I’m A 23-Year-Old LA-Based Content Creator & I Spent $532 In A Week
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’ve partnered with Klarna, the financial services company that offers the Klarna Card that can be used two ways — as a traditional debit card anywhere Visa and virtual payments are accepted, or as a flexible pay-later option — allowing its users to feel empowered and in control of their spending.
Today: Ayana Hyman, a 23-year-old Los Angeles-based content creator, uses her Klarna Card to buy essentials like groceries (adulting!) and little things that make her happy.
Day One
9 a.m. — My alarm clock goes off. I immediately hit snooze and sleep for another hour. Classic. I eventually peel myself out of bed at 10 a.m. and then I remember: I live in Los Angeles now(!!), and that gets me hyped for the day. Moving here has been my dream for forever, and even though I’m all settled in now (I moved a couple months ago), it still feels surreal.
10:30 a.m. — I wash the crust out of my eyes and do my morning skincare routine while bumping to my favorite tunes. I absolutely have to start the day with music pumping through my veins — it’s my way of grounding myself in a new city that honestly still feels new.
1:15 p.m. — I go to my favorite torture class — pilates — and sweat outrageously for an hour. I’ve actually met some of my new friends here. Moving to a new city can be lonely, and it’s been a challenge putting myself out there, so it feels good to start recognizing some familiar faces. $40
2:15 p.m. — I grab a container of mangoes — definitely a little pricey, but they make my day every time. Worth it. $15
6 p.m. — I have a random craving for BBQ, so I order some and it bussed zownnn (as it should for 86 whole dollars!!). Did it taste like comfort? Absolutely. $86
Daily Total: $141
Day Two
11 a.m. — I start my day with a morning croissant and matcha that I order straight to my door. Matcha is definitely a non-negotiable on heavy editing days. I’ve been a content creator for four years now, and I’ve learned that little treats, like matcha, are just the thing I need to keep going. $30
12:30 p.m. — It’s a full hair wash day today: washing, blow drying, and braiding, which kind of feels like the Hair Olympics. I blast music and chat with my mom, which makes the time go by much faster.
5 p.m. — Finally done and I reward myself with a home-cooked meal of chicken, potatoes, and crab claws. It’s a weird combination of dishes, I know, but comfort food always reminds me of home back in Atlanta.
Daily Total: $30
Day Three
7:30 a.m. — It’s an early start today because I’m going to a workout class with the girlies I met at pilates. Yay for new friends.
10:30 a.m. — I’m a sucker for cute workout clothes and the workout studio has the CAY-UTEST top. I buy it, of course. $30
1 p.m. — After our workout, we all get lunch. I only order one smoothie and a croissant, and somehow that’s $30, but I guess that’s LA for ya. I’m still learning how to manage my money out here (social spending versus staying home), but these little hangs definitely make the city feel less lonely. $30
4:30 p.m. — I spend the afternoon editing content I’ve been procrastinating on. It’s just been sitting in my phone for weeks (oops). I eat a freezer dinner and decide to call it a day. Welcome to the unglamorous side of content creation.
Daily Total: $60
Day Four
12 p.m. — I have a brand dinner tonight, and I spend the entire morning thinking about my outfit. When I have something to look forward to, my brain can only think of that one thing for the rest of the day.
3 p.m. — I don’t need to leave until 6:30 p.m., but I start getting ready now, because I’m a professional dilly-dallier. The earlier I get ready the better, because I don’t want to be late — tonight’s event is with one of my favorite Black-owned beauty brands.
6:45 p.m. — Told you! I’m finally ready and leave for dinner. The event is stunning. Moments like these remind me of why I moved out here. I’m living the life I’ve always imagined.
Daily Total: $0
Day Five
12 p.m.— I get dressed to go to the nail salon — only for them to turn me away because they’re all booked for the day (cue the dramatic nooooo).
1:30 p.m. — Instead of heading home, I take myself on a solo movie date. In Atlanta, I would be hanging out with my sisters or friends. Sometimes being alone feels a bit harder in a new city, but I’m learning to enjoy my own company. And this beats doing chores, so I don’t regret my decision at all. $43
7 p.m. — I end the night by FaceTiming with my mom, aka my long-distance bestie. I always feel lighter after chats with her.
Daily Total: $43
Day Six
2 p.m. — It’s Self-care Saturday. Translation: bed-rotting and doom-scrolling for hours. Sometimes you just need to do nothing.
4:30 p.m. — If I want to make it to the next day, I’m going to need some food in my house, so off to the grocery store we go, where I buy ingredients for a few recipes I have in mind, plus a little bouquet of flowers to brighten my home. To be completely honest, grocery shopping is an adulting task that I’m still getting used to. The total amount is a lot, but I justify it because it’ll be cheaper than eating out. And by using my Klarna Card, I can easily track how much I’m spending in the app. And the beauty of this card — and how it differs from other cards — is that I can use it two ways: as a regular debit card wherever Visa or virtual payments are accepted (so, pretty much everywhere) and as a way to plan for a bigger purchase and pay later.
I first learned about Klarna in college. I would buy clothes, and with Klarna, pay the amount in installments. Making smaller payments was just easier (also, girl math), and I felt more in control of my spending. And so I love that I still have that ability to plan for purchases with the Klarna Card, except now, I can use it virtually anywhere and for virtually anything (instead of being limited to select merchants that have Klarna at checkout). $146
7 p.m. — My mom talks non-stop about this pasta recipe she’s always making nowadays, so I take a shot at making it with my newly purchased ingredients. And she wasn’t exaggerating — it’s good.
Daily Total: $146
Day Seven
10 a.m. — I show up to the nail salon because I made an actual appointment this time (#womeninstem). And my nails came out so cute. I simply tap to pay using my Klarna Card (#blessed). $112
2 p.m. — As much as I want to order food because I don’t feel like cooking, I lace up my big-girl boots and make a lettuce wrap with the groceries I bought earlier. Who’s proud of me? (Me haha).
5 p.m. — Sundays are all about comfort. And it just so happens that all of my favorite shows air on Sundays. So you can find me on my couch for the rest of the night — it’s a ritual that reminds me of home, even if home is now thousands of miles away.
Daily Total: $112
Conclusion
“I must confess: I don’t usually track my spending, so I honestly thought that I’d spend way more this week. But I feel good about where my money went. Most of what I spent was on little things that made me happy — like flowers or a matcha or a cute workout top — which feels like the best kind of spending. But I’m also very much aware that regularly dining out can add up, which was why I started to make a concerted effort to cook more at home this week. Keeping track of everything helped me see where my money was going, and using my Klarna Card gives me the flexibility to pay now or plan a purchase to pay later.”
