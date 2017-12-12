Joe Keery Will Shave His Head If David Harbour Wins The Golden Globe

David Harbour is in the running for a Golden Globe, and the fate of Joe Keery's hair depends on it. The actor sent thanks on Instagram for the nomination and Keery commented that he would give up his hair if Harbour won.
"I tip my hat to you @goldenglobes for the nomination," Harbour captioned his Instagram. "My Christmas present came early this year. You got me feeling all the holiday feels." Harbour is nominated for Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for his role in Stranger Things.
To which Keery, whose handle is @uncle_jezzy, wrote back, "If you win David the Duffer's [sic] get to shave my head." (Gaten Matarazzo, another star of Stranger Things, also commented. He wrote a sweet, "Hail to the chief!")
This makes the Golden Globes an even more high-stakes operation. If Harbour wins — and he should win, although his competition is stiff — we will lose Keery's famous head of hair. Keery's hair is arguably what makes him so iconic. Fans were so interested in his hair in the first season of Stranger Things that the second season made a few self-aware jokes about it. (According to the second season, Steve Harrington uses Farrah Fawcett spray to get such a luscious bouffant.)
During promotion for Stranger Things 2, Keery has had to answer question after question about his hair. He said on Good Mythical Morning that he doesn't even wash it that often. His secret is that he rarely washes his hair. He's just born that way, it seems.
This is all to say, if Harbour wins his Golden Globe, we will lose Keery's inimitable tresses. Commenters on Harbour's Instagram are in distress.
"No please! We either lose your hair or David’s golden globe," one fan wrote, concluding, "I’m sorry @dkharbour you gotta lose."
Another wrote, "honey dont do that."
Still, some people want to see a shaved Keery. One contrarian commenter wrote, "I hope he wins. Your hair gives you too much power."
Our pitch: On season 3 of Stranger Things, Hopper gets to shave Steve Harrington's hair.
