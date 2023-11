15 Gifts Our Editors Buy For Their Hard-To-Shop-For Friends

As self-proclaimed shopping experts, we at the Refinery29 Most Wanted team pride ourselves in coming up with the best gift ideas . However, there comes a time when that fountain of inspiration runs a little dry — aka when a hard-to-please friend is involved. Unless you want to throw in the towel and just get them a gift card , finding the perfect special something for the person who has everything pretty much sits at the top end of the holiday shopping difficulty scale.