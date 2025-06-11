Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, I am the first in my nuclear family to get a university degree. I am originally from Latin America, where I grew up in a traditional setting as the oldest daughter. My parents married young and did not complete university, so there was always an expectation for me to excel academically. From a young age, I was a dedicated student, and I earned scholarships to help ease the financial burden on my parents, allowing them to also send my two brothers to good schools. After high school, I received a scholarship to study at a prestigious university, but the scholarship only covered tuition. To afford living expenses, I worked while studying, which made it challenging to maintain good grades. During my studies, I was awarded a scholarship for a special program overseas, which broadened my perspective and made me realise I wanted to pursue opportunities outside my home country. After returning home, I worked hard and applied for numerous scholarships, eventually securing one to pursue my first master’s degree in Spain, where I met my German husband. Afterwards, I returned to my home country and worked as a public servant, but I soon realised it wasn’t the right path for me. I faced pressure from my family to settle down and be grateful for a stable job, but I knew I wanted a different life. Around that time, I was accepted into a program in France, but my mother was diagnosed with cancer, and the expectation was for me to stay and take care of her. After losing my job, I became her caregiver, but six months later, I decided to move to France. I arranged an au pair position that provided me with an apartment and an allowance in exchange for four hours of childcare per day. I also took on remote research work to save money, allowing me to visit my mother every six weeks. A year later, I got married and moved to Berlin, where I pursued another master’s degree with the help of a government student loan, which I fully repaid last year.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Growing up, money was often a source of stress, and I frequently heard, “There’s no money.” This made me accustomed to not having money and not asking for things. My parents always emphasized that education was the only inheritance they could give us, so our focus was on doing well in school. As I got older, I became more aware of my parents’ struggles to make ends meet. I knew they wanted to provide more for us, but they simply couldn’t. Despite their best efforts, limited job opportunities and a lack of career advancement kept them stuck in low-paying jobs. Because of this, I learned to be extremely careful with any money I had growing up, knowing that I couldn’t count on having it again anytime soon.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

At 17, I got my first job as a receptionist at a shipping company. Since I was still a minor, my mom had to sign a consent form to allow me to work. I got the job with the help of my cousin’s girlfriend, who already worked there. My salary was the basic wage at the time, around $220 per month, and I was incredibly happy to have my own money for the first time. However, with a job came expenses, and I quickly realized it wasn’t enough to cover everything. I had to contribute to the household by paying for the internet, which cost about $40 a month. Although it felt empowering to earn my own income, I soon learned how challenging it was to make it stretch.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes, I worried about money growing up. We always had enough food — good, nutritious meals — but there was little money for extras. Occasionally, we could afford a cheap ice cream; new clothes only came at Christmas. My parents had debts from the mortgage and school tuition, and I was aware of it. I’ll never forget the time my mother sent me to the store with $20 to buy some rice, and I lost the bill on the way. The look on her face is something I’ll always remember. When I went to university and needed to work, my heart ached as I saw my friends who didn’t have to work and could enjoy their free time, while I was running between jobs and classes. We didn’t have proper vacations — just occasional visits to family in the countryside. Now that I’m a mother, I really empathize with my parents and understand how painful it must have been for them not to be able to give everything to their children.



Do you worry about money now?

As we say in German, JAIN — yes and no. I don’t worry about daily expenses or short-term future plans, as I feel secure in those areas. However, I do experience some anxiety about losing my job or something catastrophic happening. The scarcity mindset is deep in me. I was raised with the stress of not knowing if there would be enough for the future. To be honest, I’m very grateful to have savings and disposable income, and I know we’ll be alright. My husband has a stable job and is becoming a public servant, and we enjoy an excellent work-life balance. Still, the child inside me holds on to the fear that everything could disappear in an instant. We don’t have any debts; we pay everything upfront, including trips, vacations, and anything else we need, so that’s a big relief. I’ve set a personal challenge for myself this year: no buying anything that isn’t absolutely necessary. That means no extra clothes or stuff I don’t truly need. I still browse online shopping sites and add things to my cart, but I tell myself that if I really want it, I’ll come back later. So far, it hasn’t happened once this year.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I started working very early, around 17 years old, while still living with my parents. It was up to me to work to afford university. My husband, of course, is my main support. We are a team. His parents also have properties and have always offered to help us if needed. In addition, here, we pay mandatory unemployment insurance, which means I can claim 65% of my salary for up to one year or until I find a new job, should the need arise. I try to save as much as possible, but like many immigrants, I’ve also helped my family financially. I pay my father’s annual health insurance, which costs $2,000 a year, and I give “loans” to my brothers to help them continue their studies. Both have recently graduated — one as a doctor and the other as a lawyer. I believe that my life improved when I started working in Germany, and as a result, their lives have improved as well. I think I could save more, but we do travel a lot. This year, for example, we’re attending a wedding in Italy and also visiting my home country, and we’ve already spent $9,000 just on tickets. However, we try to maintain a lean daily life in general to balance things out.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Not really. But at my first job, my company was acquired, and I received a $15,000 bonus.