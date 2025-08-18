The little luxury I can't live without is my visits to the hair salon. It can be over $200 per visit, so I try to only go twice or three times a year. Going to the salon is a luxury that makes me feel refreshed and confident, and ultimately feels worth it if I only go a few times a year. Recently, lots of stylists have been working with their clients to come up with budget-friendly solutions, given how expensive everything has gotten. It's nice to know that there are ways to be flexible and bring down the cost! I'd definitely save more if I stopped going, but there's just something about fresh highlights that makes me feel great about myself. That feeling, to me, is worth the price.