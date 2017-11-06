The Real-Life Birth Story Of TLC's Soon-To-Be Famous Quintuplets

Like any birth story, this one starts with my path to pregnancy, which was not as straightforward as it is for some. I needed some help getting pregnant, and used Clomid when trying for my first son Rowan, who was born in 2015. But a year later, when we wanted to expand our family to four, Clomid didn’t work, and so we turned to hormone injections. After seven months, I was so excited to get a positive pregnancy test — and then my blood work seemed to indicate we were having twins. Two for the price of one! We knew there was a chance of multiples, but by the time we got to the six-week appointment for an ultrasound, we just wanted to make sure the baby (or two?) was healthy. There was a 0.1% chance of carrying quintuplets, so you can imagine our shock when the doctor counted two, then three, then four babies...and then a fifth!