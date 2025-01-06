15 Reader-Favorite Products To Start 2025 On The Right Note

To us, December shopping served two very distinct purposes: to track down the perfect last-minute gifts for the hard-to-shop-for people in our lives, and to navigate all the year-end sales worth splurging on for ourselves. And, while we’re not big on making new year’s resolutions, our carts were loaded with products that promise to not just start 2025 on the right note, but also make the gloomy winter months ahead a little brighter.
Based on the anonymous shopping data from our Most Wanted stories, our readers proved that great minds do think alike. Topping the leaderboard of bestsellers were fashion and beauty staples to ward off dropping temperatures and humidity, alongside thoughtful gifts that definitely earned some major compliments (and will not be collecting dust in your giftee’s storage cabinet).
Ahead, we’re rounding up the most popular products, according to our stylish and savvy readers, from this whirlwind of a month. The best part? Some of these December must-haves are on sale.
