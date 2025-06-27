A Week In New York On A $128,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: a product manager who makes $128,000 per year and who spends some of her money this week on pigeon art.
Occupation: Product manager
Industry: Health and wellness
Age: 26
Location: New York
Salary: $128,000
Joint Income & Finances Setup: My boyfriend A. and I live together. I don’t consider his money “mine”, just like he doesn’t consider what I make “his” — for now, we still have a fair amount of financial separation. That said, while we don’t have a joint checking account, we’ll usually split big purchases down the middle (e.g. groceries, rent).
Assets: Savings: $110,000; investments: $70,000 (personal investments and my Roth IRA); 401(k): $50,000; education savings account: $12,000.
Debt: $0
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $3,069
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: My share of monthly rent is $2,400 (I’m cringing a little as I’m writing down the number). I currently do an even split with A. on a one-bedroom in Manhattan.
Monthly Loan Payments: $0
Phone Bill: $100; on a family plan with my parents (they pay).
Internet: $55 (split with A.).
Utilities: $55 (split with A.).
Investments: $800-$1,000 (depending on the month, how my budget is looking, etc).
Savings: $50-$200 (again, depending on the month, how my budget is looking, etc).
Spotify Family Plan: $20 (for my entire family).
The Cut Subscription: $5
Workout Class Subscription: $150 (my friend was nice enough to add me to the Friends and Family plan that he gets through work, which gives me access to a bunch of different boutique fitness classes for a fixed cost).
Annual Expenses
Citibike: $119
Amazon Prime: $139
Microsoft Word: $100
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
100%. My parents have always stressed the importance of higher education. As the oldest child, it was constantly drilled into my head that I needed to work hard to go to a good school, which would, in turn, lead to a high-paying job in the future. I was lucky enough that I went to a school that offered a need-based financial aid package (essentially, looking at what the student’s family made and scaling tuition to fit what they could afford, without having us take out any loans). I graduated without any student debt thanks to my parents covering my tuition.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
I was never explicitly educated about money (i.e. investments, savings accounts), but my parents did consistently emphasize that I should never spend more than I make. In addition, I’ve always been pretty frugal with my money, and had a habit of squirreling away gift cards and loose bills that I got for Christmas in a box under my bed (I still have some of those gift cards today).
What was your first job and why did you get it?
In high school, I got a job at a local event venue making $10 an hour. It was mostly so I could have some spare spending money, since my parents didn’t give me an allowance. To be honest, it wasn’t bad. I was sort of a jack of all trades: serving food, helping out with decorations, cleaning up for the night.
Did you worry about money growing up?
No, I didn’t. My family was not wealthy by any means (we were on food stamps until I was in elementary school) but I was lucky enough that my parents shielded me from the brunt of things. By the time I was in my formative years, I’d say we were middle class.
Do you worry about money now?
I do, but in what I’d consider a superficial way. I graduated during the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant I went home for a year and a half. During that time, I saved literally every dollar I made from my full-time job, which is how I built up my savings and investment accounts. Now, my concerns about money are whether I’ll be able to maintain my current lifestyle (e.g. if I’ll be able to travel as frequently as I want to), which I understand comes from a place of enormous privilege.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
I became financially responsible for myself after I moved to NYC at 23. If things went haywire, I do have a financial safety net in my savings account. I also know my parents would help me if I ever needed it, but I consider that an absolute last resort.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
No.
Day One: Thursday
8:49 a.m. — If there’s one thing about me, it’s that I’m not a morning person, no matter how hard I try. I roll out of bed at 8:49 a.m. (yes, my alarms are set at weird times. I don’t know what it is, but I swear every second of sleep matters). I check Slack first thing in the morning to make sure there’s no crisis, and then get dressed for the day. Usually, my boyfriend A. would already be up, but he’s in Europe solo-travelling, so it’s just me at the moment.
9:15 a.m. — I grab my keys, make sure I have my laptop, and bike to work. I have an annual Citibike membership that’s partially subsidized through my job. Normally, the membership would cost $220 a year; with my company’s subsidy, the annual fee is reduced down to $119. To me, the $119 is more than worth it, since I bike everywhere in the city (plus, $2.90 subway fees add up pretty quickly). Last year, I took 430 bike rides, so with enough Girl Math, this 15-minute trip to the office is basically free.
9:30 a.m. — I get into the office, and start taking a mental inventory of everything I have to do today. I’m in four days a week, which I hated at first, but now actually isn’t bad (please don’t let any execs see this). It helps that I have a couple of friends in the office that I’m close to. My college friend actually referred me to this job and I love that we get to catch up in between work.
11:05 a.m. — After my morning meetings, I pop out for a quick Solidcore class. One of the perks of my job is we’re allowed to work out in the middle of the day (so long as all your other work is done), and I definitely like to take advantage. Within a few minutes of getting on the reformer, it genuinely feels like my organs are shrinking. I don’t know how the girlies on their toes do it, but I’m strictly in modified positions the entire time.
2:30 p.m. — After my Solidcore class, I head back to the office to get some more work done. My friends and I sit down for lunch at around 2:30 p.m. I don’t normally eat breakfast as it usually just makes me feel sluggish and sleepy, so I always make sure I eat enough for lunch. Today, I’ve brought some food that I meal-prepped at home: a bacon, egg, cheese bagel sandwich, a side of tortilla chips, salsa, and sparkling water.
5:15 p.m. — After work, I bike down to SoHo to meet my friend, K. She works in the music industry, and her company is throwing a trivia event with amazing prizes (can you believe first place got a pair of Kendrick Lamar tickets?). Unfortunately, only employees from her company are allowed in, so I’m stopped at the door and (very kindly) told to get out. K. and I end up walking around SoHo for 30 minutes catching up, and then I send her off to trivia to try and win us Kendrick tickets (spoiler alert: She lost).
6 p.m. — On my bike ride back up to my apartment, I decide to stop by Trader Joe’s for some groceries. K. and I are baking cupcakes on Saturday, plus some other friends and I are doing a picnic on Sunday. The line is long, but nothing terrible. I buy a Cheddar snack pack, salami, brie, garlic and herb spread, a vanilla bean mini sheet cake, sour cream, heavy cream, eggs, two bags of chips, two potatoes, and a rib-eye steak. $56.54
8:30 p.m. — I don’t usually enjoy cooking, but if there’s one single talent I have in the kitchen, it’s making steak. I put on some TikToks I’ve saved (I’m just catching up with the car camping disaster at this year’s Coachella), which play in the background as I season my steak and toss it into a pan. After basting for about three minutes, I pull it out and let it rest. When I cut into it, it’s perfectly medium — not bad for a girl who normally eats potato chips for dinner. I eat my steak with a side of mashed potatoes, while scrolling through TikTok.
11:30 p.m. — My skincare routine is pretty simple: cleanser plus whatever moisturizer I have on hand. I used to work at a media company that got a bunch of free full-size samples, so I usually switch between three or four different bottles. Tonight, it’s a DHC oil cleanser I bought when I was in Japan late last year, along with a big bottle of Kiehl’s moisturizer I’ve been trying to use up. I’ve also been trying to get back into reading instead of just rotting on social media, so after I’m done with my skincare, I read some of Realm Breaker by Victoria Aveyard and head to bed by midnight.
Daily Total: $56.54
Day Two: Friday
9 a.m. — I wake up a bit later on Fridays, since we’re able to WFH. Like usual, I check Slack first, then get up (slowly) to start my day. I answer a few emails, go through some Jira tickets, and speak to my engineers. For some reason, mini fires always seem to pop up on Fridays (why??), so I stamp those out before running downstairs to do a quick load of laundry.
12:15 p.m. — I might have chef’d it up with the steak last night, but we are officially back to our regularly scheduled programming. For lunch, I grab some leftover Shin Ramyun. I cook it and drain the water, then sprinkle the seasoning over it (I like my ramen dry. Weird, I know). I also eat three little bags of gummy candies that I got from Japan, along with half a bag of chips. If there’s anything about me, it’s that I’m a fiend for snacks.
4:30 p.m. — The rest of the day passes pretty quickly. I have one call, but that’s about it. I do briefly consider going to a workout class, since it’s 75 degrees and I have literally no excuse not to go outside. Instead, I tell myself that I’ll be out and about all weekend, and I have to conserve my energy (lmao).
7:10 p.m. — Once a month, a group of friends and I will do a book club where we’ll order a bunch of food and then pick a book to discuss. We always try to pick a different genre to mix it up. This month, we’re reading Look Closer by David Ellis. I don’t typically read thrillers, but I actually really enjoyed this one. The twists were sooo good, and there were multiple moments when I had to physically put the book down, because I was ready to (lovingly) throw it across the room. Today, the friends that are hosting live in Turtle Bay. I walk over to the Citibike dock, and bike the 20 minutes over.
8:15 p.m. — Another successful book club! We order at least seven or eight dishes from a nearby Thai restaurant, including fried rice, two curries, and a delicious fried pork. My friends who are hosting also have a couple of bottles of wine on hand, including a sparkling red that I destroy. Soon, talking about books devolves into catching up about each other’s lives. Afterward, I venmo the hosts for my portion of dinner. $29
11:55 p.m. — It’s not too late for a Friday night, but all of us have busy weekends ahead. We call it an earlyish night. My friend C. walks me back to my apartment, where we gossip for the 35-minute trip back.
Daily Total: $29
Day Three: Saturday
10:20 a.m. — When I say I’m up unusually early for a Saturday, I mean it. There’s a pop-up happening in SoHo at 11 a.m. today, and from experience, New York lines can get pretty out of control. I brush my teeth, pull on a change of clothes, and decide to bike to SoHo. MISTAKE. I might possibly be the world’s slowest biker today. It takes a full 45 minutes to get there, and I swear there are some people walking on the sidewalk who are faster than I am.
12:30 p.m. — Luckily, there’s no line at the pop-up, which is for influencers selling their clothes. I browse for a bit, and while I find a couple of cute tops, there’s nothing that gives me that must-have feeling. I wander around SoHo, and end up on the corner of Prince and Mott, with the weekend vendor fair. There’s one particular pigeon art booth called Pigeon Be Pigeon that I’m obsessed with, and I stop by to browse. The owner is super kind, and we chat for a bit. I buy a piece of art to go along with the three others that I already have at home. $27
1 p.m. — I bike up to Chelsea to attend a Rumble class, which is included with my monthly fitness pass. I rent a pair of gloves, and proceed to get absolutely eviscerated for the next 45 minutes. $5
2:30 p.m. — By the time I bike back to my apartment, I’m starving. I cook a packet of ramen, crack an egg on top, and then hop into the shower quickly to wash my hair.
3 p.m. — K. stops by my apartment to make cupcakes! I don’t know what got us into the baking mood, but we’re both convinced we’re going to be the next Dominique Ansel. Unfortunately, it takes us a full three and a half hours to make and frost our 12 cupcakes, so maybe we’re not as efficient as I thought we’d be. For the ingredients, I already had most on hand, like flour, sugar, and baking powder. For any we didn’t have (sour cream), I picked them up in my Trader Joe’s run yesterday, while K. brought over supplies, too. Final verdict on the cupcakes is they’re… fine. I don’t think Dominique Ansel will have competition anytime soon.
8 p.m. — I grab dinner with my friend E. who lives near me. He’s been in California for the last couple weeks, so it’s good to catch up. We go to a new udon place that’s opened up in Hell’s Kitchen. He thinks it’s great, I think it’s okay. He pays, and I venmo him for my portion afterward. $26
11:50 p.m. — Once I get home, I take a second shower (I refuse to allow dirty clothes on my bed). I do my skincare, crawl into bed, and then scroll on TikTok until the wee hours of the morning.
Daily Total: $58
Day Four: Sunday
11:30 a.m. — I wake up around 11:30 a.m., which is much closer to my normal weekend wake-up time. I lay in bed for a while, debating whether or not I want to go back to sleep. Eventually, the shame of sleeping until almost noon gets to me. I drag myself out of bed to go brush my teeth.
1:30 p.m. — My boyfriend, A., is finally back from Europe! I’m not the gushy, bleeding heart type, but I really am glad that he’s home. We’ve been together since college, and there’s truly something to be said about being so genuinely comfortable around a person that you can be your full self. He shows me the different things he brought back, including five bags of my favorite gummy candy, which can only be found in the UK. I eat one bag immediately, and stash away the other four for later.
2 p.m. — A. goes to get a haircut in Chinatown, and I head to Central Park to meet up with some friends. I bring the snacks that I bought from Trader Joe’s, and we decide to do a power hour with some seltzers, because the weather is finally warm and we’re all defrosting. We also celebrate one of my friends getting into business school with some mimosas. By the end of our picnic, we’re all incredibly drunk, but the vibes are great and our playlist is elite.
8 p.m. — I get home just as A. is coming back from a run. He makes me double-cooked pork belly with leeks, which is delicious. When he learns I’ve basically just been eating chips and ramen while he’s been in Europe, he’s horrified, but not surprised. Afterward, we hang out on the couch for a bit, catching up about the past week.
11:30 p.m. — A. is still jetlagged and I’m mildly tipsy from my Central Park afternoon. He packs me lunch for tomorrow, and we call it an early night.
Daily Total: $0
Day Five: Monday
8:50 a.m. — When my alarm goes off this morning, I find myself thinking how much I wish I could work from home. Instead, after a lot of grumbling, I roll out of bed, brush my teeth, and get dressed for the day.
12 p.m. — The morning passes by fairly quickly. Around noon, I head to F45. It’s only my second time doing it, but it’s also included on my gym pass, so I figured I might as well take advantage. I make the mistake of wearing my New Balance 990s to F45 — great for walking, but terrible for HIIT.
1:30 p.m. — I get a couple of last-minute calls thrown on my calendar, so I don’t have a chance to eat with friends today. I heat up my leftover pork belly, which is just as good as it was last night. After that, I’m heads down for the rest of the day, writing tickets for a new product that my engineers are debugging.
5:10 p.m. — I bike back home, and immediately faceplant onto my couch. A. asks if I want to go to a run club with him, but I tell him I’ll pass. For dinner, I make a pasta recipe that I found on TikTok. First, I cook the pasta in chicken broth. Then I add in heavy cream and a pad of butter. Once everything cooks down, I throw in a handful of spices and top it off with some cheese. It’s definitely one of the better things I’ve made (thank you, TikTok!), and I eat while watching an episode of The Blacklist on Netflix.
9 p.m. — A. comes home from his run. He finishes my leftover pasta, and whips together a quick mushroom pasta dish of his own. After that, he gets some more work done while I read more of Realm Breaker.
Daily Total: $0
Day Six: Tuesday
8:53 a.m. — If there’s one thing that’s worse than Mondays, it might be Tuesdays. Today, my team is meeting in our second office because of a company-wide town hall. I get dressed and grab a bike from the Citibike dock.
11:30 a.m. — Because of the town hall, there’s free food today! We don’t get freebies often, so I’m fully prepared to devour whatever’s in front of me. Today, it’s Middle Eastern. I load my plate up with rice, chicken, two falafels, hummus, and pita. The town hall is fairly standard... shareholder value, winning as a team, looking ahead to the future.
4:30 p.m. — My team decides to go for happy hour. We visit one of the bars in Hudson Yards, and I get a $7 sangria. My manager puts everyone’s drinks on her card, which I’m pretty sure is going to get expensed.
6:30 p.m. — I’m a little buzzed as I’m biking back from Hudson Yards, but there are plenty of bike lanes and I’m definitely sober enough to be aware of my surroundings. It’s one of those moments where everything is perfect: the weather is lovely, the vibes are good, and I’m listening to Lorde’s Melodrama album (with just one AirPod in). Did I say I hate Tuesdays? I meant what a time to be alive.
8 p.m. — A. makes pesto pasta with shrimp for dinner then goes on a run. I read more of Realm Breaker before watching another few episodes of The Blacklist on Netflix. I like it so far, but I’ve heard the writing really falls apart in later seasons. We’ll see if I have it in me to keep going, or if I’ll just stop watching altogether and jump right to the Wikipedia synopsis to see what happens.
11:50 p.m. — I jump in the shower, do my skincare, and then get ready for bed!
Daily Total: $0
Day Seven: Wednesday
9:30 a.m. — It’s a calm morning in the office (thank goodness!). I get some work done, write a few tickets, and manage a stand-up. The lead engineer and I have been bamboozled over one particular ticket for the last few days, so we go back and forth with the platform engineering team to see if they have any good ideas on how to handle things.
11:50 a.m. — I walk over to Orange Theory, which is also included in my monthly gym plan. This is my first ever Orange Theory class, and I’m a little nervous. A. is a big runner, and while I ran the NYC Marathon out of sheer spite and willpower a couple years ago, I’ve really fallen off since. All that to say: I’ve heard Orange Theory is big on running, so I show up a few minutes early to get my bearings.
1 p.m. — First Orange Theory class officially done! I actually really liked it, and I think I’ll be incorporating it more into my fitness routine going forward. The front desk worker tries to sell me one of the heart rate bands, but I tell him I’ll pass for now. It’s not mandatory for class and my budget this month is already pretty much maxed out.
5:15 p.m. — A new bakery has opened up near the office, so two of my work friends and I decide to check it out. K. is working from home today, and since she lives nearby, she comes to join us. The bakery is actually incredible. It’s French/Asian inspired, and a lot of their pastries have the cutest shapes (my favorite was the mushroom one)! We ended up getting an orange-shaped pastry, a yuzu-flavored one, and a mini mango sticky rice cake. It came out to about $40. K. paid and we all venmoed her back for our share. We eat outside in a nearby park, people watching and chatting about our day. $10
6:30 p.m. — A. is getting home late from work today, so I root around in the fridge and toss together an assortment of leftovers for dinner: dino chicken nuggets, pesto pasta, and a side of rice with soy sauce. As a snack, I polish off my family-sized bag of Cheetos (there wasn’t that much left, I swear) and pop a can of Sprite as a special treat. I doomscroll on TikTok while eating my dinner.
9 p.m. — A. gets home and we talk about our next trip. While scrolling on TikTok, I came across a pretty good Delta deal of round trip flights to Taipei for 45,000 points each. We’ve been meaning to get away together for a while, so the two of us check the Delta website for ourselves. After calculating our PTO and transferring our points, we decide to bite the bullet and just book our tickets, since the deal is only live for 72 hours. A. books, and charges me on Venmo for the fees for my ticket. $45
11 p.m. — It’s starting to sink in that we just impulse bought tickets to Taipei for the fall. I have a slight existential crisis about the whole thing, and comb through my budget to double check that things are, in fact, fine. After the dust settles, I begin to feel much better about everything (celebratory, even?). We pour out a glass of ice wine to celebrate, then call it a night.
Daily Total: $55
The Breakdown
Conclusion
“This week feels pretty normal in terms of spending. In the past year or so, the bulk of my personal expenses (outside of fixed costs like rent) have come from travelling, like when I’m booking flights or hotels. Other than that, I’d generally consider myself pretty frugal. I’d say it’s normal for me to eat out a few times a week, while spending less on miscellaneous items — I enjoy shopping, but I typically thrift or buy things second hand, which helps with my budget. Overall, I’m happy with my weekly breakdown, and it shows me I could have panicked a bit less when I bought my tickets to Asia.”
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
