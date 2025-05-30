Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: a consultant who makes $124,000 per year and who spends some of her money this week on a check leaf she thought she wouldn’t have to buy again.
If you’d like to submit your own Money Diary, you can do so via our online form. We pay $150 for each published diary. Apologies but we’re not able to reply to every email.
Occupation: Consultant
Industry: IT
Age: 26
Location: NYC
Salary: $124,000
Assets: Liquid: ~$25,000 cash across HYSA and CMA (brokerage-hosted cash management account). I have these separated into buckets: emergency fund (which is the biggest), vacation, taxes, etc. ~$325,000 in long-term investments across pre- and post-retirement accounts, which includes $170,000 in a taxable brokerage, $34,000 in a Roth IRA, $1,000 in a rollover IRA, $110,000 in a 401(k), and $14,000 in a HSA. I contribute to a company ESPP but recently I sold a bunch of shares in order to diversify my portfolio internationally and beef up my cash. I own no properties.
Debt: None, other than a revolving credit card balance which I manage and pay off regularly.
Paycheck Amount (Biweekly): $2,400 (but fluctuates depending on what is being expensed during that pay period).
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: Currently I live in an apartment with one roommate. It’s $1,952.49 for my portion of the rent, including a flat fee for the transaction. We split shared apartment items such as cleaning supplies, big furniture, and utilities — it’s approximately $100-$130 per person for variable utilities split in a two-person apartment. Renter’s Insurance was paid upfront for the year and split.
Loan Payments: $0. I had $100,000 of student loans which I paid off.
Phone Bill: $30 (my portion of a legacy family plan).
House Supplies: $50. This is a budget for shared apartment items like cleaning and pantry items that my roommate and I share.
Gym: $108.
Subscriptions: $35. ~$20 of this is for Patreon personal development subscriptions. The rest is Apple music and Crunchyroll Fan. For these, I cycle subscriptions because I don’t want to pay for too many at once. I also utilize free ad-based services like Tubi.
Liquid Savings: $500. I have different savings buckets and reassess what I allocate every quarter depending on how my priorities change but I’m always contributing to my emergency fund.
Investments: $500. This fluctuates depending on what I have leftover after debt, expenses, and savings. However I will contribute post-tax either to my brokerage or to my Roth IRA.
Annual Expenses
Botanic Garden Membership: $75 for the year for multiple gardens. Easily worth the initial outlay and it supports the garden.
Renter’s Insurance: $150 for a one-year quote (paid upfront because it was a better deal).
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Absolutely, this was a non-negotiable cultural and familial expectation. I am a second-generation immigrant; I earned my bachelor’s in science. I am fortunate enough for my parents to have covered $100,000 of my total tuition, which amounted to two years. I was accountable for the last two years, which was another $100,000 of federal and private loans. Once I graduated, tackling those pesky high-interest private loans was top priority. I took full advantage of the six-month no-interest grace period for new graduates and the extended COVID-19 interest pause. I lived at home, worked, and adopted a super-aggressive payoff strategy. I told myself I would do nothing but work until I paid off these loans and sacrificed my social life for the most part. Having my priorities straight was essential to success. Through all four years of college, I worked part-time jobs to cover my lifestyle and food expenses. I am not one to regret over things that cannot be changed (and that’s on growth), but if I could go back I would attend a different university and I would be much more strategic with my first two years.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
Put simply, money was tight growing up. Growing up, my upbringing was not easy for many reasons — but everyday I am so grateful that my parents had good financial habits, especially since I was a big natural spender as a kid. They instilled solid habits early on (bank accounts, credit cards in high school, being frugal, etc.) but they approached money talks very differently. One parent shielded us from it completely, while the other laid everything out in excruciating detail. My sibling and I witnessed and overheard many arguments about money. I’m ultimately grateful for hearing the hard truth about our situation, but it instilled early fear around money. I was raised to live below my means, prioritize getting “good jobs”, and to adopt a sustainable lifestyle that helps the planet, not harms it. My family composts, recycles, reuses, reduces, and has never lived the life of overconsumption that is normalized today. I say this because only when I became independent did I fully see that a lot of people don’t care about this, which is so sad to me. All of these remain constant in my lifestyle today, no matter what my income is.
I have a core memory related to this question: fighting with one of my parents over my 401(k) contribution at my first job as a kid that offered a 401(k). I wanted to contribute less and keep more cash; they pushed for 10%, which was them settling with me. They won, begrudgingly for me (thankfully, they were the only people in the world as stubborn as me). Looking back I learned that money wasn’t disappearing — it was being stored for future me to thrive. This was definitely the first seed that was planted that made me the saver I am today. Another big money lesson is related to mindset. Over time, I developed a mindset where money felt more important than anything else: not out of greed, but out of survival and insecurity. I truly believed that my mental health could take the hit if it meant making financial progress or securing financial opportunity, because I could recover from anything due to my strength and resilience. That belief served me for a while… Until it didn’t. I eventually learned (the very hard way) that mental health is the foundation.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was as a waitress at a small local restaurant as soon as I was of age. I was looking to make some cash to cover my own spending and anything fun I wanted instead of solely relying on my parents.
Did you worry about money growing up?
Absolutely. I mentioned money was a contentious topic. Another unexpected contributor to money concerns was school. My parents made a lot of sacrifices in order to get us into a great school. But I was constantly made aware and was self-conscious of how different our socioeconomic status was to others. We lived in a strong school district which was full of super rich families. And I mean rich. McMansion rich. Luxury cars at 16 once they got their driver’s permit, an array of designer bags to school everyday rich. We were in different worlds in more ways than just money. But I do remember stepping into someone’s McMansion for the first time in my life and being flabbergasted by how someone would have such tall ceilings and that much space, though I kept it off my face. Hopefully. Probably not. Now this is all kind of funny because luxury couldn’t impress me less.
Do you worry about money now?
Ever since an income stream went really wrong, yes, although I try not to. It’s a pattern I’m trying to break. I’m a natural over-analyzer and worrier, and I’ve lived through enough hardship to know that nothing is guaranteed. No matter how lucrative or promising any person’s success is, historical success does not guarantee future wins. The mighty rise and the mighty fall and the arrogant and apathetic tend to get eaten up for breakfast. Consulting and tech has been super unstable as well. My company has had more than 10 rounds of layoffs (and counting) which fuelled money fears, but I’ve focused on gratitude and an abundance mindset around the fact that I still have my job and have the ability to control my miscellaneous expenses.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
I have two answers. Mid-college, once I was responsible for my tuition, and then two years ago, after I started living on my own. The gap in between I was living at home. But reaching full independence involved a lot of personal work. It took a few years of confronting and changing my self-centered financial habits and systematically cutting out things I relied on them for. Yes I do now, to the second question. When I was living at home I couldn’t invest in emergency savings and also pay down my student loan debt. So I prioritized building that bucket after I moved out. Recently I finally had a fully-funded emergency savings pot.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
No inherited income, but I did have a passive income stream… that I didn’t fully understand. It was promising at first, but it blew up fast. The aftermath was as ugly as it was situationally inevitable and holistically necessary for my growth. I went through a breakup, lost my entire friend group (a toxic one, so definitely for the best) and my best friend, and ended up in massive debt. The emotional fallout was tough, but the financial one was the most difficult. What came after sent me into the lowest period of my life thus far. I had made good money early on for a short time in exchange for years of deep suffering, constant fear, and borderline financial ruin. This period shattered my old beliefs. I confronted how fragile mental health actually is, how it should never be taken for granted, and how without it, other things pale in comparison. Because my mental health did recover… Five years later, this year, when I finally let go of some of the last residual trauma. I still carry the scars from that time, but I came out of it as such a wise and realized version of me, with stronger habits and a clearer sense of self.
Day One: Thursday
7 a.m. — Day one of a new project so I’m up bright and early. I was placed on this project with just one day’s notice, but that’s the nature of consulting. Still it’s rough because starting today I’m adjusting to an entirely new routine, which means my sleep is taking a heavy hit — so yes I woke up on the wrong side of the bed today. Still, I am excited for the opportunity to build a normalized routine again.
7:11 a.m. — My day starts with a simple morning routine and breakfast. I make my favorite iced coffee at home (condensed milk, espresso from my Breville Bambino Plus, milk. My take on Vietnamese coffee. 10/10) and eat a half-meal of just an egg fry. I put on makeup, spray some perfume, and I start my commute, apprehensive about entering the rush hour commute. $2.90 (Expensed)
8:45 a.m. — Special entry for this train ride because wow. It’s a line I usually never have to take and all of the rush-hour crowds and their moms are out. If there’s one thing I hate it’s being shoved in a metal tube like a can of sardines with no personal space. No amount of my love of big city living will change this. I occupy myself with some music. My choice for this morning is Frank Ocean’s “Super Rich Kids”. Every time I listen to this song I low-key feel like the main character in a movie.
9 a.m. —- I get to the office I’ll be at for the next month. I get my badge, meet the office managers, and get a tour of the office. I’m surprised by how intimate the office is, size wise, and how impressive the amenities are. This role is in finance so I’m excited to see how this industry works behind the curtain.
10 a.m. — I’m oriented to the office for the most part. I have a desk! I spend some time looking at the place. I find that this office has an array of drinks, snacks, and optional building amenities that no one else seems to care about. I’m talking about the big brand stuff — the cold brew, Gatorades, all of the flavors of seltzer, sodas, you name it. Every random type of potato chip and tiny milk chocolate bites that I will definitely grab way too many of while I’m in this office. I love to explore a new place and note my favorite corners.
12 p.m. — A big plus about this project is that I get a full lunch hour, and I use it. This office is in Midtown Manhattan so I decided earlier on to spend my lunch break outside. I buy lunch out at the salad bowl place next door to the office. Honestly I’m not that impressed, but food is food. Because it’s my first day, I didn’t want to meal prep while also adjusting to a very different sleep schedule. I’m big on making my life as easy as possible for “future-me” both physically and mentally. So I enjoy half of my lunch at a local park and sit in the sun. $16.65
5:15 p.m. — My first day comes and goes. It was a fairly light day. Another big plus of this project is that I get to leave the office at a set time. Having set hours like this is pretty rare for consulting so I’m cheery and enjoying this while it lasts. I leave my building and stop by Trader Joe’s. I track my expenses weekly and last week was super expensive for take-out spend because I neglected grocery shopping and didn’t have as much time or energy to cook. Eager to do better, I pick up some essentials and good-to-haves. I focus on my grocery list: just necessities that contribute to big recipes (easy breakfasts and my next weekly meal prep). I’m proud of myself as I leave the store because I didn’t pick up any of those delicious novelty temptation snacks waiting for you at each corner. $30.65
6:05 p.m. — I take the train back home and am absolutely bombarded by rush hour traffic. As I hinted at, I’m an introvert and rush hour on the train is particularly overstimulating for me. By the time I get back I am drained. I’m supposed to meal prep but I throw my stuff down, change, and leave the house. $2.90 (Expensed)
6:30 p.m. — Whenever I feel drained I opt for a quick reset in nature. My go-to is the nearest botanical garden if it’s open, followed by Prospect or Central Park — whichever is closer. I spend some time walking around and soaking in the rolling meadows, trees with so much life in them, and picturesque views, feeling my battery recharge almost immediately. I paid for the annual membership already, so no cost to enter.
7:15 p.m. — The rest of the evening is a full reset. I find a recipe for a replica Sweetgreen Harvest Bowl which tastes phenomenal. It takes some time to prepare each of the individual pieces (marinate and cook the veggies, sweet potatoes, chicken) but it’s well worth it. This is my lunch for the week. I spend some time preparing for tomorrow today (what I call PTT). I choose my outfit for tomorrow (Artizia pants, Cotton On T-shirt, Everlane blazer) and pack my purse (Freja Paloma). Then I shower, journal, and spend the rest of the night turning in early (aka, I stay in bed and watch The Apothecary Diaries. Don’t @ me!)
Daily Total: $47.30
Day Two: Friday
8 a.m. — Today is Friday! Make no mistake: I snoozed my alarm twice. Clearly I’m still trying to adjust to the new schedule. I’m one of those people who wishes I was a morning person but totally accepts the fact that I’m not. Miss me with the 5 a.m. days! I get out of bed, wash my face with my standard routine (face wash — this one is Vanicream, super gentle and simple — and sunscreen. Usually I use Banana Boat which ran out so I have a Supergoop to finish up), and make a quick breakfast. I whip up a parfait of sorts with honey Greek yogurt, frozen mango and berries, and apple-flavored granola. Of course I make my iced coffee because no morning is complete without it. This project is in the office five days a week so I have to commute today. $2.90 (Expensed)
9 a.m. — I’m stirring in my seat in the office because I’m a bit anxious. I need to leave the office early today to see my dentist and see my accountant to start my taxes. They are back home (where my parents live), which means they are not quickly accessible to me, but the commute is worth it to me because I trust them, and I am not willing to undergo a hunt to replace them. This means I have to take some time off for the afternoon and leave work. My company-side team lead is cool with it but I still need to give the client-side office manager a heads up. I am a bit stressed about this because it’s a brand new project and this is my first week.
11:30 a.m. — Everything works out with leaving early today! I heave a sigh of relief. I also get some great news from the client office manager that Fridays are super slow so I can leave early and WFH on Friday afternoons. Yay for me! It’s so nice to hear, because who wants to be in an office at 5 p.m. on a Friday?
12 p.m. — I leave the office with some office snacks in hand. I don’t reach for Gatorade and Doritos on a regular basis but there is something magical about eating them for free — it makes them so much more appealing. I take the train out of New York and then a bus. $12.10
1:30 p.m. — After the train and bus I have to take an Uber to get from the bus station to my parents’ place. $12.98
2 p.m. — I make it back to Mom and Dad’s. I have some time before I have to leave for the dentist. so I tour the house, making sure everything is intact (you know, no broken ceilings, leaks, robbers, squatters, or giant bugs that’ll sneak up on me at night). I water my mom’s plants and put away some dishes.
2:30 p.m. — After giving the house an OK I leave. Driving after being in the city used to be a weird adjustment but I’ve gotten used to it (though I hate driving). The dentist visit goes smoothly. Then comes the accountant visit. I’ve been asked why I don’t just do my own taxes since mine aren’t complex and the answer is because of that passive income hustle experience. One major part of the aforementioned aftermath was the total nightmare that was tax time. I had promised myself, as a motivator to push through, that once I got through this I would outsource my taxes to an accountant. It’s been WORTH IT, plus I adore my accountant. After some confusion with this year’s taxes, we get it done — it turns out I have some extra tasks to complete when I’m back in New York.
5 p.m. — I’m finally done with appointments and my mouth is slightly numb. I spent a little more time than needed staring at the lopsidedness in the mirror of the car, but all of it is done and I feel great. I go back to my parents’ place to unwind. I’m working on enjoying the moment, so I choose to not rush to leave. I end up reflecting on how different life is here versus in the city. This is a quiet home in a quiet neighborhood. It’s a house — not a tiny pre-war New York apartment. As I eat a bowl of strawberry cereal I ruminate over how I actually love living in a walking city. (Side note: Remember PTT, my principle of planning for tomorrow today? Yeah, well, past-me knew that I would probably be back at my parents’ soon and left future-me one of my favorite childhood breakfasts: strawberry cereal — the one from Special K which now only has a quarter of a strawberry in it, but who’s counting? The amount of self-love I feel in this moment is incredible.)
6 p.m. — When I’m ready I book another Uber to get to the bus station for my commute back. As I start the journey I lament about not being able to stay all weekend, but know that it is necessary and no one else is here anyway so there’s no point in staying. I may have a bill for the dentist so I make a mental note to check, but do not know if I do yet. $15.92
7:30 p.m. — One bus and train later and I’m back in New York. I’m exhausted when I get back and turn in for the day to prepare for tomorrow. I take a hot shower while blasting Kendrick Lamar and SZA (“30 For 30”!!). Later I dread the thought of cooking dinner; I don’t like to cook but I need to survive, which is why I meal prep like anyone’s business. I end up making air-fried roasted veggies with some light seasonings (highly recommend an air fryer compared to an oven, saves on gas!) and enjoy some smoky vanilla black tea for the night. $12.10
Daily Total: $53.10
Day Three: Saturday
9:30 a.m. — It’s the weekend and I couldn’t be more excited. For one I don’t need to wake up at the buttcrack of dawn today. As I lay in bed I do a body scan and realize I need R&R after the back-to-back changes to routine, so I make today about slow movement and feeling good. I start my day by recharging before the cleaning bug hits me. Honestly I love a good deep clean. It’s restorative. I believe my outer world reflects my inner world so I keep my environment organized and clean. It helps me stay grounded when my space reflects the peace that I want out of life. I should be getting ready to leave but instead I find myself throwing my bedsheets in the washer, fluffing out my duvet, wiping down my desk and kitchen surfaces, and sweeping.
10 a.m. — Recently I realized I need to enjoy life more and change things up for the better. I resolved to learn to enjoy cooking by mastering the basics and finding a few staple dishes. Most times when I say I don’t like a certain activity it’s because I’m bad at it. Today I tried to make three-ingredient (or so) pancakes with some of my sourdough starter. I add frozen mixed berries AND chocolate chips because otherwise it wouldn’t be a breakfast pancake (duh). It was a huge success!
10:50 a.m. — I leave the apartment and pay for the train to take me to my first mystery destination. It’s sunny with a breeze that brings the weather to a brisk spring vibe. I opted for my favorite Pirouette skirt from Popflex (absolutely addicted to this brand!) and a large white knit sweater that I got from a Brooklyn stoop sale. $2.90
11:15 a.m. — I get some personal work done at a new cafe I’ve never tried. There’s broad windows, lightwashed stone architecture, and nature everywhere. I choose a tiny nook that’s encased by the largest Monstera leaves I’ve ever seen. Then I buy a specialty iced coffee (dulce de leche!?) and enjoy the warmth of the sun. I have some finance tracking and net worth tracking to review (my favorite time of the month!), as well as general end of month retrospecting, shadow work, personal finance writing, and all of those little tasks that built up from my tax session. I spend a lot of time in this place, get a lot done, and bookmark this spot to return to later. Nothing feels as fulfilling as getting a lot of stuff done and the reward/post-glow of being productive (yes, I’m a Capricorn). $6.53
1:20 p.m. — I leave once I begin to feel brain-fried. I walk around until I stumble by a pier near the water that outlooks the New York skyline and spend some time enjoying the views. Rather impulsively, I stop by an ice cream place that I’ve never been to and enjoy a blue jasmine passionfruit swirl (!?) ice cream cone. Buying overpriced ice cream is one of those things I’d never normally do, but I received a discount and today is a day where I’m doing meaningful things for myself I wouldn’t normally do. It’s so delicious and I choose to sit down in front of the water and enjoy it in the moment instead of rushing to the next destination which was worth a lot more than the ice cream alone. 10/10. $5
2:25 p.m. — My day is not over yet — I am spending most of it outside. Personally I am so sad to see the “death of free spaces” happening everywhere, but particularly in New York. I work really hard during the week and in general, so I really value having time to reset in solitude, in nature, and ultimately to not have to pay to vibe and exist. But it’s not about the money — it’s about the experience. I end up stopping by one of the New York Libraries and end up admiring the architecture instead of checking out a book. Support your local library!
4 p.m. — I stop by another coffee shop with a friend and buy a coffee. No surprise there. I love exploring new coffee shops as a major coffeeholic. I look for unique aesthetics but also a good working vibe and comfort factor and most of all, delicious and quality coffee. There’s a lot of spots in the city that sell terrible quality coffee and charge you for $10 just because the aesthetic is great, which is wild to me. All of the coffee spots I go to are locally owned and ethically sourced so I enjoy it guilt-free, sort of. $8
7 p.m. — I take a train back to my apartment ($2.90). I realize that my roommate and I are low on quite a few things, starting with kitchen stuff. I have some time so I pick up some oil and vinegar from the nearby store and split the cost ($10 for my share). $12.90
9 p.m. — Once I’m home I have to set my bed back up. I do my skincare routine which I keep simple (double cleanse with Josie Maran oil cleanser and Vanicream cleanser, sometimes I apply chemical exfoliant toner, then Laneige water mask and lip balm), brush and floss my teeth, and read my book of choice for the month. I’m reading Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins which is a page-turning read. I watch another anime — this time it is a romcom because I’m in a mood and the protagonist is relatable af (Kaichou wa Maid-sama, anyone? Where are my OGs?!). I watch this much longer than I should and end up falling asleep after midnight. No regrets.
Daily Total: $35.33
Day Four: Sunday
9 a.m. — Wake up naturally today and lounge in bed for awhile. I bought a new duvet cover this month which has been incredible. It’s the Quince sateen duvet cover in the clay color and it’s breathable and comfortable. For some reason the first thing I remember to do is to finalize some plans with other people, so I pay for an event I am going to attend next weekend from my phone. Then I sign up for next month’s Meetup club. It’s a career networking event that I adore, and it’s a lot less stuffy than your average networking event. I leave my bedroom at last and wash up via my morning routine and then prepare my breakfast. Of course I make my standard coffee and then I prepare an avocado toast with brioche bread, hummus, and an egg on top, plus various Trader Joe’s seasonings. $10
2 p.m. — I take the train and a transfer to get to a different part of the city for a workout class (I prepaid for it through a ClassPass trial for $5). This one is a lifting-based strength class called Liftonic and I surprisingly love it. For the rest of the day I walk around the city as if I have the biggest wedgie because I’m that sore, but it’s a growing pain. $10.80
5 p.m. — I get home to refresh and get ready to meet friends for a comedy show at one of my favorite local bars. I put on a pair of straight-leg jeans and a cute tank top with a light optional layer on top. This comedy show features a local millennial comic speaking to us for an hour about her experiences growing up broke in New York and she really bonds with the audience. The entire show is themed around the Asian immigrant experience and it’s a riot. We have a lot of fun and I spend extra time here alone afterwards to unwind. I order my favorite things: a specialty hot dog with ketchup, mustard, and jalapenos and a basket of fries with the skin on and garlic aioli on the side. Then I whip out my laptop to free-write and read. $26
Daily Total: $46.80
Day Five: Monday
8 a.m. — Back to the grind! Picked out my work outfit last night. This time I’m wearing an Australian merino wool grey cardigan from Quince, heavyweight black pants from Aritzia, and a teal high-neck tank top from Old Navy. Then I start my commute to work. I’m blindsided by train delays and a packed train, which dampens my start to the day. I enjoy maple oatmeal when I get to the office, since I didn’t have time to eat. $2.90 (Expensed)
10 a.m. — I randomly remember that I still need to pay my accountant and I quickly get that done. $150
12 p.m. — During lunch I head outside with my food in hand. Today I packed some fresh fruit (blackberries, strawberries, and green grapes) with the idea of sitting at a local park. I get a random craving for a pumpkin spice chai which is pretty tragic for me, because it’s spring in New York (if I could, I would splurge on the best at-home coffee and tea setup). I settle in with my book and spend half an hour by the water reading and watching a family of ducks wander across the pond.
5 p.m. — After work I head to the bank; I try to keep cash on hand constantly in singles to give to people in need as I navigate the city. Plus I need to get a single check in order to pay a specific tax — they throw in an envelope which makes my life easier but I leave mildly confused about why a single temp check costs something. $31.50
6 p.m. — I deal with some tax and money stuff I’ve been putting off. But I have a happy hour later, so I figure now is a better time than any to rip off the bandaid. I spent the past year saving for tax time, anticipating and dreading a huge bill due because of NYC taxes. To my pleasant surprise it was much better than I anticipated, but I still owe. I use the money I had “left” to max out my Roth IRA in 2024. $1,600
7 p.m. — I head to a bar after work for a small social/happy hour. I’m buzzing over the happy news I got about what I owe for tax season. I get a mojito that had so much muddled mint it made my soul happy. I unexpectedly make a new connection at this social and we bond — and debate — over Gilmore Girls. We agree vehemently that it’s great but she’s shocked by how I stopped watching mid-way and refuse to pick it up again. In my defense, this is when Rory starts to go downhill. Little does this girl know that I have some of the biggest hot takes (or so I’m told) when it comes to media and I own them. I just don’t see a point in agonizing over a series of Rory’s bad choices so I don’t, and it’ll pain me to watch it happen. Still, I have a good time with this girl and she happily confirms all of the spoilers I thought I knew. $8
10 p.m. — I take the train back to my home area and wrap up my day there. I spend some time on a walk and jump on a phone call with a friend and others. $2.90 (Expensed)
Daily Total: $1,789.50
Day Six: Tuesday
8:45 a.m. — I head out on my work commute, more frazzled than usual because my phone died overnight and I am running behind schedule. I didn’t have time to eat breakfast but bless past-me, she made espresso ahead of time so that I only had to put the ingredients of my favorite coffee together. Then to my massive annoyance, the train makes an emergency stop and I am stuck for 20 more minutes. I’m big on reputation and commitment; if I said I would be somewhere I want to follow through on that and it stresses me out when I don’t. $2.90 (Expensed)
10:30 a.m. — The start to my morning was rough. I’m so tired I can’t keep my eyes open — but breakfast is served at the office, which is a pick-me-up. It’s late, but I enjoy a hearty bagel that’s as big as my mouth. Without going into details on the client, I’m texting a friend who is super excited about the fact that I am surrounded by an ecosystem of super successful (and eccentric) partners as well as “men in finance”. I think she wants me to have a meet-cute. There’s a weird mythologizing of this world that I don’t really get, especially after some of the things I’ve overheard while being here.
12 p.m. — I am productive through the morning and spend my lunch break outside. For whatever reason I’m not hungry and decide to get a coffee instead as a treat. I enjoy a butterscotch latte with a few regrets (it was too milky for my tastes — a classic flat white is usually my go-to here). I enjoy it nonetheless and sit outside in a beautiful area to people watch. $8.71
3:30 p.m. — It’s terribly slow in the office and sitting at my desk watching paint dry feels horrible. I have ADHD and tend to get stir-crazy so I get up and explore the building. I find a lower floor which has a nice decked-out lounge. A coffee corner, pool tables, TVs, areas to sit, a gym (!?), luxurious shower/bathroom, and my favorite, the reading corner. I realize it makes sense given that most people have to work super late and early days, sometimes weekends. But I swear, the book nook is like a dream. It’s nothing spectacular, it’s literally a single book shelf with a coffee table and a lounging chair in the corner of the lounge with the cutest little details like a fur rug and rose quartz coasters. But it’s in a private nook, cordoned off by a giant pillar of the wall. The lounge chair is deep and the back is to the pillar, so it’s private, and the books available are top notch. I find Viola Davis’ Finding Me and a book about military strategy tactics by Jocko Willink which grabs my attention. Yes, the introvert in me is in heaven right now.
5 p.m. — I take the train to Manhattan from my office to meet someone for wine tonight. Along the way there’s this antique bookstore that claims to sell rare books — I finally relent and stop by. $2.90 (Expensed)
6 p.m. — I meet a new friend (hopefully) at a new wine bar that opened up recently. We met at that career event I attended. We really hit it off there and bonded over our shared experiences so we agreed to meet and continue the conversation. Part of the event was all about sharing our personal stories and how we got to where we are, and the two of us shared similar stories of what we’ve survived, such as family and culture dynamics and abusive relationships. Individually we told snippets of our story from a place of how far we’ve come and grown and we both had a moment after we speak. We met eyes and we both just got each other — so I’m happy to have an opportunity to talk with her again, but I just want to get to know her more as a person. We’re blown away by the place and the intentional decor, by the super kind barista who gave us way too many samples of wine, and we share laughs about how to eat this giant artichoke. When we’re done, I commute back to my home area. $44.90
Daily Total: $53.61
Day Seven: Wednesday
8 a.m. — Morning commute to the office after my morning routine. This time I woke up before my alarm! From the last two days I have learned quite a few ways to create a pleasant morning. Like, there is a certain time I should start my commute to barely miss the commute crowd. I’ve also learned to prep my lunch and coffee the night before to help minimize the impulsive snack purchases for coffee in the morning. I opt to eat oatmeal in the office with a glass of chamomile tea. Today it’s a rare perfect weather day so I try out my new maxi skirt from Quince — it’s a pretty sage color and has tiers. I pair it with a basic white long sleeve and a Quince merino wool pullover (clearly I am a Quince girlie) and head out. $2.90 (Expensed)
11 a.m. — While I’m at work, my roommate texts to let me know they’ve done a big restock of home and kitchen essentials. We were low on everything, including toilet paper, paper towels, hand soap, and trash bags, among others. They’ve got everything we need this time, since they are working from home, and we split the cost. $36.71
12 p.m. — I make a good chunk of cash selling my Freja Paloma tote that I no longer want. It’s just too bulky for my personal tastes — it suits me perfectly but I feel like I’m knocking into other people on the train with it. Plus I want a tote that is one pound lighter at least, so that I can stuff it full and not feel like my shoulder is coming off by the end of the day. So I make a quick escape to meet up with the person to sell it. I’m so relieved to have the item gone because it was taking up space, and clutter is a pet peeve of mine — that’s why every quarter I do a massive spring clean. Thankfully the buyer agreed to meet me near my office so that I can return to work.
5 p.m. — I take a train from work to end my working day, but not without grabbing a muffin as my commuting snack. $2.90 (Expensed)
7 p.m. — I decide to try another new workout class (pre-paid earlier this month through Classpass trial for $5); this one is some hybrid of cardio and HIIT which makes me regret all of my life choices after I leave that sweaty room. There’s this one girl who is jumping from station to station in cute workout gear; she’s breaking a sweat but she doesn’t look too pressed at all in terms of exertion. I admire her physical stamina after the class and think about what I can do to bring myself to a level similar to that. Then I grab a quick dinner with a friend at a local cafe that specializes in Jamaican food. $14.35
8:20 p.m. — I jump on a phone call with my parents, who I haven’t talked to for a while. We catch up and stay on the phone for an hour — they tell me more about the hot weather in the area they’re in currently (out of state) and we talk about the most random things, from new perfumes my mom was looking at as a treat for herself to new recipes I should or shouldn’t cook. Little does my mom know that I secretly bookmark the perfumes she lists so that I can buy her one for her birthday coming up soon. (Spoiler alert: Outside of this weekly review, future-me surprises mom on her birthday with a large sized perfume and she cries happy tears.) She’s my person (Grey’s Anatomy!) and my favorite human in this world. She’s also just the best person I’ve ever known — ethics, morals, a heart of gold, good intentions, you name it. She’s the one who instilled a highly sustainable lifestyle into me. Every time I don’t recycle or waste something needlessly, I think about her. I make a cup of my favorite honey lemon ginger tea and curl up with a book beforehand. $22
Daily Total: $51.06
The Breakdown
Conclusion
“As I look at this a few weeks later, I can think of so many ways my situation has changed. This project ended, my routine is different again because I’m not commuting into the office everyday, and I’m apartment hunting. I enjoyed this exercise because I’m working on coming out of my shell and sharing more of my story. I’ve already been tracking my expenses for a few years now so this is nothing new. I have a personalized finance dashboard where I track every expense as well as monthly and annual reviews and an onslaught of other features. Looking at how I’ve done historically and visually seeing my progress has been the biggest motivator to keep making the tough choices with my money. I’m not surprised by my food and drink spending, and recently I’ve resolved to cut it in half. I can afford it but I refuse to accept it. I hope to pour that money into health, experiences, and my future. This reflection and apartment hunting made me realize that I want to be more free and less bound by stuff so I’ve been on a spring cleaning rampage. and I’ve sold at least $700 in items in my effort to spring clean. By cutting out spending and physical clutter where I don’t need it, I hope I can free up mental and physical energy to pursue things that really matter. But I love to write and really enjoyed this exercise, and am curious personally as to how I could continue to do stuff like this, such as blogging — if people would want to dive into that with me, of course.”
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
