For all the good the winter arc can do, no one is really talking about human error. What happens if you’re doing the arc but have a week of getting ill, skipping the gym, ordering takeout and texting that person you know you shouldn’t? To be consistent week in, week out isn’t how real life works. Dr Tara Quinn-Cirillo, a psychologist and author of Mental Health Microgains , says that while goals can be useful in everyday life, there’s balance to be had. “Creating new habits and goals can be a good thing if done in the right way. There might be things we want to change, learn or improve, but goal setting can also negatively impact us if we don’t attain them. It comes down to the relationship we have with our goals.” Too many goals or unrealistic goals can actually worsen our mood and anxiety levels, she adds. It sounds admirable, but building habits and breaking down old ones takes time. The kicker is that if you’re doing the winter arc, time is one thing you don't have. You’re expected to adapt immediately. It sounds as harsh as the winter is cold. Worst of all, you have to do it at the most miserable time of the year. Dr Quinn-Cirillo wants people to remember that at this time of year, light levels change, which can impact our mood, sleep quality, motivation and activity levels. This is an important background to our general way of being. “If wellbeing or life goals become a chore, it defeats the point of setting them.”