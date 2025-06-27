Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

100%. My parents have always stressed the importance of higher education. As the oldest child, it was constantly drilled into my head that I needed to work hard to go to a good school, which would, in turn, lead to a high-paying job in the future. I was lucky enough that I went to a school that offered a need-based financial aid package (essentially, looking at what the student’s family made and scaling tuition to fit what they could afford, without having us take out any loans). I graduated without any student debt thanks to my parents covering my tuition.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I was never explicitly educated about money (i.e. investments, savings accounts), but my parents did consistently emphasize that I should never spend more than I make. In addition, I’ve always been pretty frugal with my money, and had a habit of squirreling away gift cards and loose bills that I got for Christmas in a box under my bed (I still have some of those gift cards today).



What was your first job and why did you get it?

In high school, I got a job at a local event venue making $10 an hour. It was mostly so I could have some spare spending money, since my parents didn’t give me an allowance. To be honest, it wasn’t bad. I was sort of a jack of all trades: serving food, helping out with decorations, cleaning up for the night.



Did you worry about money growing up?

No, I didn’t. My family was not wealthy by any means (we were on food stamps until I was in elementary school) but I was lucky enough that my parents shielded me from the brunt of things. By the time I was in my formative years, I’d say we were middle class.



Do you worry about money now?

I do, but in what I’d consider a superficial way. I graduated during the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant I went home for a year and a half. During that time, I saved literally every dollar I made from my full-time job, which is how I built up my savings and investment accounts. Now, my concerns about money are whether I’ll be able to maintain my current lifestyle (e.g. if I’ll be able to travel as frequently as I want to), which I understand comes from a place of enormous privilege.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for myself after I moved to NYC at 23. If things went haywire, I do have a financial safety net in my savings account. I also know my parents would help me if I ever needed it, but I consider that an absolute last resort.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

No.