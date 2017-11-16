Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Laura Norkin
Fashion
Did You Ever Notice This About The Clothes You Grew Up Wearing?
Jennifer Ditlevso...
Nov 16, 2017
Mothership
Why Aren't We Talking About The Parent Pay Gap?
Longest Shortest ...
Nov 9, 2017
Mothership
The Real-Life Birth Story Of TLC's Soon-To-Be Famous Quintuplets
Liz Hodges
Nov 6, 2017
Mothership
What It Was Like Being A Working Mom In The Public Eye, When That...
Massachusetts Governor Jane Swift’s political career began when she was young — just 25 years old. She was a rising star in the Republican party,
by
Longest Shortest ...
Mothership
Zumba For Babies Is Fun & I Don't Know Who I Am Anymore
Think of the words “mommy and me fitness,” and now picture the person likely saying them. Crumple that up and throw it away. Now, picture someone
by
Laura Norkin
Mothership
Do We Really Need To Keep Early Pregnancies A Big Secret?
In 2012, Jessica Zucker had a miscarriage when she was 16 weeks pregnant. It was shocking, and traumatic, and something she endured almost entirely alone.
by
Laura Norkin
Mothership
You're Doomed To Be A Helicopter Parent — But It's Not ...
I’m staring at my 2-year-old daughter through a night-vision monitor. I pan the camera side to side until the screen images her midsection, and zoom in
by
Laura Norkin
Mothership
Savannah Guthrie Gets Up For Work At 3 AM — & She Still Puts In A...
Exactly one minute before she goes live as co-anchor of the Today show on a sunny Friday, Savannah Guthrie gets a ping from her nanny, wondering what time
by
Donna Freydkin
Mothership
33, Married, & Ready For A Baby: I Am The Face Of Late-Term Abortion
The House is voting today on a bill that would criminalize abortion at 20 weeks or later. Brandi's story shows how devastating a law like that would be.
by
Brandi Eaton
Wellness
Deciding To Have A 2nd Kid After Nearly Dying The First Time
This article was originally published on July 17, 2017, but is being republished in honor of #BumpDay, September 13, the only awareness day for maternal
by
Sophia Rahman
Features
This Is How Abortion Ends In America
It's been exactly one year to the day since the Supreme Court ruled in favor of abortion rights. That should be an auspicious occasion, one we might
by
Amelia Harnish
Fashion
The Real Reason Your Style Suffers After Having Kids
When I was gifted my first pair of maternity leggings, it was a hand-me-down from one of my most well-styled friends. The one who always had shoes to go
by
Laura Norkin
Features
What Do Men Do On Paternity Leave? Become Dads
Ari Joseph answers the door of his Brooklyn apartment with 7-week-old Selma strapped into a nursery-gray Boba baby carrier. All that's visible of the
by
Laura Norkin
Take Back The Beach
All The President’s Clones: Why Trump’s Favorite Women Look Exact...
When Trump took his oath of office, it was the American Dream made manifest — business tycoon and macho reality TV icon ascends to the highest position
by
Maria Del Russo
Weddings
No Really, You Don't Have To Invite My Kid To Your Wedding
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about kids or not, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and
by
Laura Norkin
Food & Drinks
How Ayesha Curry Takes The Struggle Out Of Cooking Dinner
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about kids or not, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and
by
Laura Norkin
Mothership
Women Are Still Dying In Childbirth & We Need To Talk About It
Imagine you are about to give birth and you have no ride to the hospital. So you walk five, 10, even 20 miles in labor. Once you arrive, you find that
by
Christy Turlingto...
Mothership
Let’s Not Forget The Grandmas Who Become "Mom" For A Second Time
A little over a year ago, at the annual Easter Egg Hunt that I hosted as Governor of New Hampshire, I was approached by a woman carrying a baby. As the
by
Senator Maggie Ha...
Mothership
My Son Was Killed At Sandy Hook — For Mother's Day, I'm...
This year will be my fourth Mother’s Day without my youngest son, Dylan, who was 6 when he was killed in his classroom at Sandy Hook Elementary
by
Nicole Hockley
Books & Art
It's Hard To Find Kids' Books Without Moms — Here Are 1...
Mother’s Day can be a tough time for children growing up without a mom. But kids should know their family is worth celebrating — this weekend and any
by
Kaya Thomas
Work & Money
Laura Dern Talks Motherhood & Her New Show (It's "Crazier Th...
On the heels of Big Little Lies, and as she’s promoting a new motherhood-focused charity initiative, I had wanted to speak to Laura Dern about her
by
Laura Norkin
Work & Money
Why World-Famous Boxer Laila Ali Puts Being A Mom 4th On Her List
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about kids or not, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and
by
Laura Norkin
Mothership
If Motherhood Scares The Shit Out Of You, Read On
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking kids or not, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond.
by
Us
Features
No, That Shitty Comment Isn't "Trolling"
Some people say the only way to stop online harassment is to stop going online. Well, we aren't going anywhere. Reclaim Your Domain is Refinery29's
by
Laura Norkin
Work & Money
Brooklyn Decker On Having It All — But Only If You Want To
If your perception of Brooklyn Decker begins and ends with her bikini-modeling on magazine covers, there’s a lot the 29-year-old mom would like you to
by
Laura Norkin
Features
Till Travel Ban Do Us Part: One Couple’s Story From Across
Do...
“We’re just in this weird limbo,” said Diamond DeDual while driving her infant son, Arrow, to his babysitter’s house on an unusually warm February
by
Kholood Eid
Wellness
A Shrink Explains Why You Can't Stand To Watch THAT Oscars M...
If you're still feeling horribly uncomfortable for the La La Land crew that had to hand over their accidental Oscar last night, there's a very good
by
Laura Norkin
Features
What Betsy DeVos' Confirmation Could Mean For Campus Sexual Assault
It’s official: Betsy DeVos is now the secretary of education. Two Republicans crossed party lines to oppose her, but it came down to a 50-50 tie with
by
Laura Norkin
Body
I Wasn't Supposed To Survive A Week — Here Is My Story
You only get baptized in the hospital if they don't think you're going to make it. And that's why, on the fourth day of my life, I was prayed over at
by
Julia Celano
Features
A Pro-Life Democrat Explains What That Means, Exactly
If any two political identifiers are at odds with one another, being “pro-life” and a “Democrat” seem to be. But a surprising number of people
by
Laura Norkin
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted