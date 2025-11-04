Mars In Sagittarius Arrives & It’s Time To Duck & Cover
It’s been nearly two years since the action planet Mars has orbited Sagittarius, making this year’s comeback memorable. In the midst of several retrogrades (Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune), we can rely on Mars in Sagittarius to serve as the energetic light we need to get us through the muddiness of fall from November 4 to December 15.
Let’s be real, Mars in Sagittarius can get a little messy. The reason is that Sagittarius is an impulsive sign that is super reactive and doesn't focus on the consequences of their actions. When the action planet Mars is fired up in Sagittarius, it can create a mountain out of a molehill, as the archer’s energy can push limits and fight to prove a point for the sake of their bravado — even if no one is questioning their abilities and knowledge. We must be careful because we could shoot an arrow from our arsenal without considering where it lands (or others can do this to us). The reckless attitude and behavior can intensify existing matters.
Our weapons of choice will be words. Mars in Sagittarius has a tendency not to think before speaking. The condition is called “putting our foot in our mouths.” As you know, hearing the cold, hard truth can be unpleasant, making shooting from the hip the worst possible way to upset others. Being that Mercury retrograde commences on November 9 and lasts until November 29, we should all take cover from miscommunications and hapless interpretation of sentiments. If we don’t, arguments will intensify since we want to have the last word. PSA: Sometimes we don’t need to send the final zinger to win the battle. There is power and authority in silence when people are popping off.
Debating the past is another core theme of Mars’s current journey in Sagittarius. Our memories are based on our personal feelings, which others might not align with someone else’s — which is okay. We have different experiences as humans and should find a common ground to understand each other. Regardless of how we perceive our past, being around those who nurture our hearts with kindness and aim to understand us is pivotal. So, if anyone begins to gaslight us, we should put them on ice and surround ourselves with loving people. Compassion goes a long way in the next several weeks.
Although the transit of Mars in Sagittarius is a time of action, we may be stuck in the mud. Mars's interaction with the other planets serves up indecision instead of certainty. The harsh aspect Mars makes to Neptune retrograde in Pisces on December 14 will make us unsure about how we want to proceed in relationships, work projects, and the next steps in our lives. The only way to deal with this energy is to be calm and meditate on our plans — even if we have the urge to power through. Stopping to smell the roses offers perspective to assess what is essential and what we desire. Taking the opposite road is the equivalent of trying to make “fetch” happen — the trend from Mean Girls that never caught on.
If we put our darts aside by finding the right ways to express ourselves and proceed with empathy — not just for others, but for ourselves — we can make the best of the situation. In a world full of chaos, we can choose to be good and tender. Perhaps Neptune retrograde will soften up the fierce energy of Mars in Sagittarius — here’s hoping for that!
Important Dates:
November 4: Mars enters Sagittarius, adding boldness and confidence to our aura.
November 4: Mars in Sagittarius opposes Uranus retrograde in Gemini, bringing breakthroughs to the world and our lives.
November 6: Mars in Sagittarius sextiles Pluto in Aquarius, intensifying matters due to control issues.
November 12: Mars and Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius form a conjunction, making us question the direction we are heading in.
November 24: Mars in Sagittarius squares the Nodes of Destiny, urging us to speak up and take a stand for our beliefs.
December 8: Mars in Sagittarius creates a fraught aspect with Saturn retrograde in Pisces, pushing us to be pragmatic and realistic.
December 14: Mars in Sagittarius connects with Neptune retrograde in Pisces, highlighting our uncertainty and confusion. Our vitality and energy will be low, so take it easy.
