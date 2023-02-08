Too Much Serotonin Is A Bad Thing, Actually

When it comes to any kind of herbal supplement, not just those that are in adaptogenic drinks, Dr. Grimes advises us to err on the side of caution if you’re already taking a medicine that raises serotonin, and especially if you are taking more than one. “With companies marketing ‘sober-curious’ choices that still ‘create a buzz,’ odds are good there will be ingredients in there that target serotonin and can interact significantly,” she says. “It’s almost never one drink or one supplement, but the piling on of that third or fourth element that creates this infrequent but serious syndrome.”