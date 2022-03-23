In middle school I developed a bedtime ritual. I had learned a prayer from Tomie dePaola’s nursery rhyme book called Mother Goose: “Now I lay me down to sleep; I pray the Lord my soul to keep; and if I die before I wake; I pray the Lord my soul to take.” I clung to that prayer as if it would form a shield around me and my loved ones. Even as a child, I was not religious (and my family isn’t Christian) but without fail, I would settle into bed every single night and say the prayer at least five times for every immediate family member and for any other loved one who came to mind. If I had a distracting or intrusive thought while doing this, I had to start all over. It was exhausting, time-consuming,and stressful to hide from my family, but, in my mind, I had to do it in order to save them. This ritual continued for years until I moved it to 8 p.m. to give myself enough time to get it out of the way before I went to bed and I eventually stopped, but the worries morphed.