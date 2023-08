I Entered My Boring Outfits Era — Why You Should, Too

When I moved out of the city that never sleeps, I retreated into a life that allows for walks in the park and tennis games after work and hiking on the weekend. Sure, part of the wardrobe switch had to do with the fact that I no longer constantly bump into friends or acquaintances, and therefore have no fear of looking like someone who doesn't belong at New York Fashion Week . But it has more to do with the fact that I’ve chosen to prioritize a balance between my work life (which requires me to put effort into my fashion choices) and my personal one. Don't get me wrong: My interest in fashion — which is still fed through the style choices of my state neighbors in New Jersey — didn't fade, but my move did change the way I approach my dressing process because not every day needs to be a street style photo op