Health News
Spirit
Which Friends Character Are You Based On Your Sign
by
Molly Longman
Health News
Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Latest Diagnosis
by
Molly Longman
Health News
Whitney Port: What I Learned From My Miscarriage
by
Whitney Port
Body
Asking For A Friend: Can I Work Out Drunk?
by
Molly Longman
Body
Investigation Finds Some CBD Vapes Can Be Dangerous, Too
Molly Longman
Sep 16, 2019
Health News
Kim Kardashian Swears CBD Helps Her Sleep
Molly Longman
Sep 13, 2019
Health News
The Apple Watch Can Now Track Your Period
Cory Stieg
Sep 12, 2019
Health News
Overwhelmed? You’re Not Alone, But We Have Solutions
You’re cramming for the first big exam of college while trying to have a social life, go to the gym, and drink enough water. You have a big presentation
by
Molly Longman
Health Care
Read This Before You Donate Your Vaginal Fluid To Science
Is it possible to say the word bacterial vaginosis without lowering your voice? Maybe, but it’s definitely rare. Most times the topic is brought up in co
by
Molly Longman
Health Care
A Man Was Arrested For An Alleged Elaborate, Vaping-Related Scheme
Unless you’ve been in a Rapunzel-style sleep for the last year or so, you know that vaping trendy, potentially dangerous., and even deadly. And when some
by
Molly Longman
Wellness
Why You Really, Really Wanna Time Your Flu Shot Right
Raise your hand if you’ve ever felt personally victimized by cold and flu season. I certainly have. Getting any type of sickness is wack, but the flu is
by
Molly Longman
Entertainment News
Serena Williams Misses U.S. Open Record & Bianca Andreescu Makes ...
Serena Williams is the GOAT, and almost no one would disagree. But even the greats sometimes experience setbacks. This weekend, the U.S. Open tournament ca
by
Tara Edwards
Health Care
Is Vitamin E Oil To Blame For Vaping-Related Illnesses?
Officials are homing in on Vitamin E acetate as they investigate 450 suspected cases of vaping-related respiratory illnesses — which were connected to t
by
Molly Longman
Wellness
Zak: The Bougie Doctor’s Office Making Eye Care Fancy AF
I love New York, but sometimes I go into a jealous rage when I see what people who live in Los Angeles are up to. They have the beach, the green juice, and
by
Molly Longman
Fitness
Viral Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi Bares All For ESPN’s The Body ...
Katelyn Ohashi isn’t afraid to put it all out there. The 22-year-old gymnast has gotten real about problems within the elite gymnastics industry’s cult
by
Molly Longman
Fitness
Bow Down To Beyoncé’s Workout & Diet Routine
In Beyoncé’s 2008 hit, “Halo,” she implies that her lover is an angel. Perhaps she needed this kind of saving grace in her life for balance because
by
Molly Longman
Health News
Renée Zellweger Opens Up About Her Depression And Acting Hiatus
Renée Zellweger just revealed that she took a hiatus from acting to manage her depression. The Oscar-winning star spoke with New York Magazine in the lead
by
Molly Longman
Health Care
The CDC Just Issued An Unusual Health Warning About Vaping
As officials investigate 215 possible cases of vaping-related illness — one of which ended in death — the Centers for Disease Control is issuing a warn
by
Molly Longman
Gay Rights
New Study Confirms That Sexuality Is Really Complicated
Sexuality is complex. And a new study just came out backing that. Published Thursday in the journal Science, it found that human sexual preferences aren’
by
Molly Longman
Body
Before You Pee In The Ocean, Read This
There are two things I avoid at all costs: Honeydew melon and public restrooms at the beach. I’m no doctor, but avoiding the latter seems like a hea
by
Molly Longman
Health News
Where To Get Free STD & STI Tests Near You 2019
Getting tested for sexually transmitted infections can be stressful. Although it’s an important thing to do for your health — and it can even reduce an
by
Molly Longman
Health Care
Juul CEO Says Vaping-Related Illnesses Are “Worrisome,̶...
As officials look into at least 193 possible cases of a mystifying, vaping-related lung disease that has lead to at least one death, the CEO of Juul says t
by
Molly Longman
Power Diaries
How Ballerina Stella Abrera Lives With No Regrets
Stella Abrera is a principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre. When she's not on stage, the Filipina-American ballerina is focused on giving back t
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
7 Things To Know About Coco Gauff, The Next Big Name In Tennis
Cori “Coco” Gauff is tennis’ new “it girl.” The 15-year-old athlete has been playing since she was six years old, but she’s hit
by
Molly Longman
US News
First Death Linked To Vaping Reported Amid Escalating Illness
On Friday, public health officials announced that they are investigating 193 cases this summer of a mysterious, vaping-related respiratory illness which is
by
Sarah Midkiff
Health News
Want To Watch
Friends
At Work? The Truth About Concentra...
When I heard that Robert De Niro’s company sued a former employee for $6 million dollars for spending an “astronomical” amount of time” watchin
by
Molly Longman
Health Care
How To Get Free Or Cheap Birth Control With Or Without Insurance
Do you get stressed out when you think about having a baby? What about when you think about the health care system? Navigating either of these is enough to
by
Molly Longman
Body
Alyssa Milano Shares She Had Two Abortions In Her 20s
A recent episode of the Sorry Not Sorry podcast kicked off: “I’m Alyssa Milano, and I’ve had an abortion. I control my own body. Sorry not sorry.”
by
Molly Longman
News
In Hearings, Tennessee Lawmakers Push For A Total Abortion Ban
Tennessee lawmakers haven't given up on their attempt to pass a devastating abortion ban in the state. This week, lawmakers held a round of specially
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
Body
Just How Bad Is Vaping For Your Health?
The year is 2019, and it's suddenly cool to carry around a device that looks like a USB flash drive and heats up a cocktail of nicotine and chemicals
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
This Is What Periods Look Like For Women Around The World
by
Natalie Gil
News
How Faith Informs Texans' Views On Abortion And The Death Penalty
It’s hard for hot button issues like abortion and the death penalty to not become entangled with religion in a Bible Belt state like Texas. The state is
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
Fitness
How To Work Out If You Just Quit Equinox & SoulCycle
Hear that? It's the sound of Equinox members and SoulCycle aficionados around the country canceling their memberships and class reservations. On Wedne
by
Cory Stieg
Spirit
Can Ayahuasca & Biomagnetism Help People With Chronic Illnesses?
In Los Angeles, there's no dearth of holistic treatments, crystals, or Goop-y wellness remedies that people swear will change your life and heal all o
by
Cory Stieg
