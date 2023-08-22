Salary Story: I Nearly Doubled My Salary After Leaving Nonprofits

Biggest negotiation regret: When I applied for my current job, I put $120,000 in the field that forced me to put a number. It was so much higher than my $75,000 salary at the time and felt right based on the research I had done. They offered me $130,000 right out of the gate and I didn’t counter. I am actually really happy with $130,000 and think it’s competitive for the role. I don’t think you should always negotiate if the offer is fair. My regret is putting $120,000 in the application and not pressing harder on a range, since throughout our conversations they just assured me I was aligned. I assume they gave me a fair offer since they offered over asking but I will always wonder how much I could have been offered above $130,000.