Sagittarius Season Is Here — Don’t Overthink It, Begin!
Sags, it’s your season! From November 21st to December 21st, the heat will be on in our homes and personal lives as we escape from the coolness outside and engage in the cozy vibes inside instead. There is so much to complete from our monthly agendas, and such little time to do it — so we’ll feel the rush to finish up the loose ends in our lives before moving forward into winter.
Sarah Potter, author of Sober Magic: Using the Tarot and Ritual in Your Journey Away from Drinking, says that “Sagittarius season is where curiosity becomes a compass and desire becomes direction. This is the moment to listen to what lights you up and let it guide you. Let your passion be purposeful. Sag energy asks you to trust your own vision, widen your world, and choose the path that feels like exciting possibilities. Let it remind you that joy is a spiritual practice and expansion begins with radical honesty.”
Potter suggests the following activities to evoke the essence of Sagittarius: “Say yes to a new experience. This is the time to finally take that workshop, trip, class, ritual, or anything that opens your world. A walk with a fast song, dancing in your living room, stretching like you’re taking up more space. Let it feel good to move! Take one little action toward something that excites you. Don’t overthink it, begin! Tell one truth you’ve been avoiding. Do this with kindness and compassion. Maybe it’s to yourself first. Then, speak aloud if needed. Study something that inspires you; philosophy, magic, mythology, travel guides, anything that awakens a sense of wonder.”
The last month of fall is bringing a lot of clarity to our lives — so grab one more pumpkin spice latte for the road and get reflective. With three out of five of the planetary retrogrades coming to a halt, we are going to be able to make decisions and see beyond the veil. Mercury, Saturn, and Neptune are turning direct in the month ahead, offering a new and clear perspective on situations and relationships. We will decide whether to dedicate more of our time to others or focus our energy on ourselves. Take note: Committing to a plan of action will require time and patience.
There may be confusing and ambiguous parts to Sagittarius season, especially with Neptune’s entanglement with the sun. We will have to look within ourselves and move towards what makes us happy, even if it is something as simple as collecting leaves or enjoying a slice of apple pie. The point is that we are making strides to understand our sentiments and strive for fulfillment on a spiritual, intellectual, and emotional level. Our visions are awakening after months of being dormant; the path we choose may take a moment to figure out, but we are taking a step closer to making our dreams a reality — there is nothing more exciting and meaningful than that!
Key Dates in Sagittarius Season:
November 21st: The sun enters Sagittarius, making us more optimistic and willing to learn than before.
November 27th: Saturn turns direct in Pisces, suggesting we set boundaries with others.
November 29th: Mercury ends the planetary moonwalk in Scorpio that began November 9th in Sagittarius, clearing up matters from the past weeks.
November 30th: Venus glides into Sagittarius, making love fun and pushing us to make investments.
December 4th: The Super Full Moon in Gemini highlights our ability to communicate effectively.
December 10th: Neptune retrograde in Pisces completes its cycle, allowing us to revisit our dreams from former months and years.
December 11th: Mercury moves into Sagittarius, reigniting the events of early November for a third time.
December 15th: Mars swings into Capricorn, giving us power and strength in all that we do.
December 19th: The New Moon in Sagittarius heightens our intuition and emotions.
December 21st: Sun enters Capricorn and Winter Solstice occurs, initiating a new season when earthier elements come to life.
