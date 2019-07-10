29 Most Wanted Items To Shop On Amazon Prime Day — According To You

We've covered everything from hidden gems to viral predictions and "influential" trends, but now it's time to unveil something that's even closer to our own carts: Refinery29 readers' most wanted Amazon goods. After digging into an entire year's worth of shopping data from popular stories, we were able to streamline a product list that includes only the top purchased and Prime-ed items from the past 12 months.
Peep all of the noteworthy and unexpected favorites that just may have been carted by you or your closest friends and family, from sleek Cuisinart immersion blenders to stylish pearl-studded hair clips and top rated retinol beauty serums. All 29 of these hot-ticket Amazon items are lined up ahead, just in time for shopping during one of the biggest sales of the season. Scroll on to get started on your "Save for Later" order of the most wanted goods you could score for a steal during next week's Prime event.
High-Waisted Leggings
If you're in the market for a pair of ultra soft, top rated, basic black leggings, then this high-waisted and R29 audience approved has your number. The spandex-polyester blend boasts over 11,000 (!) reviews on Amazon as a Choice buy with reviewers raving the likes of, "I don't know what kind of black magic sorcery they used to make these leggings so damn comfortable and NOT see through. So buttery soft, warm, and flattering."
No Shine Double-Sided Bonding Tape
A constant must-cart item for Refinery29 readers, this under $10 fashion tape provides virtually invisible, flexible, and long-lasting coverage.
23andMe DNA Test
Identity was top-of-mind for our readers over this past year with 23andMe's DNA-testing kit clocking in as a top contender for most wanted Amazon buys. The at-home and mail-in service provides more than 85 DNA-based ancestry reports, including stats on everything from health predispositions to wellness traits and more.
Stone & Beam Starburst 100% Cotton Sheets
The perfect sheets need to cover the following bases: affordable, quality, and customer approved — and this set from exclusive Amazon brand, Stone & Beam, happens to hit all three. The 100% cotton sateen sheets boast an under $100 price, silky smooth quality, and reviewer satisfaction from "The texture and material are perfect and make you feel like you're sleeping on a cloud" to "very crisp and clean!"
RoC Retinol Correxion Max Daily Hydration Creme
This product was added-to-cart over a whopping 500 times in just 30 days — and with a promise of smoother-looking skin after a week's worth of slathering on its intensive retinol rich formula, we are sold. (Make sure to purchase from RoC's verified Amazon page.)
Pearl Hair Barrettes
The viral hair accessory trend that will. not. die. As much as our surprise over these affordable and luminous barrettes has dwindled, their undeniable cart-ability lures on.
Mini Mushroom-Shaped Table Dust Vacuum
Mini mushroom-shaped table dust vacuum, we just cannot quit you. Part home-cleaning appliance, part cute decor accent, whole must-cart Amazon gold.
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips
You can't put a price on a smile — unless, it's on sale and next-day shopping eligible on Amazon prime. This Crest makes your pearly whites, well whiter, with professional-level stain removal in under an hour's time. This simply works.
Mosquito Repellent Bracelets
Forget the street-style seashell trend, our summer jewelry game is all about these top-carted plant-based bracelets infused with mosquito-repelling essential oils. They have a *cough* strong scent so they're best used in the great outdoors.
Stila Cosmetics Color Balm Lipstick
Not quite a balm, not quite a lipstick — this most wanted Amazon find from Stila offers a summer-essential creamy lip sheen that feels just as nourishing as a balm.
Reusable Telescopic Stainless Steel Straw
Join the rest of the R29 readers in their quest to eliminate unnecessary plastic waste — these reusable, eco-friendly straws are crafted from stainless steel in a telescopic design that is ideal for easy portability (and sip-ability).
Instant Pot 7-In-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker
It may not be Instant Pot season, but our audience is still privy to a good deal on an absolute kitchen essential whatever the month (and outside temp). We'll be watching for price drops come Prime Day on the ever popular Instant Pot pressure cooker.
Professional Makeup Travel Case & Organizer
We may not be makeup professionals, but we can still pack like one. This premium travel case is designed to organize a plethora of your beauty essentials, from brushes to makeup and cleansers.
Acrylic Palm Leaf Earrings
If we've learned anything from digging into R29 shop data, it's that palm-leaf shaped anything is in. These multi-colored acrylic statement earrings were a top-carted Amazon buy that we're still loving as a vibrant summer accessory.
Bliss Lemon & Sage Body Butter
Another continual top-carted, this rich and hydrating formula is beloved by R29 readers and Amazon customer's alike — with reviewers describing the blend of shea butter, coconut oil, and algae extracts as, "the best lotion I've every had, and I'm 70 years old, so I've gone through a lot of lotion."
Hypoallergenic Memory Foam Pillow
At 66% off, this premium pillow was and still is a must-cart bedding basic. What makes this memory foam model stand out from the crowd? It's unique design that allows you to adjust its filling to suit your preferred size, shape, and sleeping position.
100% Natural Sensual Massage Oil
This little purple bottle boasts nearly 2,000 rave reviews, so don't knock it 'til you've tried it. The 100% natural and hypoallergenic oil is blended from vitamin E, pure lavender, jojoba, and almond oils; can be used for massages, sensual or otherwise; and customers call it, "perfectly sexy," with a sense-heightening scent and slight tingling sensation.
Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties
An oldie but still a goodie, readers went nuts last year with carting these little pack of see-through Kitsch hair tie spirals. And Amazon reviewers claimed, "These are awesome! I have fine hair that gets bent easily from hair elastics. I can have this in all day and when I take it out there are no bends in my hair at all. I have tried other brands of these but they fall out. These stay put and I really like how they look in the hair. Love them!"
Sunrise Alarm Clock
Instead of being jolted awake by an iPhone's siren sound, readers opted for this sunrise clock that works by using a gradually-brightening light to simulate sunlight for a natural wake process.
L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Hydra-Nutrition Night Balm
This $13 night balm was a top-purchased Amazon beauty buy with its luxuriously nourishing formula that left customers' faces feeling plump and moisture-filled.
Cotton Ruffle Ankle Socks
A hidden gem for one specific R29 reader has now turned into a most wanted Amazon buy for our entire audience — this high cotton blend pack has us ready to rock the ruffled sock-sandal look all summer long.
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Another year-round home entertainment essential that our readers loved to cart for a steal — we'll be watching the price drop on this Alexa-savvy Fire Stick come Prime Day.
100% Natural Himalayan Salt Scrub
If you're looking for a tried and true body scrub, look no further than this top-bought Himalayan salt jar off Amazon. It's packed with skin-nourishing calcium, magnesium, potassium, copper, and iron — and reviewers describe it as, "the best smelling thing I’ve purchased for my body."
Waterpik Water Flosser
Speaking as one of the hundreds who carted this dental hygiene machine over the past year, its push-of-a-button water pressure gum cleaning abilities are game-changing (my dentist told me so).
Face Mask 24-Pack
Face mask enthusiasts lined up to cart this major Amazon value pack of 24 collagen-infused and enriching treatments that cost out to $1.60 a sheet.
Cuisinart Smart-Stick Hand Blender
Another top-carted seasonal kitchen essential worth watching for Prime Day price cuts — this sleek immersion blender boasts 200-watts and two speeds for whipping up your favorite grandma's soup recipes to trendy smoothies.
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil
Get on that oil-cleansing train with this top-rated and carted formula that's rich in vitamins and antioxidants.
Bamboo Charcoal Air-Purifying Bags
Readers were all about these portable air purifiers that look minimalist chic and can be hung anywhere from inside cars to hotel rooms and even on your over-seas airplane for a freshened up atmosphere on-the-go.
amoore 12-Piece Makeup Brush Set
This 12-piece brush set is made from 100% vegan-friendly fiber bristles, toting nearly 300 reviews and 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon — reviewers describe the most wanted R29 buy as, "compact and fashionable," and, "one of the best deals I've found for makeup brushes."
