6 R29 Editors On The Ritualistic Things They Do To Combat Winter Fatigue

Winter fatigue is a very real thing. The days are shorter, our body clocks are out of kilter and seasonal affective disorder (SAD) or general lower mood may hit, all of which can affect our energy levels and leave us wondering why we're tired all the time. The months from November to February can be tough to ride out.
At R29 we've been talking a lot recently about how out of sync our bodies feel. While there are plenty of scientifically backed-up approaches to winter wellness — less screen time before bed, getting daylight first thing when you wake up, etc. — hearing personal anecdotes can sometimes make changing winter habits feel more achievable. Not every hack is going to resonate (some of us use TikTok to switch off before bed, for example) so it's about figuring out what works for you on an individual level and sticking to it.
These are the things R29 editors like to do to alleviate feelings of winter fatigue.