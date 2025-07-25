Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely. I went to a pretty nerdy high school, so it felt like the one and only option was to go to college. I went to a four-year state university and graduated a semester early. I received a small scholarship, my grandmother paid for my first semester, and then my parents paid for the rest and I was responsible for paying rent and living expenses by working a job while attending school.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?

I don’t remember talking too much about money growing up, but I do remember how cool I thought it was when my mom got into the stock market. She bought some shares of Coca-Cola and started watching the financial channel. It was fun to watch her get so excited about this newfound hobby of hers. At some point in my early 20s, my mom gave me a Suze Orman book, which was a great initial stepping stone towards making smart financial decisions.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was working in one of the food halls my freshman year of university. I was responsible for cleaning tables and sweeping as well as swiping students’ IDs at the entrance. The money earned in this job went towards my tuition.



Did you worry about money growing up?

A little bit. One thing I remember is glaring at my younger sister when she would order something expensive on a restaurant menu. I think it’s because I got a feeling that my parents sometimes spent more than they should have shopping, eating out, and getting fancy food like chocolate croissants from a local bakery every Sunday. I was a little worried about money growing up, because although I felt we were okay financially for the most part, sometimes it felt like we were spending too much.



Do you worry about money now?

I don’t worry exactly, because I’m in a pretty good position and I’m a good saver. However, I wish I made more and had better benefits from work.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

It was a gradual process of taking on more expenses, but in college I started handling my rent and living expenses myself through an hourly job working at a breakfast restaurant. I stayed on my mom’s insurance until the age of 26 and did return home after college for about six months before moving in with my current partner.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I have not, but I have always been generously supported by my parents whenever I needed help. For example, in addition to handling my college tuition, they also purchased my first car and my first couple of laptops for me when I was in college.