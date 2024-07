The “healed too much” mindset often comes from a desire to be as independent as possible. Caroline Plumer, psychotherapist and founder of CPPC London , says a hesitancy to trust is a “maladaptive behaviour employed in an attempt to feel emotionally safe”. In her eyes, this is a clear sign that someone hasn’t healed. “This tactic may work to some extent — by not trusting or getting close to anyone then it may come to pass that you don't end up feeling betrayed or let down,” she says. “However, you'll also miss out on the joys that come with being able to be connected with others on a deep, emotional level. It is only by allowing ourselves to be vulnerable with others and seeing that it is safe that we can feel fully loved and accepted.” Bailey agrees, explaining that what might keep someone stuck in this headspace is “explaining away” difficult experiences without emotionally connecting to them. “There’s no healing without feeling,” she adds. Bailey pinpoints rumination as another way in which people avoid being emotionally vulnerable. “Despite doing the healing work, we get stuck in a mental rut of replaying our negative experiences or fears. This usually happens because we’re scared to embrace and discover what sits outside our comfort zone.” The irony, she says, is that when we aren’t emotionally available to ourselves, “we will likely attract more emotionally unavailable people into our lives, which will lead to history repeating itself”.