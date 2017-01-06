But what I’ve learned is resolutions aren’t meant to be outward at all. They are promises to ourselves, underlined by the faith that we can do those things, and we are the type of people who will. So, sitting out the whole conversation is akin to saying it’s silly to believe in my own power to change, rather than admitting there’s any single thing I might like to. Change is hard, especially when just maintaining life as usual is busy enough: I’m chronically late and knocking half of today’s to-do list to tomorrow. I have been going about life assuming everyone is this way. That this is what it means to be an adult: getting overwhelmed at the prospect of submitting an insurance claim, and not wearing shirts you like because you can’t seem to find time to iron. You call your relatives, prepare a poke bowl for lunch, and make plans to go out with your partner only after you iron a shirt. So those things mostly don’t happen. I’ve probably come to think this way because I’m of the Trophies-For-Everyone generation. Maybe I had believed everything would just work out swell for so long, I forgot to ever pay attention to the part where you’re supposed to make it work. After a while I started to believe, instead, that nothing ends up exactly right. And anyone with an immaculate-looking home and smart wardrobe who also works full time, volunteers, and exercises was a lying liar, or wealthy and then it doesn’t count. On some level I suspected this wasn’t true; I added “investigate doing better at life” on a to-do list and pushed it back one day at a time. At some point in feeling too busy to live I added a baby to the mix. And while I sometimes want to shake my child-free friends and say, “No, really, you DO have free time! Live it up!” I also realized that I had more time than I thought, too. I had been filling it with things I previously lumped into the “Not Me” pile. I was cooking some. Not gourmet, but my kid has to eat, and my husband and I made almost all of her baby food from scratch. I was making inroads at work that would become a very exciting new job. And, I was finding time to talk to my daughter about love and community, or point out the interesting women in her books; small conversations in the one hour after I got home from the office and before she went to bed. I also schlep the kid in her stroller up and down subway stairs daily — it’s not swimming, but it’s a workout. Recognizing all this secret achieving feels like a victory. (What, no trophy?) So why do I keep telling myself that I can’t, won’t, may as well not try — when all along I’ve been doing just fine? And if I’ve been doing just fine without noticing it all this time, who’s to say I can’t do better?