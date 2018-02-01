Skip navigation!
Woman Up For These Badass TV Halloween Costumes
by
Ariana Romero
Tech
Is Snapchat Coming For Netflix? Snap Original Takes On TV
by
Ludmila Leiva
TV Shows
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Will Be Its Most Crowded Season Yet
by
Rebecca Farley
TV Shows
ACS: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace
Episode 4 Recap: "House By The...
by
Wendy Steiner
The TV Moments We Can't Shut Up About
TV Shows
ACS: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace
Episode 3 Recap: "Random ...
Wendy Steiner
Feb 1, 2018
TV Shows
Grey's Anatomy
Season 14, Episode 10 Recap: "Personal Jesus
Courtney E. Smith
Jan 26, 2018
TV Shows
ACS: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace
Episode 2 Recap: "Manhunt
Wendy Steiner
Jan 25, 2018
TV Shows
Jo & Alex Are "Ride Or Die" After The Latest
Grey's Anatomy
While additional details around what to expect this season have remained sparse, we now know that Jo and Alex’s relationship is now forever changed.
by
Marquita Harris
TV Shows
How To Get Away With Murder
Season 4, Episode 9 Recap: "...
Though it has been months since fans have caught up with the always inadvertently murderous Keating 4, the winter premiere picks up just hours after the pl
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Grey's Anatomy
Season 14, Episode 9 Recap: "1-800-799-7233
Right, so when we left off with Grey's some two months ago it was like the show walked us into a glass door. Wilson (Camilla Luddington) had just run
by
Courtney E. Smith
TV Shows
Riverdale
Season 2, Episode 10 Recap: "The Blackboard Ju...
Riverdale took a breather after we discovered the identity of the Black Hood killer. Or should we say “alleged identity” because who really bel
by
Ally Hickson
Pop Culture
Good News:
The Handmaid's Tale
Is Going To Be A (Low-Key...
The Handmaid's Tale, the Emmy-winning television show that arrived on Hulu in April, posed the question: What if society only valued women for their r
by
Rebecca Farley
TV Shows
The 2017 TV Moments We're Still Mad About
by
Rebecca Farley
TV Shows
Riverdale
Season 2, Episode 9 Recap: "Silent Night, Dead...
The past two episodes have prepared us for this mid-season finale, putting all the pieces in place for a fast paced thrill ride that will have to hold us o
by
Ally Hickson
Beauty
The Genius
This Is Us
Transformation Secrets We've Been ...
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Joe Keery Will Shave His Head If David Harbour Wins The Golden
David Harbour is in the running for a Golden Globe, and the fate of Joe Keery's hair depends on it. The actor sent thanks on Instagram for the nominat
by
Rebecca Farley
TV Shows
Women's Favorite Fall Shows Of 2017 Will Truly Surprise You
If you had to guess what new fall 2017 TV show was most popular among women, what would you say? If you guessed The Good Doctor, you'd be right, at le
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Recaps
Outlander
Season 3, Finale Recap: "Eye Of The Storm
What a journey it's been! This finale episode isn't the strongest in the Outlander canon — far from it — but it does wrap up many loose ends
by
Anne Cohen
TV Shows
This Is How Different Genres Of Television Handled Abortion In 2017
by
Rebecca Farley
TV Shows
What's Up With The Sexy Serpent Dance In
Riverdal
Welcome to Role Call, where we call up TV’s leading ladies to talk about their most vital, memorable, and feminist episodes. In Wednesday night’s River
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Riverdale
Season 2, Episode 8 Recap: "House Of The Devil
Tonight’s episode of Riverdale, “House of the Devil,” felt similar to last week’s “Tales From the Dark Side” in that they're set ups for t
by
Ellyn Puleio
TV Shows
Something Happens To Olivia Benson's Son On
Law & Order: SVU ...
Law & Order: SVU fans, we've got some bad news bears — you're going to be very upset, and we share your trepidation. The season 19 finale
by
Meagan Fredette
TV Shows
There Is Only One Way To Watch
Dark
On Netflix & This Is It
If you've finished watching Stranger Things season 2 and are itching for a new show to satisfy that urge for enigmatic brain twisters, Netflix has jus
by
Meagan Fredette
TV Shows
Why Everyone Is A Villain On
Vanderump Rules
After eight long months without The Bubbas & Company, Vanderpump Rules returns. At one point in the trailer for Pump Rules season 6, a sweaty, exasper
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Season 14, Episode 10 Re...
The Kardashian family is always growing! But, sorry, this week isn’t about any future babies (that’s what we were hoping last week’s was about). Inst
by
Zoe Haylock
TV Recaps
Outlander
Season 3, Episode 12 Recap: "The Bakra
After several episodes spent looking for Young Ian (John Bell), here he is! This week's episode opens with a flashback of his kidnapping, but this tim
by
Anne Cohen
TV Shows
Sabrina
Is Getting Picked Up By Netflix & Here’s What It...
Netflix signed on to make two seasons of an untitled project about Sabrina the Teenage Witch based on the Archie Comics graphic novel. Is a Sabrina-Riverda
by
Sarah Midkiff
Pop Culture
Joe Keery Is Haunting David Harbour
David Harbour recently discovered the joys of Instagram, and he's using it mainly to prove he's obsessed with Joe Keery. In a recent post, Harbou
by
Rebecca Farley
TV Shows
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Season 14, Episode 9 Rec...
We’re taking a break from our regularly scheduled Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode to bring in the reason for the season: fabulous outfits and fam
by
Zoe Haylock
TV Shows
The Walking Dead
Season 8, Episode 6 Recap: "The Queen, ...
The last two Sundays, The Walking Dead zeroed in on individual characters fighting its All-Out War — first Ezekiel, then Gabriel and Negan. This week, it
by
Shaunna Murphy
TV Recaps
Outlander
Season 3, Episode 11 Recap: "Uncharted
Last week's episode left off with Claire taking a plunge from The Porpoise in an attempt to warn Jamie that Captain Leonard has found out about his id
by
Anne Cohen
TV Shows
This Theory That Veronica Is The Black Hood On
Riverdale
...
With the mysterious and murderous Black Hood looming over season two of the CW hit show Riverdale, fans are sharing countless theories about who it might b
by
Sarah Midkiff
TV Shows
This Is Us
Fixed Kate & Rebecca’s Relationship In The Mo...
This Is Us often feels like a high-brow Hallmark movie, which means it’s filled with tears and impossibly loving relationships. Everyone on the NBC hit l
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Is Netflix's
Godless
Actually Feminist
Warning: This post contains mild spoilers for Godless. Godless, Netflix's new Steven Soderbergh-produced seven-part series set in a New Mexico mining
by
Anne Cohen
