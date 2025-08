Black Women In The Workplace Are Facing A Crisis. What Now?

Rarely am I afforded the opportunity to bury my head in the sand to the issues that plague us (us meaning Black people, namely Black women ). At this point, I’ve become a bit desensitized to the most pervasive of our ills. But a recent story left me weary because of its topic. The 19th News recently reported on Black women’s rising unemployment rates that are showing no signs of slowing. Not because we’re quitting, but because of vicious cuts to the funding of “secure” jobs Black women earned as a result of the Trump administration’s mission to undo all the progress Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) has made.