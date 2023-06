Blame it on the four-week parade of runway shows that make up Fashion Month (and take up my brain space) or the eternal lack of space in my suitcase (no matter how big), but on my last work trip to Paris, I found myself without a flat pair of shoes in sight. It’s not unusual for me to be in heels most days, especially when I’m working, but after 10 days of wearing booties even for just a morning boulangerie run, I vowed to invest in a good pair of white sneakers for future travels. I wanted the kind of sneakers that look equally at home at the airport as at a market appointment-turned-dinner, and with every silhouette from dresses to skirts and jeans.