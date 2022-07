I've tried on both the short and long short-sleeved jumpsuit in the same cotton twill and oat milk hue. The other colorways include army green and a dark navy, but I was drawn to this adorable shade for summer days. I'm obsessed with how effortless it is, and you only need a few key accessories to spice it up. (I usually opt for a quirky drawstring bucket bag and a pair of cute sandals .) Unlike my usual flowy jumpsuits, I found the slightly structured utility design refreshing and different. Additionally, intricate details made me feel it was well thought out. For instance, the cuffs on the sleeves, shorts, and oversized pockets. Although it's an investment at $168, you're getting a one-of-a-kind jumpsuit that is easy to style and makes you feel confident. The cotton twill material is also sturdy yet soft and lightweight with a bit of stretch that makes it oh so comfy. And, like all Alex Mill pieces, it's designed to last and to be worn season after season.