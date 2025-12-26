Your 2026 Horoscope Is Here — & It’s Going To Be A Very Productive Year For You
2026 is poised to be a highly productive year. Numerologically, 2026 is a number one year, promising a fresh start, which is exactly the kind of energy we all need. The planets are bringing about significant changes that will transform lives. The kind that will give us the incentive to reach for the stars. There will be a few momentary setbacks, but nothing we can't overcome with empathy, kindness, and TLC.
Here are the key astrological takeaways
Two out of the four eclipses occurring this year are a result of the Nodes of Destiny’s entrance into the Aquarius and Leo lunar axis on July 26th. This is a time of unique thought, charity, and compassion. The eclipses are:
February 17th: the annular solar eclipse in Aquarius
March 3rd: a total lunar eclipse in Virgo
August 12th: a total solar eclipse in Leo
August 28th: a partial lunar eclipse in Pisces
Mercury retrograde occurs three times this year. Since Mercury is moonwalking in the water signs, we will get reflective and heal. Take note of:
February 26th to March 20th: Mercury retrogrades in Pisces
June 29th to July 23rd: Mercury retrogrades in Cancer
October 24th to November 13th: Mercury retrogrades in Scorpio
Venus retrograde spin in Scorpio and Libra happens between October 3rd and November 13th. Relationships might stall and be full of theatrics and intensity.
These are the main planetary ingresses of 2026:
January 26th: Neptune re-enters Aries, taking us back to the spring of 2025, pushing us to unconditionally love ourselves
February 13th: Saturn moves into Aries again, bring back the authoritative vibe from last spring
April 25th: Uranus flies into Gemini again, having transitioned into Gemini in the past summer, consuming the internet with questionable information
June 30th: Jupiter enters Leo, boosting our rizz
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, your willingness to learn, regardless of your age, is such an empowering and refreshing quality. Your dedication proves to be an undeniable asset that is quite admirable. The year ahead provides you with time to work on and consider your own emotional and mental wellness for the future. You're trying to make wise decisions right now, with Saturn and Neptune connecting with your sun (they form an exact conjunction on February 20th). Uranus in Gemini gives you the confidence to take action, even if you are unsure of the full effect it will have. The impact that Uranus will have on your chart is exhilarating. Because of your passionate nature, you've picked up multiple skills, making Jupiter’s time in Leo a critical time to take part in hobbies that speak to you. Mark your iCal for June 30th to celebrate your gifts, even if the eclipses on Friday, August 17th, aren’t making you feel like the vibrant ram you are.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, there has been a lot of changes in your intimate relationships, resulting in a feeling of unpredictability, which you're not a fan of. As the planets move forward, you'll feel a sense of calm and relief on April 25th, when Uranus releases you from the seven-year topsy-turvy transit on your sun. As a result, being more structured in your life will result in a chain of beneficial events, like an expansion of your home on June 30th, when Jupiter enters Leo. The only thing that weighs on your shoulders is that Venus’s backward spring, which commences on October 3rd and lasts until November 13th in Scorpio and Libra, plus Mercury retrograde from October 24th to November 13th in Scorpio, might bring the drama back into your orb by reigniting a former flame. Do not make the same mistakes and recreate similar patterns you’ve evolved from — no more recycling exes.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, Uranus’s seven-year switch is serving as rebranding for your aura, when it begins its epic transit on your sun. You had a little taste of its change last year, when Uranus first entered Gemini in the summer. Now, as the wild planet moves forward, you're having a spring awakening that begins on April 25th. The revolutionary planet is allowing you to take a new stance on older views. You'll feel that everything that you once believed in is now evolving, which is a wonderful thing. The retrogrades of 2026, particularly February 26th’s Mercury rewind in Pisces, will prompt you to revitalize your goals to get a step ahead. In the process of achieving success, you will need to reassess your plan and make adjustments to refine your vision. At times, life can become chaotic, but it is a natural part of the journey. This is your moment to ignite your truth and become the real version of yourself.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, this is your year to shine. Jupiter is riding high on your sign until June 30th, bringing success in your endeavors. Your social life will be thriving as a result. However, Saturn and Neptune’s conjunction on February 20th is going to make you question your goals. Don't stress because you'll be able to figure out your path by reflecting over the summer when Mercury backstrokes on your sun from June 29th to July 23rd. A new version of a former dream is going to stimulate your mind. It could be professional, romantic, or travel coded. You should go for it and not look back. Embrace the notion and rise to the occasion, wherever it takes you. July 26th’s nodal ingress into Aquarius and Leo is going to help you boss up to be the strongest and most efficient version of yourself. Overall, 2026 is the year of the crab.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, intimacy stems from the willingness to express vulnerabilities. As someone who has a prideful demeanor, this can be challenging. Fortunately, 2026 urges you to lean into relationships. The eclipses on February 17th and August 12th, combined with Jupiter’s entrance into your sun sign on June 30th and Pluto’s continuing transit through your seventh house of personal connections, glow up your vibe and desire to commit. Even if you’re in a partnership, you’ll want to work through the insecurities and vulnerabilities you encounter. Being open and honest with your partner and friends when Uranus swings into Gemini on August 25th can help create a better dynamic and ease your daily stresses. The ability to trust your significant other during Venus and Mercury retrograde in the fall, when you’re not around, will prove crucial and beneficial for the future. You won’t have to worry about them doing the right thing — you’ll know that they are.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, the eclipses of 2025 straddled between your first and seventh house. The juxtaposition in these sectors prompted you to take a closer look at the people you’re drawing near to you. They are mirroring your actions and reflecting the energy you're projecting. As 2026 begins, you are going through similar eclipses and experiences on March 3rd and August 28th. The silver lining is that you are wiser to the game and are going to be vigilant about who has access to your energy to ensure you’re not losing in love. You will never let yourself be put in similar situations. However, you might be tested during Mercury’s moonwalk in Pisces from February 25th to March 20th. The key is to create boundaries to ensure that they don't find their way back into your heart. The good news is that your team is going to support you throughout the year and offer you valuable advice.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, the Saturn and Neptune conjunction in Aries on February 20th centers around partnerships and contracts for you. Before signing any documents, ensure that you have a third-party review the contracts. You don't want to give anyone authority over you, especially when it comes to financial decisions. The flip side is that it could be a time when you DTR. The Nodes of Destiny move into the Aquarius and Leo axis on August 26th, starting a new year and a half cycle, encouraging you to be free from the artistic constraints that have been holding you back. The caveat is that Pluto's presence in your fifth house of creativity is going to make you more competitive in your field. Venus's retrograde in Scorpio and Libra from October 3rd to November 13th escalates the desire to be number one; it doesn't matter how the world views you, but what matters is how you feel about yourself.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, just when you thought things were beginning to quiet down a plot twist occurs. The eclipses on February 17th and August 12th, along with Pluto’s transit in the ancestral and foundational sector of your chart, urge you to maintain a healthy balance between your career and home life. With the Nodes of Destiny moving into Aquarius and Leo on July 26th for the next 18 months, you're going to have to make professional sacrifices to assist your family. The frustration begins to weigh on you when Venus and Mercury retrograde, starting on October 3rd and October 24th. Both planets clear their moonwalk on November 13th, giving you a sigh of relief and the ability to transcend, as you shed your energy and integrate newness into your thinking and living. Shutting down the past will be easier to do at this time because you'll have a clear direction about where you're meant to be in the year.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, the Saturn and Neptune alliance on February 20th in Aries, is going to have a sobering effect on you. It's not that you're not going to want to go out and have fun, but you're going to change your approach to what constitutes a good time. Instead of drinking or engaging in frivolous conversations, you will focus your energy on activities that are meaningful and enriching to your life. Your planetary ruler, Jupiter, switches signs from Cancer to Leo on June 30th, urging you to transform your innermost philosophies. While this is something you usually do, you'll find that the focus is more on spiritual endeavors, since the South Node of Destiny triggers Jupiter. You may even feel called to take a class on a topic that you previously excelled in to gain a different understanding and appreciation of the subject. Broaden your mind in 2026 to enhance your knowledge and world.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, 2026 is a year for you to take a step back from the daily grind. With Saturn and Neptune joining forces in your fourth house of home and family on February 20th, you'll have a patient attitude that allows you to focus on the here and now. Of course, you might get caught up in your emotions and drift away into fantasies every so often, but for most of the year, you're going to be redefining your value system. Uranus’s re-entrance into Gemini on April 25th will help you to really see progress if you allow yourself to slow down. Appreciating the little things can lead to new ideas. Taking a playful approach to life, for once, will keep you motivated. These ventures will be fortuitous, especially since Jupiter in Cancer is lighting up your relationships and bringing fabulous people into your sphere for the first six months of the year.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, have you put others' needs before your own? This is a year when you reclaim your authority and vigor. The North Node of Destiny links up with your sun sign on July 26th, heightening your sense of self and admiration from others. The eclipses on February 17th and August 12th offer you a chance to diversify your success by helping others. However, they may not accept it, since Jupiter in Leo is making them prideful. Pay close attention to who exits your life because they may be a secret hater. Pluto’s allegiance with your sun sign reveals your shadow side and allows you to choose a different story for yourself. If you've been accepting the lower form of the package, you have no choice but to confront your passions right now. There is no more settling for the lesser of the deal during this time. This is a life-changing metamorphosis at an exponential rate.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, Neptune's reemergence in Aries on January 26th gives a false sense of confidence, making you appear braver than you are or need to be. You’ll need to temper your ego to avoid coming across as arrogant and strive to remain grounded. The eclipses on March 3rd and August 28th are pushing you into the spotlight and giving you a chance to reflect on how your actions are affecting others. It's terrific to be popular and liked. Still, you shouldn't take the people who have been with you from the beginning for granted. Mercury's backward spin on your sign, which commences between February 26th and March 20th, is going to let you see just that; however, with Uranus in Gemini rolling into your fourth house on April 25th, you may get sidetracked by home renovations and familial issues. Likely, you might not see the big picture until Jupiter enters Leo on June 30th.
