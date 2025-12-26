Capricorn, 2026 is a year for you to take a step back from the daily grind. With Saturn and Neptune joining forces in your fourth house of home and family on February 20th, you'll have a patient attitude that allows you to focus on the here and now. Of course, you might get caught up in your emotions and drift away into fantasies every so often, but for most of the year, you're going to be redefining your value system. Uranus’s re-entrance into Gemini on April 25th will help you to really see progress if you allow yourself to slow down. Appreciating the little things can lead to new ideas. Taking a playful approach to life, for once, will keep you motivated. These ventures will be fortuitous, especially since Jupiter in Cancer is lighting up your relationships and bringing fabulous people into your sphere for the first six months of the year.