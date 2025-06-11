A Week In Berlin On A $140,653 Household Income
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: an HR director who has a $140,653 household income and who spends some of her money this week on a home-office treadmill (she’s excited and hoping to be consistent).
If you’d like to submit your own Money Diary, you can do so via our online form. We pay $150 for each published diary. Apologies but we’re not able to reply to every email.
Editor's Note: All prices converted to US dollars using Google and correct at time of writing.
Occupation: HR director
Industry: Sports
Age: 35
Location: Berlin
Salary: $81,146
Joint income: $140,653. My husband R.’s salary is $59,507 for part-time work of 28 hours per week. We split expenses proportionally, with whoever earns more contributing more to the shared account. We also maintain personal savings accounts and, when necessary, transfer additional funds to the joint account or cover significant expenses by splitting the cost equally from our personal savings. For the purposes of this diary, I have tracked our joint account spending and my own expenses.
Assets: My savings are around $15,000, and I invested $100 in stocks recently, to see how it behaves. R.’s savings are around $6,000. We are married with two children and manage our finances through a joint account dedicated to household, childcare, and shared expenses. I contribute $2,163.90 monthly through an automatic transfer, while my partner contributes $1,947.51 monthly. Additionally, tax refunds and the children’s allowance (“Kindergeld”) of $551.80 per child are deposited into the same account.
Debt: $0
Paycheck Amount (1x/month): $4,248 (after deductions for tax, public health insurance and pension)
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $1,298.34 for a rent-controlled apartment (split with R.).
Loan Payments: $0
Online fitness training: $60
Cellphone: $17.31
Netflix: $15.98 (I pay this for my brother, who is in my home country).
Apple Care: $12.98
Bike Insurance: $5.29
UN Food Program: $13.10
Pension & Health Insurance: Deducted from my gross salary.
Kindergarten Food Allowance: $50 (split with R.; for both kids).
Music Classes: $22 (split with R.; this is just for one of the kids — for the other, it’s included in kindergarten).
House Assistant: $642 for 36 hours per month, including transportation (split with R.).
Internet: $69.92 (split with R.).
Food, Eggs & Vegetable Delivery: ~$196 (split with R.).
Gas: $108 (split with R.).
Electricity: $160 (split with R.).
Cleaner: $304 (split with R.).
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes, I am the first in my nuclear family to get a university degree. I am originally from Latin America, where I grew up in a traditional setting as the oldest daughter. My parents married young and did not complete university, so there was always an expectation for me to excel academically. From a young age, I was a dedicated student, and I earned scholarships to help ease the financial burden on my parents, allowing them to also send my two brothers to good schools. After high school, I received a scholarship to study at a prestigious university, but the scholarship only covered tuition. To afford living expenses, I worked while studying, which made it challenging to maintain good grades. During my studies, I was awarded a scholarship for a special program overseas, which broadened my perspective and made me realise I wanted to pursue opportunities outside my home country. After returning home, I worked hard and applied for numerous scholarships, eventually securing one to pursue my first master’s degree in Spain, where I met my German husband. Afterwards, I returned to my home country and worked as a public servant, but I soon realised it wasn’t the right path for me. I faced pressure from my family to settle down and be grateful for a stable job, but I knew I wanted a different life. Around that time, I was accepted into a program in France, but my mother was diagnosed with cancer, and the expectation was for me to stay and take care of her. After losing my job, I became her caregiver, but six months later, I decided to move to France. I arranged an au pair position that provided me with an apartment and an allowance in exchange for four hours of childcare per day. I also took on remote research work to save money, allowing me to visit my mother every six weeks. A year later, I got married and moved to Berlin, where I pursued another master’s degree with the help of a government student loan, which I fully repaid last year.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
Growing up, money was often a source of stress, and I frequently heard, “There’s no money.” This made me accustomed to not having money and not asking for things. My parents always emphasized that education was the only inheritance they could give us, so our focus was on doing well in school. As I got older, I became more aware of my parents’ struggles to make ends meet. I knew they wanted to provide more for us, but they simply couldn’t. Despite their best efforts, limited job opportunities and a lack of career advancement kept them stuck in low-paying jobs. Because of this, I learned to be extremely careful with any money I had growing up, knowing that I couldn’t count on having it again anytime soon.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
At 17, I got my first job as a receptionist at a shipping company. Since I was still a minor, my mom had to sign a consent form to allow me to work. I got the job with the help of my cousin’s girlfriend, who already worked there. My salary was the basic wage at the time, around $220 per month, and I was incredibly happy to have my own money for the first time. However, with a job came expenses, and I quickly realized it wasn’t enough to cover everything. I had to contribute to the household by paying for the internet, which cost about $40 a month. Although it felt empowering to earn my own income, I soon learned how challenging it was to make it stretch.
Did you worry about money growing up?
Yes, I worried about money growing up. We always had enough food — good, nutritious meals — but there was little money for extras. Occasionally, we could afford a cheap ice cream; new clothes only came at Christmas. My parents had debts from the mortgage and school tuition, and I was aware of it. I’ll never forget the time my mother sent me to the store with $20 to buy some rice, and I lost the bill on the way. The look on her face is something I’ll always remember. When I went to university and needed to work, my heart ached as I saw my friends who didn’t have to work and could enjoy their free time, while I was running between jobs and classes. We didn’t have proper vacations — just occasional visits to family in the countryside. Now that I’m a mother, I really empathize with my parents and understand how painful it must have been for them not to be able to give everything to their children.
Do you worry about money now?
As we say in German, JAIN — yes and no. I don’t worry about daily expenses or short-term future plans, as I feel secure in those areas. However, I do experience some anxiety about losing my job or something catastrophic happening. The scarcity mindset is deep in me. I was raised with the stress of not knowing if there would be enough for the future. To be honest, I’m very grateful to have savings and disposable income, and I know we’ll be alright. My husband has a stable job and is becoming a public servant, and we enjoy an excellent work-life balance. Still, the child inside me holds on to the fear that everything could disappear in an instant. We don’t have any debts; we pay everything upfront, including trips, vacations, and anything else we need, so that’s a big relief. I’ve set a personal challenge for myself this year: no buying anything that isn’t absolutely necessary. That means no extra clothes or stuff I don’t truly need. I still browse online shopping sites and add things to my cart, but I tell myself that if I really want it, I’ll come back later. So far, it hasn’t happened once this year.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
I started working very early, around 17 years old, while still living with my parents. It was up to me to work to afford university. My husband, of course, is my main support. We are a team. His parents also have properties and have always offered to help us if needed. In addition, here, we pay mandatory unemployment insurance, which means I can claim 65% of my salary for up to one year or until I find a new job, should the need arise. I try to save as much as possible, but like many immigrants, I’ve also helped my family financially. I pay my father’s annual health insurance, which costs $2,000 a year, and I give “loans” to my brothers to help them continue their studies. Both have recently graduated — one as a doctor and the other as a lawyer. I believe that my life improved when I started working in Germany, and as a result, their lives have improved as well. I think I could save more, but we do travel a lot. This year, for example, we’re attending a wedding in Italy and also visiting my home country, and we’ve already spent $9,000 just on tickets. However, we try to maintain a lean daily life in general to balance things out.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
Not really. But at my first job, my company was acquired, and I received a $15,000 bonus.
Day One: Wednesday
6 a.m. — It’s my turn to wake up early with the kids. I start the day by making breakfast and prepping snack boxes. Today’s menu features cheese and ham quesadillas, with a few extras to keep it interesting: a handful of walnuts, a sprinkle of little chocodrops, and some roasted pumpkin with cinnamon left over from last night’s dinner. Once the boxes are packed, I get my son dressed.
7 a.m. — My husband R. is up, and my shift is officially over. I retreat to my home office for my morning training routine while he takes over and gets the kids to nursery.
9 a.m. — I have an appointment at the embassy to renew my passport. It expires in December, but with a wedding in Italy coming up this June, I’d rather be safe than sorry. After a long 45-minute wait, they tell me the system is down, so no passport today. Frustrated, I hop on my bike and head home, making it just in time for my one-on-one meeting with my manager.
12:30 p.m. — After a marathon of meetings, I finally get a break for lunch. I portion out some pork with a Korean marinade, wrapping it in lettuce with a dollop of ssamjang — my own quick version of Korean BBQ. I eat while catching up on a bit of TV, of course a K-drama.
2 p.m. — I have an online appointment with my fitness coach. She’s from my home country, and I’ve been following her on-demand training program since January. It’s been paying off — I’m seeing real results and feeling stronger. Today, we discuss my progress and new goals, and I ask her about the weighted vest and brisk walking trend I’ve been curious about. She’s not 100% convinced, but I am — so I make a mental note to shop for the vest later.
4 p.m. — Time for some fitness shopping! I buy a pre-workout mix, magnesium, and that weighted vest I’ve been eyeing ($106.42). After hours of research, I’ve also found the perfect compact treadmill that fits under my desk. The spring sale makes it a steal at $173.10. I’m genuinely excited to start using it. $279.52
5:30 p.m. — I pick the kids up from nursery and stop by the bakery on the way home for some fresh bread (I pay from our joint account). Our house helper is already home, preparing dinner and folding laundry. With no rush, we take our time walking back. Once home, it’s straight into the bath, dinner, and the bedtime routine. $3.75
7:45 p.m. — The kids are finally asleep. R. and I settle down to watch the final episode of Adolescence. It hits me harder than I expected, and I end up sobbing, feeling overwhelmed with so many emotions. I’m exhausted, both physically and mentally, and I’m in bed by 9:30 p.m., hoping I can sleep.
Daily Total: $283.27
Day Two: Thursday
7 a.m. — It’s my turn to sleep in today, and I want to stay under the covers forever. Eventually, R. calls me to help get the kids ready for nursery. Once they’re out the door, I throw in a load of laundry, make myself a cup of coffee, and whip up eggs and ham for breakfast. Feeling more awake, I jump into my fitness routine to get the day started right.
8:30 a.m. — Today’s special: a spa day with R. He doesn’t work one day of the week, and I’ve taken a day off to join him for a bit of relaxation later. He’s busy booking doctor’s appointments, so I keep myself occupied by moving the laundry to the dryer and starting a new load. There’s a public transportation strike in Berlin today, but it doesn’t bother us since we’re biking. Secretly, I’m hoping it keeps the spa less crowded. We’re running late, but he’s still tied up, so I keep tidying up and getting little things done around the apartment. Just before we head out, I take a weed gummy to help me fully unwind.
10 a.m. — We arrive at the spa and check in. After changing, we treat ourselves to a second breakfast: pancakes with chocolate syrup ($14.50 — added to the total bill for the day). Next up is a sauna ceremony featuring a honey peeling. This spa is textile free, meaning everyone’s naked, but in non-sauna or pool areas, people wear robes. It took some time to get used to at first, but now I appreciate coming here as a couple. When I go solo, I prefer the Turkish hammam, which is women only.
11:30 a.m. — It’s time for our couple’s massage ($95), and I remembered to request a female masseuse this time — last time it was a man, and I didn’t feel completely comfortable. The massage is nice, melting away tension and stress (maybe the gummy also helps). Afterward, we head to the spa’s restaurant for lunch. I order butter chicken while my husband goes for an Indonesian rice salad. We treat ourselves to two drinks and a shared slice of cake for dessert ($75). After this, we’re ready for a nap. I lie down on a water bed and pass out for 45 minutes.
3:30 p.m. — It’s time to settle the bill, and everything is paid at the end of the day. The total comes to $300 with tip, but thanks to two gift certificates for the day tickets, we end up paying $204 from our joint account. It’s worth every penny for a day like this. $204
4 p.m. — We pick up the kids from nursery, and our house assistant is already home, prepping dinner. Our daughter wants to stay with her, so we decide to take our son out for a quick haircut. He’s looking like a grown-up boy and not a very happy one. $10
6 p.m. — The usual evening routine kicks in: bath, dinner, bedtime. By 7:30 p.m., the kids are asleep, and I take a long, hot shower while my husband waits for his turn. After he’s done, I straighten up the apartment a bit. We’re both ready to unwind, so we start watching The Residence. We need something light and funny to wrap up a long but refreshing day.
Daily Total: $214
Day Three: Friday
7 a.m. — It’s Friday, and I sleep in a little longer than usual, but now it’s my turn to get the kids to nursery. We rush to get ready, and my daughter rides her bike, while I take my son in his bike seat. I try to make the drop-off as quick as possible because I have a jam-packed day ahead at work.
8 a.m. — Reporting day. I’m deep into analyzing numbers I’m not too thrilled about, like payroll costs, and it takes much longer than I’d like. I also have two meetings lined up and manage to send my reports to a colleague for a double check, though I haven’t received any feedback yet. I take a 30-minute break to fit in a quick fitness session and clear my mind.
12:30 p.m. — Back to the embassy of my home country. After a 30-minute wait, it’s finally my turn. The process is quick and straightforward, and I pay $97.38 in cash. Once that’s done, I hop on my bike and head to a nearby Chinese restaurant for lunch. I order a pork rib menu with rice and a soda for $12.98. I sit alone, enjoying the meal while watching a K-drama. $110.36
2:30 p.m. — Back to work for a couple more hours. I take calls about relocations and employer costs, and finally, I get some feedback on my reports, however, I’ll need to wait until Monday to finish everything. To break up the workday, I make plans with a friend to meet in the park, as it’s a warm 18°C outside. Perfect for a little outdoor relaxation.
4 p.m. — After picking up the kids from nursery, we ride our bikes to the park to meet our friends. We grab some snacks on the way, spending $13 from our joint account. The kids are full of energy and play wildly, and I manage to stay on the picnic blanket for a while, soaking in the sun. Eventually, I join them in a game of tree climbing.
6 p.m. — We head home, and I start dinner with the veggies and noodles my house assistant left in containers, adding peanut sauce to the mix. R. takes over bath duty for the kids. Since I’m following a low-carb, high-protein diet, I have a salad and some chicken. Afterward, we tag-team the bedtime routine: R. lies down with the kids, and I quickly shower. Once I’m done, it’s his turn, and I lie between the kids, reading on my Kindle. By the time they’re asleep, it’s nearly 8 p.m.
9:15 p.m. — We try to watch a bit of The Residence, but I’m just too tired to keep my eyes open. I call it a night and head to bed.
Daily Total: $123.36
Day Four: Saturday
6 a.m. — Saturday morning, and there’s no mercy with my kids when it comes to waking up early. It’s my turn to take over the morning. I quickly make breakfast, eggs and toast, nothing fancy but it gets the job done. As they eat, I start prepping lunch. I’m making a pea pesto with silken tofu and wild garlic I saw on Instagram. Slowly, the clock ticks to 7 a.m., and I wake up R. Finally, I get an hour to myself in bed to relax before the day kicks into full gear.
8:30 a.m. — Everyone is full of energy, so we decide to walk to my brother-in-law’s house to drop off some second-hand clothes for their seven-month-old baby. The walk takes longer than expected, but it’s a great way to pass the time. We play with the baby and talk about our upcoming trip to the south of Germany to visit my husband’s grandma. I show them the hotel and train tickets we’ve already bought months ago, and I can’t help but mention how expensive it is to travel within Germany — about $800 for train tickets and a hotel for a weekend.
11 a.m. — We head back home for an early lunch — gnocchi with pea pesto. We eat early because my daughter has swimming lessons at noon. After lunch, I hop on my bike and take her to the pool, which is only a 10-minute ride away. I’m left waiting for about an hour, so I order a soda at the pool bar and sit with a fellow parent, who’s also waiting. We chat about the show Adolescence and share our worries about the future as parents. When it’s time to pay, my friend kindly covers the drink.
5 p.m. — After a productive afternoon of cleaning up the garden and giving the kids a quick bath, we decide to walk to the supermarket to stock up on a few things, mostly because shops are generally closed on Sundays here. We also grab more seeds to start seedlings tomorrow. We buy eggs, pea milk, soil, veggies, and, of course, a variety of seeds. $71.02
6 p.m. — We head to a new burger joint that recently opened near our house. The kids are excited, and so are we! We order quite a lot: four burgers, two fries, two sodas, and a milkshake. It’s a special treat since we don’t eat out as a family very often, maybe once a month. We usually cook at home, and with our kids’ ages, going to restaurants can be a bit stressful, so we keep it to a minimum. $55.40
7:30 p.m. — We try a new strategy tonight, putting the kids to bed later to see if they sleep in a bit longer tomorrow. R. lies with them, while I quickly arrange the groceries. After a quick shower, we tag-team the bedtime routine, and I finally get some time to relax. I want to make plans with my friends, but it’s tough to coordinate since most of them have kids, and finding time and energy is always a challenge. Eventually, I meet my husband in front of the TV at 8:45 p.m., and I manage to stay up for an hour. I head to bed soon after, while he stays up to play video games.
Daily Total: $126.42
Day Five: Sunday
7 a.m. — It’s a rainy Sunday. R. wakes me up since he’s been up with the kids. It’s my turn to take over. (Spoiler alert: The kids woke up early again.) I have breakfast with them, granola and yogurt, while I start preparing lunch. I’m making chicken rice soup, and the kids help me with the carrots. They’re great little helpers, and we have fun doing it together. We don’t have any big plans for today.
8:30 a.m. — R. is now awake, but the kids want to go to the garden. My daughter insists on starting the seedlings, so I set everything up under the shed. It’s cold and raining, but she’s having a blast. We plant herbs, tomatoes, cucumbers, and flowers — all at her request. Our friend texts us, saying he’s home alone with his kids and asks if we want to meet up. Since the park is a no-go with the wet weather, we invite them over instead.
12 p.m. — The kids are playing, and we’re all hungry, so I ask our friend and his kids to stay for lunch. The kids have their meal first, and they really enjoy the rice soup with peas and carrots. Once they’re done, we adults sit down for a quick meal while the kids play. We get about 10 minutes of peace and quiet before we need to intervene. Our friends leave and I put the baby down for a nap while R. stays with my daughter, watching Bluey.
3 p.m. — My mother-in-law is visiting from elsewhere in Europe for the month, and she lent us her car. We plan to use it for a vacation to a nearby lake with friends in two weeks. Today, we pick it up from her house, taking the bus for a 45-minute ride. I buy a one-way ticket since I don’t have a monthly pass, and I usually use my electric bike for most trips. We spend the time playing I Spy. $3.14
4:30 p.m. — We get the car, install the car seats, and despite the rain, we decide to go for ice cream. There’s a great spot in the neighborhood, where my husband grew up. We treat the kids to three kid-sized scoops and one cookie. $8.30
6 p.m. — It’s dinner time again. The kids are getting their baths while I cook. We briefly consider eating out for something quick, like falafel, but we have plenty of food at home. Plus, we already ate out yesterday. So, I pop some sweet potatoes in the air fryer and cook some turkey meatballs our house assistant prepared earlier in the week. I also whip up a quick salad with lemon dressing. Everyone is happy with dinner, and then it’s time for the bedtime routine again. R. is heading out with a friend, so I hurry and shower to replace him on bedtime duty. At 8:30 p.m., I finally emerge from the kids’ room. I tell myself I’ll watch 30 minutes of K-drama, but end up staying awake until 10 p.m.
Daily Total: $3.14
Day Six: Monday
7:30 a.m. — It feels like a luxury to sleep this late. R. is starting work late today, so he offers to take our daughter to kindergarten. I quickly get her ready, put on her shoes, and helmet, and within minutes, they’re out the door. I stay with our son, make us both breakfast, change him, and then get him dressed. After that, it’s time to take him to kindergarten. On the way, I stop by the post office to drop off a package — a white-noise machine I sold on Vinted for $22. That money from selling second-hand items goes straight into our joint account to buy things for the kids.
11:30 a.m. — After working for a few hours, it’s time to restock my beauty supplies. I only need to buy shampoo, conditioner, and gel about three times a year, and I like to keep them stored up. I always purchase from the same website to save time, especially since there’s a spring sale going on. I use a 20% discount code and get two bottles of shampoo, one conditioner, and a gel. $98.63
2:30 p.m. — Our cleaning lady arrives, and today I pay her $85 for her weekly service. She’s been with us for years and is truly the best. She’s so thorough, and I love how she can take as much or as little time as she needs.
3:30 p.m. — I take a quick break to check out the spring sales for kids’ clothes. I usually buy winter clothes for the upcoming season during this time of year. I prefer investing in high-quality, warm but lightweight outerwear for the kids. This time, I scored two winter jackets and one full-body suit for $113.61. Not a bad deal, especially since these items will be used every day and eventually passed down to my younger child and his cousin. $113.61
5 p.m. — I join my husband and kids at the playground. The weather is getting better, it’s nice to get some fresh air and enjoy time together outside. At home, our house assistant is making a big pot of soup with lots of vegetables and folding the laundry I did earlier in the day.
6:30 p.m. — We come home a little later than usual. Our house assistant is ready to leave, so I set up the dinner table while she finish up. The kids are a little picky tonight, and my daughter doesn’t like the soup, but that’s alright — she eats something, and that’s what matters. We begin the bedtime routine, but this time, I leave a little earlier.
7:40 p.m. — I take my bike for a quick ride to the cinema. It’s only about 10 minutes away. I’ve been craving a movie night, so I head out to watch Mickey 17 by myself ($14.02). I grab popcorn and a soda ($8.09) to enjoy during the movie. I know I’ll be tired tomorrow, but I really needed this break from the routine. I come back home around 10 p.m., feeling refreshed and ready to sleep. $22.11
Daily Total: $234.35
Day Seven: Tuesday
7 a.m. — Today is an office day. I work from home three days a week, but Tuesdays and Thursdays are for going into the office. As usual, the morning is a bit chaotic. I have a quick breakfast of eggs and ham, then get the kids ready for the day. R. takes our daughter to kindergarten, and I bike our son to his. After I drop him off, I quickly bike to work, which takes about 25 minutes. I make it on time for the first meeting of the day.
12:30 p.m. — When I’m in the office, I usually take the opportunity to eat out by myself. It’s my time to relax, and I love enjoying a full meal without any distractions. There’s a fantastic Vietnamese place near my office where I get bun cha, one of my favorites. I also grab a soda from the office kitchen, so I don’t have to spend extra on drinks. The meal costs $14.50, but it’s worth it for the break. $14.50
5 p.m. — After work, I take the chance to treat myself. It’s been a while since I got my nails done, so I go for a manicure. I try to do this every couple of months, as it feels like a little luxury for me. I sit back, relax, and watch a K-drama while the manicure is done. I feel so much better afterward. $34.62
6 p.m. — When I get home, I give our house assistant $55 to cover her monthly transportation costs from our joint account. We’ve been doing this for a while, and she’s always so appreciative. She’s been with us for over three years, and I’m so happy for her as she’s about to leave to pursue her nursing career. We’re still figuring out the best setup for extra weekly help, especially since we’re going to my home country for five weeks soon. I want to make sure we manage everything carefully while we’re away.
7:30 p.m. — We start the night routine with the kids. They’re getting more independent, but there are still some challenges. We manage to get them into bed just after 8 p.m., which is a small victory. I spend some time reading while I wait for them to fall asleep. By 8:30 p.m., they’re asleep. R. and I watch some TV, but I end up passing out on the sofa. He wakes me up, and I manage to drag myself to bed at 9:30 p.m.
Daily Total: $49.12
The Breakdown
Conclusion
“Looking at our weekly expenses made me realise that, while we don’t overspend and enjoy a comfortable life, we haven’t been actively investing or preparing for the future. Writing down every detail showed a clear pattern — too much spending, not enough saving. It triggered some FOMO, especially seeing other women planning their retirements and making smart investments. That motivated me to start casually looking at apartments, and when someone posted about a new building in my home country, I pushed my brother to visit it. After a week of running the numbers and convincing my husband — who eventually came on board — we decided to invest. Honestly, I was ready to go ahead either way. We’re buying it as a rental property for now, not sure what the future holds, but it feels incredibly good to finally have something in our name and a way to keep our savings in something tangible.”
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
