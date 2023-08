I Can’t Afford My Friends Anymore

The feeling of being unable to talk to close friends about money is one Emily knows all too well. "It’s very isolating when your friends are doing well and don’t understand that you’re struggling," she says. "It’s hard to emphasize how bad things are going and how limited you really are." As psychotherapist Anna Sergent explains, many people find it difficult to talk about money because of feelings of shame. "To admit that you do not have the money to go out to a certain place is to admit some sort of lack — and that’s painful to admit," she tells Refinery29.