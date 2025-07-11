Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There was definitely an unspoken expectation. Doing well in school was always given a high value in my family, and I embraced that value. I was a very studious kid and put a lot of pressure on myself to excel in school. For college, I got a full-ride community service scholarship at what would have otherwise been a very expensive private university. I also received a full-ride scholarship through my local Rotary Club to attend grad school abroad. For both, my parents covered housing, books, food, and any other needs I had while in school.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?

I cannot remember explicit money conversations growing up, but I can see now as an adult that my own philosophy around money certainly flows from my parents’. We were upper middle class, had everything we needed, but my parents were never flashy with the money they had in the way that some people in our area were. They were frugal in funny ways. For instance, my dad is famous for his “uniform”: white polo and khakis. He has a few pairs of both but otherwise doesn’t wear anything else. And my mom will sit patiently on the phone for hours to navigate things like erroneous health care bills just to save a few bucks. On the flip side, they were also very generous. My dad always kept cash on hand to give to anyone who asked; they often treated our friends to meals or experiences; they hosted big, abundant meals for family; and, on top of their full-time day jobs, they started a non-profit that does solar energy projects for hospitals and schools around the world. If they spent big money — like to purchase one of the early hybrid-technology cars in the early 2000s — it was for something that flowed from their values, like environmentalism or education, or on experiences that enhanced our quality time as a family.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I started babysitting for neighbors around 12, but I got my first hourly job at 14 scooping custard at a Midwest burger chain. The job was less about financial relief for my parents and more about my getting workforce experience and staying occupied in the summer.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I wouldn’t say I worried about money growing up; my parents provided us everything we needed and more. But I was aware that we didn’t have as much as other people in our social circles. My brothers and I attended Catholic school K-12, which is not cheap, and so many of our friends were kids whose parents could also afford to send them to private school. My two best friends in grade school lived in legit mansions and had multiple vacation homes. I have a diary from 6th grade with multiple entries that toggle between jealousy for what my friends have and gratitude for what I have. So while I was never worried about my family’s financial security, the question of “What is enough?” bounced around in my head at a young age. Knowing more now about my parents’ finances, I can see that my parents could have afforded more luxury and convenience, but chose to be relatively thrifty, generous, and values-driven with their resources. I admire this approach and try to practice it in my own life.



Do you worry about money now?

I do, especially with the level of job insecurity in the federal government right now (more on that in my diary below). After the November election, I started to dial back expenses, lower my retirement contributions, track my monthly budget more closely, and seek a side hustle, anticipating the layoffs to come. Even outside of these unpredictable times, I’m always worried that I’m not saving as much as I should (for retirement, for emergencies, etc.).



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

At 23, when I moved to DC after grad school for my first job. If I ever got in a bind, my parents would definitely be able and willing to help out, but I don’t ever want to get to the point that I need to ask.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

When I moved to DC, my parents gifted me a car that they had been wanting to get rid of. They also bought me the car I have now a couple years ago (which cost $30,000). This past year, my mom gifted me close to $30,000 to cover three egg freezing treatments. Apart from really wanting me to give her a grandchild some day, she went through IVF back in the 1980s to get pregnant with me, so is very invested in this journey for me. And as I mentioned above, my parents and I co-own a house that I would’ve never been able to afford on my own. I’m incredibly grateful for my parents’ generosity and know I’m super lucky.