
Daily Total: $9.88
Day Two: Friday
7:20 a.m. — Wake up to my alarm and get ready in 20 minutes to go to the gym. I have just joined a new CrossFit gym, it is humbling but I enjoy the process. There was an offer for the summer, where I paid only one month and could train for three. I am not sure yet if I will extend past that date.
9:15 a.m. — Back at home, log on with breakfast of rhubarb compote, walnuts, and a latte. Work is very flexible, so I can work from everywhere as long as I travel when required, around five times per year. I take full advantage of this setup.
10:20 a.m. — My IKEA delivery arrives! I moved to this place two months ago with very little furniture and I am still in the process of furnishing the place. Unfortunately, the sisal rug I’ve bought is too big for the place. I have tried to put it in all sorts of positions and sadly concluded that I’ll need to return it.
11:30 a.m. — Proceed to grocery shopping and buy a lot (avocado, spinach, ginger, garlic, lemon, scallions, soy milk, Greek yogurt, oyster sauce, peanut butter, dark chocolate, granola, crisps, chickpeas, cucumber, chicken schnitzel, shrimps, frozen fruit, and bread). Lunch is a salad of everything I can find in the fridge, plus some chocolate and a coffee. $59.93
4 p.m. — End of the work week! I go out and pick up two copies of my friend’s book that I had ordered at the library! She published it in my home country, and it got translated across the world. I am so proud — I plan on keeping a copy for myself and gifting the other one to a friend’s child. $15.62
6 p.m. — I have an early dinner of schnitzel, zucchini, and bread. I am not especially hungry, but I eat to avoid buying takeaway later on.
6:45 p.m. — I meet up with D. in the city center. It turns out the event we intended to attend is guest list only, so we settle on chilling on the quays. I grab an overpriced (as most things in this city) yet delicious lemonade. Have a lovely time catching up! Summers in Copenhagen are the best. $9.24
9 p.m. — I cycle back home and get ready for the night. Read until 11 p.m., then light out.
Daily Total: $84.79
Day Three: Saturday
7:20 a.m. — Wake up and jump into leggings and a sports bra. Get ready quickly and am out of the door by 7:45 a.m.
8:30 a.m. — Attend a spinning class. I booked credits when the studio opened months ago, as there was a huge discount. I don’t think I will continue to go there once I’ve run out as it is quite far from where I live now — around 30 minutes cycling each way — and the irony is not lost on me that it takes more time commuting than actually exercising.
10 a.m. — Back home, breakfast of yogurt and granola. Vacuum, clean the place, shower, and make a lunch of vegan pesto pasta. I am always amazed by the amount of time it takes to maintain my place in decent order.
1 p.m. — I meet up with my friend G. and we cycle together to the park. We lived in the same country before but only met in Copenhagen a year or so ago! A friend in common put us in touch, and she has since become one of my best friends here. We chill for a few hours, making the most of the gorgeous weather. Grab an ice cream, it really hits the spot! $6.26
4:30 p.m. — Leave for a first date with a guy from Hinge. The plan is to have drinks in the park. I haven’t dated for a while as I always find it deceiving, but I still give it a shot from time to time. Stop en route for a few snacks and a wine opener; he’ll bring wine. We end up chatting for a long time and even get kicked out from the first park as it’s closing, so we go to a second one. He is nice and our values seem aligned. I would go for a second date with him but try not to get carried away. $18.71
12:20 a.m. — Time to go home, walk for 20 minutes. Go to bed immediately and fall asleep around 1 a.m.
Daily Total: $24.97
Day Four: Sunday
9 a.m. — Wake up after a not-so-good night of sleep. I barely drink these days, so a couple of glasses hit me hard! It’s just not worth the hangover for me. Slow morning of coffee and YouTube in bed before finding the strength to get out of bed to make and eat pancakes.
10:30 a.m. — G. rings me; she is downstairs at a flea market! Get ready in five minutes and meet her there, where I buy a very cute necklace made of purple seashell ($3.08). While I’m out, I go to the library to return some books and borrow a couple of new ones, and buy a cute storage box from Søstrene Grene ($4.44). $7.52
12:30 p.m. — Back home, I have a frozen lunch of peas, schnitzel, and green beans. I also eat a bag of crunchy M&Ms I bought for the date and didn’t eat. Chill out on my balcony doing some logic puzzles. Text the guy from Hinge saying I had a great time and following up on a conversation we had.
2 p.m. — Friends from abroad text the group chat about booking accommodation for the upcoming wedding of one of them. I have already been to five weddings this year, so it starts adding up, but I am looking forward to some good times together. Since I moved country, we don’t see each other that much and I miss them, they are family to me. We haven’t booked anything yet but I mentally budget $750 for accommodation and flights.
3:30 p.m. — Head out for a run in the nature reserve in the city. I end up running 15k, which I am really pleased with — it has been a while since I haven’t run that far. The surroundings help, and I am so glad to live in a city where nature is so accessible. On the way back I stopped for some groceries as I was so thirsty and craving pineapple (I also got mango and lemonade). $10.32
6:30 p.m. — Home! Proceed to shower and have a lazy dinner of pineapple and defrosted bread.
8 p.m. — Go to bed very early and fall asleep reading around 9 p.m. (I am reading Long Island by Colm Toibin, which I highly recommend).
Daily Total: $17.84
Day Five: Monday
7:20 a.m. — Wake up not so refreshed after the longest night of sleep! Get ready, eat a yogurt with granola, and quickly toss a salad together for lunch, using everything I have in the fridge. Again, bring my bike on the train, as my office is quite far from the station. $3.38
9 a.m. — Arrive at work and crack on.
11:15 a.m. — Short break for a coffee and some fruit to keep me going as I have my weekly team meeting at lunchtime. I love my team but we are all in different countries so we don’t see each other that much.
1 p.m. — Luuunch! Eat my salad at my desk and a few office chocolates.
4:30 p.m. — Head home again, putting my bike on the train. Have an early dinner of defrosted red lentils with vegetables — a dish I batched cooked a few weeks ago. $3.38
6:20 p.m. — Time to leave for my Danish class. I have been learning Danish for eight months now, and my progress is almost nonexistent. I can barely understand it and wouldn’t dare trying to speak. However, classes are free, and I feel strongly about learning the language of the country I’m living in, so I persist. Plus, I also really like my teacher and classmates. I intended to cycle there but the weather is apocalyptic just as I’m about to leave, so take the train instead (I forget to check in on the app, which you need to do here when using public transport, so this trip is free). Classes are in the city center and only five of us made it today. None of my friends are part of the lucky few, so it’s gonna be a long one.
8:20 p.m. — The teacher let us go 40 minutes early, so I decide to use this time to walk home. It takes me approximately an hour and it’s lovely! Copenhagen is so pretty, especially at this time of the year.
9:20 p.m. — Back home! I catch up on some reality TV and get ready to go to sleep.
Daily Total: $6.76
Day Six: Tuesday
7:20 a.m. — Wake up to my alarm after a poor night of sleep. I don’t know what is going on as I usually sleep super well. Quickly get into my gym gear.
8 a.m. — CrossFit class! Today is not too difficult physically, but everything is in Danish and I understand 20% of it, so it is definitely challenging mentally.
9:20 a.m. — Back home to a message from my boss telling me he needs to give me an urgent business update. It doesn’t sound good. Make breakfast of coconut pancakes — first time doing this and I love it! I simply added some coconut flakes in the batter. Also have a coffee, then start work.
10 a.m. — Boss calls. It turns out a small part of our business is being sold — I’ll be sad to see them go, but it makes sense. I was expecting something more dramatic so I am relieved.
11 a.m. — Go on travel agent mode and book accommodation for the wedding in Morocco. I only have to pay a $331.22 deposit today, which is exactly my share. We book a four-bedroom riad in the city center, with breakfast and a tiny swimming pool. My friends will send me the remainder and I will pay the whole booking in a couple of months. $331.22
11 a.m. — While I’m at it, I buy flights to go to my home country in a couple of months for a family reunion. $253.35
1 p.m. — Have a lunch of salad and bread rolls with an extreme amount of peanut butter. I also finish the pineapple. Continue working for the rest of the afternoon, having a couple of meetings.
4:45 p.m. — End the work day and bring my massive carpet back to IKEA on the bus ($3.46 return). Fortunately it is only a couple of stops away from me. I buy the smaller version and a whisk while I’m there ($121.33) and get $183.25 back, so that is a nice $61.92 back in my bank account. The way back is not easier, despite the rug being smaller. ($124.79)
6:30 p.m. — Make it back and immediately install the rug. Much better, I am very pleased with how it looks. I cook udon noodles for dinner with shrimps and broccolini, delicious. I eat it while watching a true crime documentary on TV.
9:30 p.m. — Minimalist night routine and go to bed. I am asleep by 10 p.m.
Daily Total: $709.36
Day Seven: Wednesday
6:45 a.m. — Wake up early, without any alarm. Spend the morning chilling in bed and finishing my book. I will work from home again today, so I enjoy the extra time. Change into night PJs to day PJs (aka comfy clothes I am slightly ashamed to go out in but I still do it anyhow).
9 a.m. — Log on into work, with the usual breakfast of Greek yogurt with granola and a coffee.
12 p.m. — Go to the supermarket as I have run out of coffee and I treat that as an emergency. Stock up on frozen veg, flour, milk, toilet paper, chicken, and coffee. I have literally two supermarkets in my building, which is both a blessing and a curse. $45.11
3 p.m. — Cheeky break to go and buy some white sewing thread to shorten my curtains. Also buy a file and nail polish. $16.46
4:15 p.m. — Go for an 8km run in my neighborhood. The weather is lovely, and the endorphins are kicking!
5 p.m. — Shower and get ready for Danish class. I have leftover udon noodles as an early dinner.
6:20 p.m. — Jump on my bike and make it on time for 6:55 p.m. This is the last class before summer holidays! I cannot wait to have two more evenings free every week. I need to find a way to keep practicing though not to lose any of my progress.
9 p.m. — Back home and I have yogurt. I do my nails: I have recently bought the equipment for doing shellac at home. It cost the price of two manicures, so I believe it was worth it. I need to perfect my technique though — the first tests were not so successful. Maybe doing it in the dark is not the best idea.
10:30 p.m. — Go to bed and fall asleep doing more of my logic puzzles.
Daily Total: $61.57
The Breakdown
Conclusion
“This week was a typical week for me. The travel expenses were obviously very high, but I’d rather book in advance before prices get out of control. It is also part of the cost of living abroad. I have learned that a big purchase comes up most weeks. I tend to spend a lot on groceries but I am okay with that as I don’t go out that often and I enjoy quality. Overall, I am quite happy with how I spend money, even if sometimes I believe I could be more mindful and buy it right the first time rather than returning or exchanging stuff! Oh, and an update on the Hinge date: I’m still seeing him and we’ve had a few good dates, but I’m taking things slow as he is a bit noncommittal and I also need to figure things out.”
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
