Investigation Finds Some CBD Vapes Can Be Dangerous, Too

On Monday morning,The AP reported that some CBD vapes actually contain illegal, cheap, synthetic marijuana . The wire did laboratory testing on about 30 vaping products that are billed as CBD, the non psychoactive compound found in marijuana and hemp, and found that ten out of the 30 products contained types of synthetic marijuana, while others contained no CBD whatsoever. They noted that the practice of selling these fishy vaping products has sent dozens of people to the hospital over the past two years. They emphasized that it's hard to catch the people selling these scammy products because official regulators haven’t caught up with the ever-growing trend, and drug enforcement agencies “have higher priorities.”