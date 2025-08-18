A Week In Queens On A $109,697 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: an outreach director who makes $109,000 per year and who spends some of her money this week on borscht.
Today: an outreach director who makes $109,000 per year and who spends some of her money this week on borscht.
Occupation: Outreach director
Industry: Public health
Age: 28
Location: Queens, NY
Salary: $109,697
Assets: Checking account: $1,446.32; savings account: $2,167.70; HYSA (emergency fund): $20,000; 403(b): $16,843.27; pension: $11,355.02; bonds: $3,348.80; Roth IRA: $7,486.37; brokerage account: $28,631.48.
Debt: $0
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $4,190 (this is before any taxes/deductions are taken out).
Pronouns: she/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $1,400 for my room in a two-bedroom. I share the apartment with my roommate, C., but my girlfriend V. and I are planning to move in together next summer. We’ve been together for three and a half years, and currently live in the same neighborhood.
Renter’s Insurance: $10
Internet: $35
Utilities: $48
Pension: $500
Health Insurance: $110
403(b): $950
Transit Card: $132 (taken out of my paycheck pre-tax).
Spotify: $12.78
iCloud: $2.99
Gym: $31.35 per month + a $62.69 yearly fee (my health insurance is supposed to partially reimburse for this but no word since I submitted the forms months ago… This is reminding me to follow up with them!).
Phone Bill: $0 — I am still on my family’s plan.
CSA: $40 per month for my half of a farm share split with my partner, V. We split a big box of produce every two weeks from June to November.
Industry: Public health
Age: 28
Location: Queens, NY
Salary: $109,697
Assets: Checking account: $1,446.32; savings account: $2,167.70; HYSA (emergency fund): $20,000; 403(b): $16,843.27; pension: $11,355.02; bonds: $3,348.80; Roth IRA: $7,486.37; brokerage account: $28,631.48.
Debt: $0
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $4,190 (this is before any taxes/deductions are taken out).
Pronouns: she/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $1,400 for my room in a two-bedroom. I share the apartment with my roommate, C., but my girlfriend V. and I are planning to move in together next summer. We’ve been together for three and a half years, and currently live in the same neighborhood.
Renter’s Insurance: $10
Internet: $35
Utilities: $48
Pension: $500
Health Insurance: $110
403(b): $950
Transit Card: $132 (taken out of my paycheck pre-tax).
Spotify: $12.78
iCloud: $2.99
Gym: $31.35 per month + a $62.69 yearly fee (my health insurance is supposed to partially reimburse for this but no word since I submitted the forms months ago… This is reminding me to follow up with them!).
Phone Bill: $0 — I am still on my family’s plan.
CSA: $40 per month for my half of a farm share split with my partner, V. We split a big box of produce every two weeks from June to November.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
It was definitely an expectation that I go to college. After college I wanted to pursue grad school, and I debated between law school and a Master of Public Health. I was working at a law firm and not really enjoying it, so decided to get my MPH. My parents and grandparents paid for all of my higher education (both were private universities). I am really lucky and grateful to have had so much financial support for my education.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?
We did not talk about money very much, but I knew we had enough. Both of my parents worked full time until last year. I always go to my mom for financial advice: She is very frugal, and usually advises very secure measures, like opening up CDs.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I babysat in high school and started lifeguarding and teaching swim lessons at the town pool when I was 16. I did this to earn money to buy clothes, go out to eat, etc.
Did you worry about money growing up?
No. My mom went through layoffs a few times, but she always found another job. I’m sure my parents had money stress but they didn’t share it with us. We went on vacation every summer and went out to eat regularly.
Do you worry about money now?
Not day to day, and I am grateful that my job pays me really well and I don’t have any loans. I definitely feel stressed working in public health in this political climate: So many people in the field are getting laid off due to grant terminations and funding cuts. I worry that if I lose this job it will take me a long time to find another, and I know I will likely have a lower salary wherever I work next, given the reality of public health funding right now.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
When I graduated from my master’s program at 26. I lived at home for a year after college, commuting from my parents’ house to save money. I had part-time jobs throughout college and grad school, but tuition was by far the biggest expense, and my family covered that. My family is definitely my financial safety net, and they still cover me on a family phone bill. I could move back in with my parents if I ever needed to.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
My grandparents passed away within a year of each other, and left me around $7,000 combined.
It was definitely an expectation that I go to college. After college I wanted to pursue grad school, and I debated between law school and a Master of Public Health. I was working at a law firm and not really enjoying it, so decided to get my MPH. My parents and grandparents paid for all of my higher education (both were private universities). I am really lucky and grateful to have had so much financial support for my education.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?
We did not talk about money very much, but I knew we had enough. Both of my parents worked full time until last year. I always go to my mom for financial advice: She is very frugal, and usually advises very secure measures, like opening up CDs.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I babysat in high school and started lifeguarding and teaching swim lessons at the town pool when I was 16. I did this to earn money to buy clothes, go out to eat, etc.
Did you worry about money growing up?
No. My mom went through layoffs a few times, but she always found another job. I’m sure my parents had money stress but they didn’t share it with us. We went on vacation every summer and went out to eat regularly.
Do you worry about money now?
Not day to day, and I am grateful that my job pays me really well and I don’t have any loans. I definitely feel stressed working in public health in this political climate: So many people in the field are getting laid off due to grant terminations and funding cuts. I worry that if I lose this job it will take me a long time to find another, and I know I will likely have a lower salary wherever I work next, given the reality of public health funding right now.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
When I graduated from my master’s program at 26. I lived at home for a year after college, commuting from my parents’ house to save money. I had part-time jobs throughout college and grad school, but tuition was by far the biggest expense, and my family covered that. My family is definitely my financial safety net, and they still cover me on a family phone bill. I could move back in with my parents if I ever needed to.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
My grandparents passed away within a year of each other, and left me around $7,000 combined.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Day One: Monday
7 a.m. — I wake up and do my usual skincare routine and makeup (Cetaphil face wash, La Roche-Posay moisturizer, Neutrogena sunscreen, Clinique concealer, a NYX jumbo eyeshadow pencil in a pearly color, and Ilia mascara). Then I get dressed (green thrifted trousers and a black Gap sweater) and eat breakfast. I have full-fat plain Greek yogurt with coconut chips, a few dark chocolate chips, and a drizzle of pomegranate molasses. I also take my probiotic because I’m still trying to heal my stomach after being knocked out by Norovirus a few months ago! I make coffee to go and grab the lunch I made yesterday and some snacks to bring to work. I say hi to my roommate C. before heading out the door.
7:50 a.m. — I leave the apartment and walk five minutes to the subway. I tap to pay with the transit card I get from work (the price of a monthly metro card is deducted from my paycheck so I’m not taxed on it). I start one of my library books — I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman — on the train. My girlfriend V. Venmo-requests me $69 to settle up our fees from our recent trip to Ireland. We almost evened out with what we paid for but this last bit covers the difference from the car rental. $69
8:40 a.m. — I arrive at work and prepare some slides for a meeting tomorrow. Then I meet with my managers briefly and go over plans for the week.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
12:30 p.m. — I head to a big conference room where some coworkers from other sites are having a meeting. There is lunch so I can save my packed lunch for tomorrow, yay! The meeting is a little boring but it’s good to catch up in-person with people who I usually only see on video calls.
3 p.m. — I head back to my desk and follow up on emails about upcoming events and pending projects. I start feeling anxious because I didn’t get to leave the building today, which always makes me restless (my cubicle is in a room with fluorescent lights and no windows, lol).
4:45 p.m. — I leave work and start walking to meet my friend T. I call V. on the way. She was supposed to sleep at mine but since I may be out late with T., I offer to come to V.’s apartment afterwards instead. T. meets me at a Polish diner and we catch up. We each get a cup of soup (borscht for me) and split a breaded pork chop with mashed potatoes and cucumber salad. We also each get a soda. Perfect meal alert... We split the check. $22.90
7 p.m. — T. saw that a singer that she likes is having a pop-up show in Soho so we decide to check it out. We take the bus there and it’s all 22-year-olds filming TikToks. We laugh and stay for a bit and meet up with our other friend. The three of us go to a nearby dive bar which is very fun. T. goes on an impassioned rant when she hears I’ve never seen the movie The Dark Knight. I promise to watch it. I get a beer and tip. I kind of want a second one but hold off. $10
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
9:45 p.m. — I realize it’s getting pretty late for a Monday so I head to the subway. I take the train to V.’s.
10:30 p.m. — When I get to V.’s, I shower, then we debrief our days and fall asleep around 11:30 p.m.
Daily Total: $101.90
Day Two: Tuesday
6:50 a.m. — I wake up at V.’s and regret this scheme to go get my work clothes in the morning. Luckily we live very close. I walk the 10 minutes over to my apartment and do my skincare, get dressed (cropped pants from Loft and a black Muji blouse) and put on makeup. I eat yogurt with coconut flakes and pomegranate molasses and make coffee to go.
7:40 a.m. — I tap with my prepaid card to take the subway.
8:20 a.m. — I do my everyday morning tasks at work but then feel a bit unmotivated. I spend some extra time reading the news and browsing social media before typing up some notes for a meeting at noon. I snack on some Belvita and drink my coffee.
12 p.m. — I have a quick meeting with one of the doctors about a podcast we are going to be on (I work with doctors at this job, which can be intimidating, but luckily she is nice). I take a break for lunch and sit in the very depressing cafeteria instead of going for a walk because it’s raining. I read my book and heat up the lunch I brought yesterday (brown rice with eggplant and red pepper stir-fry). I decide to also get a bag of plantain chips from the vending machine since I don’t have any snacks for the afternoon and I already know I will get hungry. $1.75
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
1 p.m. — I get a $30 charge from a therapist I tried out a few weeks ago when I was having bad anxiety. She gave me some helpful tips but I’m not sure I want to fully commit to therapy again. I was in it for three years starting in 2020 and it was very helpful, but it’s a big commitment! $30
4:20 p.m. — I leave work and walk to Trader Joe’s. I get a big haul: lemons, oranges, bananas, peaches, an avocado, frozen mango and blueberries, pecans, beans, pasta, frozen Korean rice cakes, yogurt, eggs, bread, harissa, sausages, tofu, and my fave flowers: peonies! I walk to the subway and tap to pay. $77
5:30 p.m. — I head to the first CSA pickup of the season! V. and I split a half-share from a farm that provides a CSA program for our neighborhood. Last year we did a full share and it was too much to keep up with. V. is volunteering at the pick-up spot today, so I stop by to take half of our box and give her a kiss. I take Swiss chard, lemon balm, thyme, a mystery dark green I haven’t tried (update: I think it was gai choy — Chinese mustard greens), onions, potatoes, and carrots from the box. When I get home, I unpack my bounty and stall hard because I do not want to go for a run. I eat a cereal bar and watch some fashion/lifestyle vloggers on YouTube — I love Jenny Bourn, Nina Montagne, and Sarah Gray’s channels.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
7 p.m. — I begrudgingly head out for a 4.5-mile run. I am running the NYC marathon this November and I’m intimidated by my training plan! It’s my first marathon so I’m trying to get in the habit of running even when I don’t feel like it. The run becomes more pleasant once I get to a nearby park and see everyone enjoying the summer night.
8 p.m. — I get back to the apartment and I cook up the Swiss chard with chicken sausage and orzo for dinner. I save half of it for lunch tomorrow, then chat with C., shower, and do a Koros face mask.
10:30 p.m. — I get into bed, FaceTime V., then read more of my book. Lights out at 11:30 p.m.
Daily Total: $108.75
Day Three: Wednesday
7 a.m. — I wake up, do my usual skincare/makeup and get dressed (a vintage red blouse and brown Uniqlo pants). I’m sick of my normal breakfast so I decide to make a smoothie (spinach, banana, frozen blueberries/mango, and kefir).
7:45 a.m. — I head out and take the subway to work.
8:30 a.m. — I get to work and spend the morning in a bunch of virtual meetings. At some point, I jump off to go to a surgery training room where we are hoping to host an outreach event later in the summer. It’s very cool to see a fake surgery and I’m excited to host an event here!
12 p.m. — I have more meetings until 1 p.m., then I go sit outside to eat the lunch I brought and keep reading my book. Yay sunshine! I hate being inside the building all day.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
4:45 p.m. — This afternoon was spent making sure everything is set for an outreach event I am hosting tomorrow. I’m pretty anxious about it, but hopefully it goes okay. I walk to the subway and tap to pay. I read my book more on the subway and get very close to finishing.
5:30 p.m. — I’m home and I finish reading I Who Have Never Known Men! It was so good, I highly recommend it. I browse Reddit and Goodreads to see what other people thought of it. Then I make a quick dinner: leftover brown rice, a fried egg, and spinach with the mystery CSA greens cooked down in garlic and soy sauce. It does the job for a light pre-workout dinner.
7:10 p.m. — I head out to my workout class. This studio is in between me and V.’s apartments and has good classes, so I got a 10-pack a while ago that I’m still working through. Today’s class is a mix of mat Pilates and strength training, which I love. It’s hard but fun so I reserve a spot in the same class next week.
8:40 p.m. — I head to V.’s and shower. We debrief our various work stressors and go to bed around 10:30 p.m.
Daily Total: $0
Day Four: Thursday
7:30 a.m. — I can go into work a little later today because I’ll be staying late for the event. The change in routine should be great but it’s throwing me off a bit. I have breakfast with V. (Greek yogurt with strawberries she got when she volunteered with the CSA) and get dressed (linen midi skirt from Muji and a black short sleeve button down that I borrowed from V. and swore I would return, lol).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
9 a.m. — I get on the subway and head to work.
9:40 a.m. — I arrive at work and I’m still feeling anxious about the event later. I have a meeting and answer some emails.
1 p.m. — I go to a nearby deli for lunch and get a chicken Caesar wrap. I like this place because they include chips and a pickle, plus they give a cash discount. $9.79
1:15 p.m. — I swing by Target to get a liter of soda for tonight’s event. I eat half of my wrap outside before going back in. $3.44
3:30 p.m. — I get everything set up for the event, then I go to pick up the catering down the street. When I get there, I realize I’m woefully unprepared to carry it all on the block back to work, but luckily the guy working there offers to help. I tip him $6, which is unfortunately all the cash I have in my wallet. The food was paid for by one of the groups we are hosting the event with. $6
5 p.m. — Tonight’s event is with two community groups we are trying to partner with more. It goes well, except for the fact everyone is overheating from the lack of AC in this room. I make a mental note not to reserve this room again during the summer months. Overall, I’m happy with how it goes and very relieved it is over!
8 p.m. — I drop the leftover food in our office fridge and head out. Long day! I decide to take the ferry home instead of the subway. It was so hot out today, so I sit outside on the top deck and enjoy the sunset and breeze. I buy a 10-pack of ferry tickets because it brings the cost down to $2.90 each (same price as the subway!). I pay for these with my credit card because I don’t have enough on my work transit card. $29
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
9 p.m. — I stop at my friend’s apartment to feed her two cats while she is away. She lives close to me and V. so we split the cat-sitting duties. They’re soooo cute so I’m happy to see them. When I walk home, it’s still hot out and I decide to get a vanilla milkshake, which is a delicious treat for my walk home. $7.12
10 p.m. — I get home and shower. I’m in bed by 10:30 p.m. but I don’t fall asleep until 11:30-ish because it’s hot in my room (I desperately need to put in my AC unit).
Daily Total: $26.35
Day Five: Friday
4:45 a.m. — I’m up at this ungodly hour because one of the doctors invited me to join her on a podcast and they record at 6:30 a.m. It’s a cool opportunity and it means I’ll get to leave work early today, so I don’t really mind. I’m not that hungry because it’s so early so I have my probiotic with a banana and make coffee to go. I do my makeup and get a little more dressed up than usual in case we take pictures. I wear a thrifted silk midi skirt, a short sleeve turtleneck from Zara, and my Vagabond Mary Janes.
5:30 a.m. — I do a slightly shorter commute than usual to get to the recording studio.
7 a.m. — The podcast is done, it was fun! I head to my office and wrap up some emails and chat with my coworkers. It’s Friday and clearly no one wants to work. I eat the other half of my chicken Caesar wrap from yesterday at a respectable 10:30 a.m.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
11:30 a.m. — I get to leave work super early because of the late night Thursday and the early morning today, yay! I stop at Target to get more toilet paper because we are almost out. $9.03
12:30 p.m. — I get home and am so happy to have some extra time on a weekday. My marathon training plan has a big focus on strength training, so I decide to do one of the workouts from the first week (I officially begin the plan next month). It is an easy 3-mile run and a weight circuit. It feels good but it takes a while to get through the strength training. I’m going to have to really plan out my weeks when marathon training starts. I make a lazy version of a salad Nicoise when I get home. I roast potatoes from the CSA, then mix those with spinach, tuna, and a yummy homemade lemon dressing. I shower and get ready to leave again. I put on comfy jeans and a tank top because I’m feeling lazy.
5 p.m. — I head out to go canvas for a mayoral candidate. I take the subway to the meeting point. V. meets me there and is my canvassing partner. We are both exhausted and it’s a pretty slow day for canvassing, but oh well. We keep each other entertained during the shift. I’m pretty worried about the election so it feels good to do something!
8:30 p.m. — V. and I are beyond exhausted but we have to stop at our friend’s place to feed the kitties. We take the subway back and motivate ourselves by discussing the dumplings and chicken we are going to get from the restaurant near our friend’s place. Tragically, we get there and it’s closed. We perform our cat-sitting duties then afterwards we go to a food cart and each get huge platters. I also get a Gatorade. $15
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
10:30 p.m. — Back at my place with V. and we both pass out. It feels amazing to lay down after such a long day.
Daily Total: $24.03
Day Six: Saturday
9 a.m. — I get to sleep in a bit later. I make breakfast for me and V. (coffee, avocado toast with fried eggs, leftover potatoes with chicken sausage) and we chat with C. I put on a button down and jeans with my raincoat and Blundstone boots.
10:30 a.m. — V. and I head over to feed the cats and end up hanging at my friend’s apartment for a while playing with them and watching the new season of And Just Like That… It is the worst show ever made but we cannot look away.
1 p.m. — V. and I head to the subway. We are meeting her coworker at the “No Kings” protest. It takes a while to get started and it’s raining a little. I’m feeling a bit pessimistic but it’s nice to be around the older folks and families with kids marching with us.
3:30 p.m. — We take the subway to my friends’ joint birthday party at a beer hall. V. and I are starving when we arrive so we each get burgers with fries. She leaves after a while to go take a nap but I stay and catch up with my friends. I get a beer, then a gin and tonic. $54.91
6 p.m. — I’m having fun hanging with my friends, so I go with them to get ice cream. Tbh this is definitely an unnecessary purchase… My black raspberry chip ice cream is just fine. Then I head back on the subway and go feed the cats. $7.04
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
8 p.m. — The cats are fed and I head to V.’s. She makes us pasta and we watch The Dark Knight as per T.’s rec earlier in the week. I never watch superhero movies but she was right, it’s good!
11:30 p.m. — V. and I go to sleep.
Daily Total: $61.95
Day Seven: Sunday
9 a.m. — V. and I have cereal at her place, then we go feed and play with the cats.
11 a.m. — I head back to my place and make myself coffee and some oatmeal with peaches and peanut butter. I watch YouTube vlogs and browse new sneakers. I have been a long time Onitsuka Tiger girl when it comes to sneakers, but last night there was a gorgeous pair of Adidas in my dream… I swear this purchase is not fully motivated by the dream, I was already planning to get new sneakers since my Tigers are very beat up. New Onitsuka Tigers are pretty expensive, so instead I find a pair of Adidas that I like on sale at Foot Locker and order them. Hopefully they fit! $78.98
1 p.m. — I head out for a run with the goal of meeting up with V. and some of her friends at a brewery. I am feeling way more energized than on my other runs this week so I add in some hills and do five miles. It feels great!
2:15 p.m. — I arrive at the brewery. I wore my running backpack so I could pack an extra layer to put on. I splash some water on my face and get a beer. $5
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
4 p.m. — I send V. $25 because the event today is a fundraiser for a local LGBTQ center. People are writing letters to their representatives, as well as donating. V. has organized this type of event a few times and it’s always a big success. I head out because I’m feeling like I desperately need to shower. $25
5 p.m. — I put in two loads of laundry at the laundromat when I get back. My laundromat takes quarters, and today it costs me $7.25. I am dreaming of having in-unit laundry one day. $7.25
6 p.m. — V. comes over when her event is finished. I make us lentils, rice, and roasted veggies. We eat and debrief our weekends with C.
8 p.m. — V. offers to feed the cats on her way home but C. and I decide to go with her to fight the Sunday Scaries. The cats are sooo cute and the perfect way to end the evening.
10:30 p.m. — I am home and in bed. Thanks for spending the week with me!
Daily Total: $116.23
The Breakdown
Conclusion
“I enjoyed keeping track of my spending! I am hoping this diary pushes me to be more mindful about it. I was not surprised to see that the category where I spent the most was food and drink. To be honest, this was a more wholesome/politically engaged week than usual for me, so I am interested to compare this to other weeks to see if there is a significant difference. Since writing this diary, I successfully got my gym membership reimbursed, woo-hoo! I also started officially training for the marathon and it’s ruining my life, lol.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
We’ve updated our Money Diaries submission process: You can now submit your Money Diary via our online form or by sending us a bit of information about you and your financial situation to moneydiary@refinery29.com. We pay $150 for each published diary. Apologies but we’re not able to reply to every email.
Prior to submitting your Money Diary, please read and consider Refinery29’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Submission of your Money Diary does not guarantee publication by Refinery29. Should your Money Diary be selected for publication, Refinery29 may, in its sole discretion, elect to pay you a fee, subject to such further terms and conditions as Refinery29 may deem necessary. Money Diaries that are not published are not entitled to receive any payment. Refinery29 will not remove Money Diaries once published. By submitting your Money Diary to Refinery29, you agree to abide and be bound by the applicable Terms of Use and Privacy Policy linked above. All submissions need to be original to the author (i.e., no AI contributions).
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT