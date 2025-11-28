Meanwhile, a quiet but cosmic transition is taking place behind the scenes: Neptune stations direct in Pisces on December 10th, joining Saturn, who did the same just weeks prior, in your sector of solitude, endings, and deep spiritual healing. This is the last time in your lifetime these two karmic giants will be moving forward together in this realm — the basement of your subconscious, the attic of your past lives. Neptune’s been here since 2011. Saturn since 2023. That’s over a decade of spiritual unlearning, grief processing, and karmic re-patterning finally preparing to complete. If you’ve felt foggy, withdrawn, or like you’ve been carrying the weight of something ancient without knowing why… this is why. But now, the energy is shifting. The past is still there, but it’s behind you, not breathing down your neck. You may find yourself dreaming more vividly, forgiving more deeply, and craving more solitude before big decisions. Honor that pull inward, because in a few months, Neptune enters Aries, and you’ll begin a whole new soul cycle. For now? Breathe. Reflect. You’re almost through the tunnel.