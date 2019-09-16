Investigation Finds Some CBD Vapes Can Be Dangerous, Too

The investigation focuses on the story of Jay Jenkins, who tried a CBD vape to “relax,” but ended up in acute respiratory failure and eventually a coma — after taking just two puffs of a fraudulent CBD pen. The AP found that the cartridge he used contained a kind of synthetic marijuana tied to at least 11 deaths in Europe. “It’s Russian roulette,” James Neal-Kababick, director of Flora Research Laboratories, told The AP.