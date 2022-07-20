Everything from the unique short style jumpsuit to the details and fit makes this one-piece the primadonna of my collection. Alex Mill enthusiasts agree too; while the new version doesn’t have as many reviews as the older styles, they praise in unison that the fit and length of the shorts and sleeves are just right. One reviewer was especially ecstatic about the fit, saying they even jumped up and down when they first tried it on. "It’s easy to put on and take off, the fabric is magical, and it made me feel like a badass boss. I think I can wear it anywhere and be comfortable and stylish," they conclude. I wholeheartedly agree with another reviewer who exclaimed that they’ll live in it all summer. I’m glad that it won’t be just me.