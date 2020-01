A better strategy is to get clear about a few reasons you want to pick up or drop a habit. Say you want to run because you want to move more. Your BFF is a jogger so you’d like to hit the park paths with her. You crave more fresh air. But then you find out you positively hate running. You still have options that’ll feel like a win. You could pivot to another form of exercise, maybe even one that involves getting outside or being with friends, such as hiking. “Whatever you do, it should align with your wants and your values,” explains Judy Ho, Ph.D. and author of Stop Self Sabotage . “Just because a goal is right for your friend, doesn’t mean it’s right for you.”