Instagram's latest statistic says there are more than 400 million people using the social media platform. That's a lot. And, that stat is from September of 2015. Since then, Instagram has given us a #blessed new update that allows users to sync multiple accounts on the app.
Among those nearly half a billion accounts are thousands of celebrity-run pages. Most of them are eager to share silly, glamorous, and behind-the-scenes moments with their followers and fans.
I'm sure you already follow your favorite singers, actresses, and artists, but did you know that some of the more elusive and private celebrities still indulge on the picture platform?
Advertisement
Consider this your crash course in The Most Interesting People On Instagram. They won't disappoint. Get ready to immediately hit "Follow."
1 of 105
Advertisement
5 of 105
7 of 105
Advertisement
8 of 105
Advertisement
13 of 105
Advertisement
18 of 105
19 of 105
20 of 105
21 of 105
22 of 105
Advertisement
23 of 105
24 of 105
Who: Diane Kruger
Handle: @dianekrugerperso
What You'll Find: Besides gorgeous shots of her gorgeous face? Uh, photos boldly proclaiming her love for Joshua Jackson. That's what.
Handle: @dianekrugerperso
What You'll Find: Besides gorgeous shots of her gorgeous face? Uh, photos boldly proclaiming her love for Joshua Jackson. That's what.
25 of 105
26 of 105
Who: Ellie Goulding
Handle: @elliegoulding
What You'll Find: Aside from a lot of selfies like this one, Goulding takes her followers behind the scenes of her glittering life. From concert shots to quirky videos to fitness photos, Goulding's feed will inspire you to get on your feet and make it happen.
Handle: @elliegoulding
What You'll Find: Aside from a lot of selfies like this one, Goulding takes her followers behind the scenes of her glittering life. From concert shots to quirky videos to fitness photos, Goulding's feed will inspire you to get on your feet and make it happen.
27 of 105
Who: Norman Reedus
Handle: @bigbaldhead
What You'll Find: Selfies, zombies, art, and more selfies. It's really one of the best celeb Insta gems out there.
Handle: @bigbaldhead
What You'll Find: Selfies, zombies, art, and more selfies. It's really one of the best celeb Insta gems out there.
Advertisement
28 of 105
Who: Amy Sedaris
Handle: @imamysedaris
What You'll Find: The most unexpected, bizarre mix of images you will ever thumb through.
Handle: @imamysedaris
What You'll Find: The most unexpected, bizarre mix of images you will ever thumb through.
29 of 105
Who: B.J. Novak
Handle: @picturesoftext
What You'll Find: Dad jokes and, well, pictures of text. Duh.
Handle: @picturesoftext
What You'll Find: Dad jokes and, well, pictures of text. Duh.
30 of 105
Who: Kim Gordon
Handle: @kimletgordon
What You'll Find: Boatloads of girl power and Sonic Youth #tbts. Oh, and Amy Poehler brunches happen...a lot.
Handle: @kimletgordon
What You'll Find: Boatloads of girl power and Sonic Youth #tbts. Oh, and Amy Poehler brunches happen...a lot.
31 of 105
Who: Iwan Rheon
Handle: @_iwanrheon
What You'll Find: Rheon, of Misfits and Game of Thrones fame, lets all his talents shine on Instagram. From music and acting to breathtaking landscape photos, this guy kills it on all creative fronts.
Handle: @_iwanrheon
What You'll Find: Rheon, of Misfits and Game of Thrones fame, lets all his talents shine on Instagram. From music and acting to breathtaking landscape photos, this guy kills it on all creative fronts.
32 of 105
Who: John Mayer
Handle: @johnmayer
What You'll Find: Think what you want about the man's music, but Mayer's humor is incredible and comes out in full force over Instagram.
Handle: @johnmayer
What You'll Find: Think what you want about the man's music, but Mayer's humor is incredible and comes out in full force over Instagram.
Advertisement
33 of 105
Who: Mandy Moore
Handle: @mandymooremm
What You'll Find: The most incredible #tbts. Seriously, Moore deserves an award for every one she posts.
Handle: @mandymooremm
What You'll Find: The most incredible #tbts. Seriously, Moore deserves an award for every one she posts.
34 of 105
Who: Zoe Lister-Jones
Handle: @zoelisterjones
What You'll Find: The actress-writer goes on a ton of trips, and captures them all on pretty digital celluloid you'll want to double-tap again and again.
Handle: @zoelisterjones
What You'll Find: The actress-writer goes on a ton of trips, and captures them all on pretty digital celluloid you'll want to double-tap again and again.
35 of 105
Who: Josh Groban
Handle: @joshgroban
What You'll Find: The trials and tribulations of a man who doesn't take himself too seriously.
Handle: @joshgroban
What You'll Find: The trials and tribulations of a man who doesn't take himself too seriously.
36 of 105
Who: Angel Haze
Handle: @angxlhxze
What You'll Find: A stunningly cool palette, rich with life, pastel pops of color, and great wordplay. This feed is the realest.
Handle: @angxlhxze
What You'll Find: A stunningly cool palette, rich with life, pastel pops of color, and great wordplay. This feed is the realest.
37 of 105
Together, we are strong, we are proud, and we are phenomenal. Today is International Women’s Day, so let's celebrate all of the phenomenal women out there. Go to omaze.com/woman or the link in my bio to get your own Maya Angelou-inspired t-shirt while supporting seven fearless orgs fighting for women’s rights.
Advertisement
38 of 105
Who: Willow Smith
Handle: @gweelos
What You'll Find: Jaden Smith might run Twitter, but Willow's building an aesthetic completely her own. It's fascinating to watch.
Handle: @gweelos
What You'll Find: Jaden Smith might run Twitter, but Willow's building an aesthetic completely her own. It's fascinating to watch.
39 of 105
Who: Kat Dennings
Handle: @katdenningsss
What You'll Find: Things like this. Need we say more?
Handle: @katdenningsss
What You'll Find: Things like this. Need we say more?
40 of 105
Who: Carrie Brownstein
Handle: @carrie_rachel
What You'll Find: Girl power. Brownstein's feed is all about it.
Handle: @carrie_rachel
What You'll Find: Girl power. Brownstein's feed is all about it.
41 of 105
42 of 105
Who: Bill Nye
Handle: @billnye
What You'll Find: Hilarious selfies, like this one with DJ Khaled and another with President Obama, because science is fun!
Handle: @billnye
What You'll Find: Hilarious selfies, like this one with DJ Khaled and another with President Obama, because science is fun!
Advertisement
43 of 105
Who: Tom Hiddleston
Handle: twhiddleston
What You'll Find: Well, there isn't too much content since he just created his account in August, but we think he's got some good selfies up his sleeve. And maybe even some pictures with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift?
Handle: twhiddleston
What You'll Find: Well, there isn't too much content since he just created his account in August, but we think he's got some good selfies up his sleeve. And maybe even some pictures with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift?
44 of 105
Who: Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer of Broad City
Handle: broadcity
What You'll Find: As the official Instagram for duo behind the hilarious Comedy Central series, Broad City, expect to find hilarious memes and epic pictures of the two hanging out.
Handle: broadcity
What You'll Find: As the official Instagram for duo behind the hilarious Comedy Central series, Broad City, expect to find hilarious memes and epic pictures of the two hanging out.
45 of 105
Who: Nina Dobrev
Handle: @ninadobrev
What You'll Find: Good-bye messages from the set of Vampire Diaries and fun pictures from her La La Land-themed birthday party.
Handle: @ninadobrev
What You'll Find: Good-bye messages from the set of Vampire Diaries and fun pictures from her La La Land-themed birthday party.
46 of 105
Who: Rashida Jones
Handle: @rashidajones
What You'll Find: Moody selfies, and conversation-starting political posts.
Handle: @rashidajones
What You'll Find: Moody selfies, and conversation-starting political posts.
47 of 105
Who: Zendaya
Handle: @zendaya
What You'll Find: Inspirational messages for her followers and previews of the content found on her app called Zendaya.
Handle: @zendaya
What You'll Find: Inspirational messages for her followers and previews of the content found on her app called Zendaya.
Advertisement
48 of 105
Who: Andy Cohen
Handle: @bravoandy
What You'll Find: Goofy pictures with famous guests from his show, epic TBTs, and a little bit of shameless self-promo.
Handle: @bravoandy
What You'll Find: Goofy pictures with famous guests from his show, epic TBTs, and a little bit of shameless self-promo.
49 of 105
Who: Ashton Sanders
Handle: @ashtondsanders
What You'll Find: The most epic outfits ever and other entertaining selfies from the rising star of Moonlight.
Handle: @ashtondsanders
What You'll Find: The most epic outfits ever and other entertaining selfies from the rising star of Moonlight.
50 of 105
Who: Busy Phillips
Handle: @busyphillips
What You'll Find: Pictures of her family, her friends, and some epic throwback moments.
Handle: @busyphillips
What You'll Find: Pictures of her family, her friends, and some epic throwback moments.
51 of 105
Who: Hugh Jackman
Handle: @HughJackman
What You'll Find: Food, family, and thoughtful messages.
Handle: @HughJackman
What You'll Find: Food, family, and thoughtful messages.
52 of 105
Who: Christina Aguilera
Handle: @xtina
What You'll Find: Glamour shots from the set of The Voice, pictures from her themed parties, and a glimpse into her private life as a mother and fiancée.
Handle: @xtina
What You'll Find: Glamour shots from the set of The Voice, pictures from her themed parties, and a glimpse into her private life as a mother and fiancée.
Advertisement
53 of 105
Who: Scott Disick
Handle: @letthelordbewithyou
What You'll Find: Pictures of his "crew" which includes Mason, Penelope, Reign, and of course, Kourtney Kardashian. He also notoriously promotes a slew of random products.
Handle: @letthelordbewithyou
What You'll Find: Pictures of his "crew" which includes Mason, Penelope, Reign, and of course, Kourtney Kardashian. He also notoriously promotes a slew of random products.
54 of 105
Who: Jessica Simpson
Handle: @jessicasimpson
What You'll Find: Pictures of her look-alike daughter and growing family, along with some funny memes. (Any Newlyweds fans will remember this iconic line.)
Handle: @jessicasimpson
What You'll Find: Pictures of her look-alike daughter and growing family, along with some funny memes. (Any Newlyweds fans will remember this iconic line.)
55 of 105
Who: Gucci Mane
Handle: @laflare1017
What You'll Find: The Atlanta rapper has impeccable style, and documents all his looks (and his cars).
Handle: @laflare1017
What You'll Find: The Atlanta rapper has impeccable style, and documents all his looks (and his cars).
56 of 105
Who: Kris Jenner
Handle: @krisjenner
What You'll Find: The momager's Instagram is the ultimate destination for the Kardashian-obsessed now that both Kim and Kendall have cut back on their prominent social media activity.
Handle: @krisjenner
What You'll Find: The momager's Instagram is the ultimate destination for the Kardashian-obsessed now that both Kim and Kendall have cut back on their prominent social media activity.
57 of 105
Who: Tina Lawson
Handle: @mstinalawson
What You'll Find: Ms. Tina Lawson has a really great feed full of special moments with her two talented daughters, Beyoncé and Solange. She's probably the proudest mom, ever.
Handle: @mstinalawson
What You'll Find: Ms. Tina Lawson has a really great feed full of special moments with her two talented daughters, Beyoncé and Solange. She's probably the proudest mom, ever.
Advertisement
58 of 105
Who: Jessica Biel
Handle: @jessicabiel
What You'll Find: Jessica Biel is an actress, a mom, a wife (of Justin Timberlake), and a troll. The woman has it all! Her Instagram feed is full of mom moments and hilarious outtakes from her day-to-day life.
Handle: @jessicabiel
What You'll Find: Jessica Biel is an actress, a mom, a wife (of Justin Timberlake), and a troll. The woman has it all! Her Instagram feed is full of mom moments and hilarious outtakes from her day-to-day life.
59 of 105
Who: Mariah Carey
Handle: @mariahcarey
What You'll Find: Mariah Carey is a pop culture icon. Her personal Instagram page reflects just that.
Handle: @mariahcarey
What You'll Find: Mariah Carey is a pop culture icon. Her personal Instagram page reflects just that.
60 of 105
Who: Hilary Duff
Handle: @hilaryduff
What You'll Find: Adorable mommy moments featuring her two loves: her son, Lucas, and her dog, Peach.
Handle: @hilaryduff
What You'll Find: Adorable mommy moments featuring her two loves: her son, Lucas, and her dog, Peach.
61 of 105
Who: Emma Roberts
Handle: @emmaroberts
What You'll Find: For Scream Queens fans, Roberts is a must-follow for killer behind-the-scenes photos. And (like a true millennial) she loves reposting Snapchat screenshots.
Handle: @emmaroberts
What You'll Find: For Scream Queens fans, Roberts is a must-follow for killer behind-the-scenes photos. And (like a true millennial) she loves reposting Snapchat screenshots.
62 of 105
Who: Kirsten Dunst
Handle: @kirstendunst
What You'll Find: Throwback pics from her early career (remember Jumanji?!), witty captions, and pictures of her cat.
Handle: @kirstendunst
What You'll Find: Throwback pics from her early career (remember Jumanji?!), witty captions, and pictures of her cat.
Advertisement
63 of 105
Who: Chance The Rapper
Handle: @chancetherapper
What You'll Find: Chancellor Jonathan Bennett, better known by his stage name Chance The Rapper, has some solid Instagram game. He frequently posts pictures with his famous mentors and friends like Kanye West and Taylor Swift, and even indulges in the occasional mirror selfie.
Handle: @chancetherapper
What You'll Find: Chancellor Jonathan Bennett, better known by his stage name Chance The Rapper, has some solid Instagram game. He frequently posts pictures with his famous mentors and friends like Kanye West and Taylor Swift, and even indulges in the occasional mirror selfie.
64 of 105
Who: Kanye West
Handle: @kanyewest
What You'll Find: He just created his account earlier this week so there's only one photograph and it's pretty random. Maybe it's a teaser for a new music video project? Now we need him to get Snapchat next.
Handle: @kanyewest
What You'll Find: He just created his account earlier this week so there's only one photograph and it's pretty random. Maybe it's a teaser for a new music video project? Now we need him to get Snapchat next.
65 of 105
Who: Shaquille O'Neal
Handle: @shaq
What You'll Find: Shaq, or Dr. Shaq as he calls himself on Instagram, is hilarious on social media. Just watch his #remixchallenge to Kanye West's "Fade" music video. It's iconic. And of course there's a healthy dose of basketball nostalgia.
Handle: @shaq
What You'll Find: Shaq, or Dr. Shaq as he calls himself on Instagram, is hilarious on social media. Just watch his #remixchallenge to Kanye West's "Fade" music video. It's iconic. And of course there's a healthy dose of basketball nostalgia.
66 of 105
Who: Teyana Taylor
Handle: @teyanataylor
What You'll Find: Pictures of her adorable daughter with Iman Shumpert, her famous friends, and her "Fade" video.
Handle: @teyanataylor
What You'll Find: Pictures of her adorable daughter with Iman Shumpert, her famous friends, and her "Fade" video.
67 of 105
Who: Jaden Smith
Handle: christiangrey
What You'll Find: A mood board of the inner workings of the actor, artist, and thinker, Jaden Smith.
Handle: christiangrey
What You'll Find: A mood board of the inner workings of the actor, artist, and thinker, Jaden Smith.
Advertisement
68 of 105
Who: Aubrey Drake Graham, a.k.a Drake
Handle: champangepapi
What You'll Find: Action shots of the rapper on stage as well as behind-the-scenes pictures of him with his October's Very Own (OVO) crew. Also of note: His father, Dennis Graham, has an equally epic Instagram presence.
Handle: champangepapi
What You'll Find: Action shots of the rapper on stage as well as behind-the-scenes pictures of him with his October's Very Own (OVO) crew. Also of note: His father, Dennis Graham, has an equally epic Instagram presence.
69 of 105
Who: Beyoncé
Handle: beyonce
What You'll Find: Personal photos from family vacations or behind-the-scenes from her tour. It's the only inside look at Bey's life that we get and it's wonderful.
Handle: beyonce
What You'll Find: Personal photos from family vacations or behind-the-scenes from her tour. It's the only inside look at Bey's life that we get and it's wonderful.
70 of 105
Who: Britney Spears
Handle: @britneyspears
What You'll Find: Pictures of things that put a smile on Spears' face. This can range from her children to inspirational quotes to paninis.
Handle: @britneyspears
What You'll Find: Pictures of things that put a smile on Spears' face. This can range from her children to inspirational quotes to paninis.
71 of 105
Who: Solange
Handle: @saintrecords
What You'll Find: Beautiful snaps of clothing sold on Saint Heron, as well as some adorable pictures of her niece, Blue Ivy.
Handle: @saintrecords
What You'll Find: Beautiful snaps of clothing sold on Saint Heron, as well as some adorable pictures of her niece, Blue Ivy.
72 of 105
Who: Taylor Swift
Handle: @taylorswift
What You'll Find: The biggest drama of 2016. And really cute Fourth of July pics.
Handle: @taylorswift
What You'll Find: The biggest drama of 2016. And really cute Fourth of July pics.
73 of 105
Who: Chrissy Teigen
Handle: @chrissyteigen
What You'll Find: Teigen's three main loves — her daughter Luna, her husband John Legend, and every type of food.
Handle: @chrissyteigen
What You'll Find: Teigen's three main loves — her daughter Luna, her husband John Legend, and every type of food.
74 of 105
Who: Ludacris
Handle: @ludacris
What You'll Find: Hilarious videos, memes, and other goofy moments from the rapper, actor, dad, and low-key comedian. He also loves his personal hashtag — #nowthatsludicrous.
Handle: @ludacris
What You'll Find: Hilarious videos, memes, and other goofy moments from the rapper, actor, dad, and low-key comedian. He also loves his personal hashtag — #nowthatsludicrous.
75 of 105
Who: Ansel Elgort
Handle: @anselelgort
What You'll Find: Vacation photos, silly singing videos, and an even goofier new app that's just all selfies of Ansel. Funny kid.
Handle: @anselelgort
What You'll Find: Vacation photos, silly singing videos, and an even goofier new app that's just all selfies of Ansel. Funny kid.
76 of 105
Who: Mischa Barton
Handle: @mischamazing
What You'll Find: Epic #TBTs from her youthful acting days, and current snaps of her life and her cute pup, Ziggy Stardust.
Handle: @mischamazing
What You'll Find: Epic #TBTs from her youthful acting days, and current snaps of her life and her cute pup, Ziggy Stardust.
77 of 105
Who: Sofia Vergara
Handle: @sofiavergara
What You'll Find: Her husband, Joe Manganiello. And delicious food. What more do you need?
Handle: @sofiavergara
What You'll Find: Her husband, Joe Manganiello. And delicious food. What more do you need?
78 of 105
Who: Lindsay Lohan
Handle: @lindsaylohan
What You'll Find: Snippets of Lohan's day-to-day life, which is anything but boring.
Handle: @lindsaylohan
What You'll Find: Snippets of Lohan's day-to-day life, which is anything but boring.
79 of 105
Who: Anne Hathaway
Handle: @annehathaway
What You'll Find: Inspirational messages, celeb photobombs (like the one pictured on a yacht with Valentino), and amazing #TBT posts to those early Princess Mia days.
Handle: @annehathaway
What You'll Find: Inspirational messages, celeb photobombs (like the one pictured on a yacht with Valentino), and amazing #TBT posts to those early Princess Mia days.
80 of 105
Who: Naomi Campbell
Handle: @iamnaomicampbell
What You'll Find: Amazing supermodel throwbacks, fierce fashion spreads, and the most iconic RBF that ever was.
Handle: @iamnaomicampbell
What You'll Find: Amazing supermodel throwbacks, fierce fashion spreads, and the most iconic RBF that ever was.
81 of 105
Who: Bella Hadid
Handle: @bellahadid
What You'll Find: Glamour shots from editorial shoots, as well as cheeky candid pictures from California hangouts with her equally cool friends and famous family.
Handle: @bellahadid
What You'll Find: Glamour shots from editorial shoots, as well as cheeky candid pictures from California hangouts with her equally cool friends and famous family.
82 of 105
Who: Lena Dunham
Handle: @lenadunham
What You'll Find: Exactly what you would expect from the quirky and always unfiltered Dunham. That would include pictures of her in crazy costumes, Tumblr-esque #TBTs, and inspirational messages.
Handle: @lenadunham
What You'll Find: Exactly what you would expect from the quirky and always unfiltered Dunham. That would include pictures of her in crazy costumes, Tumblr-esque #TBTs, and inspirational messages.
83 of 105
Who: Emilia Clarke
Handle: @emilia_clarke
What You'll Find: Glamour shots with goofy captions, selfies with other celebs, but unfortunately no Game of Thrones spoilers...yet.
Handle: @emilia_clarke
What You'll Find: Glamour shots with goofy captions, selfies with other celebs, but unfortunately no Game of Thrones spoilers...yet.
84 of 105
Who: Chelsea Leyland
Handle: @chelsealeyland
What You'll Find: This Brit DJ always seems to be having the time of her life. From international escapades to stylish videos, her feed delivers both outfit and travel inspiration.
Handle: @chelsealeyland
What You'll Find: This Brit DJ always seems to be having the time of her life. From international escapades to stylish videos, her feed delivers both outfit and travel inspiration.
85 of 105
Who: Aziz Ansari
Handle: @azizansari
What You'll Find: Who knew that Aziz had an artsy side? His feed is full of impressive scenic photographs, complemented by some equally impressive captions.
Handle: @azizansari
What You'll Find: Who knew that Aziz had an artsy side? His feed is full of impressive scenic photographs, complemented by some equally impressive captions.
86 of 105
Who: Chloë Sevigny
Handle: @chloessevigny
What You'll Find: An page full of artistic shots, edgy snaps, and cool adventures.
Handle: @chloessevigny
What You'll Find: An page full of artistic shots, edgy snaps, and cool adventures.
87 of 105
Who: Gisele Bundchen
Handle: @gisele
What You'll Find: Glamour shots from her campaigns, behind-the-scenes photos from Chanel photo shoots, and tons of adorable shots of her perfect children, Ben and Vivian.
Handle: @gisele
What You'll Find: Glamour shots from her campaigns, behind-the-scenes photos from Chanel photo shoots, and tons of adorable shots of her perfect children, Ben and Vivian.
88 of 105
Who: Amy Schumer
Handle: @amyschumer
What You'll Find: Hilarious selfies, backstage moments from Inside Amy Schumer, and some other questionable content.
Handle: @amyschumer
What You'll Find: Hilarious selfies, backstage moments from Inside Amy Schumer, and some other questionable content.
89 of 105
Who: Blake Lively
Handle: @blakelively
What You'll Find: A plethora of #relationshipgoals photos with Ryan Reynolds, as well as some killer outfits. Lively also likes to share pictures of delicious food, like an extra-cheesy pepperoni pizza. She gets it.
Handle: @blakelively
What You'll Find: A plethora of #relationshipgoals photos with Ryan Reynolds, as well as some killer outfits. Lively also likes to share pictures of delicious food, like an extra-cheesy pepperoni pizza. She gets it.
90 of 105
Who: Amanda Seyfried
Handle: @mingey
What You'll Find: Dog pictures. Lots and lots of photos of Seyfried's dog.
Handle: @mingey
What You'll Find: Dog pictures. Lots and lots of photos of Seyfried's dog.
91 of 105
Who: Rosario Dawson
Handle: @rosariodawson
What You'll Find: Dawson dabbles in a bit of Insta-activism, some Internet memes, and video. All in all, she seems like a she'd be fun to hang out with.
Handle: @rosariodawson
What You'll Find: Dawson dabbles in a bit of Insta-activism, some Internet memes, and video. All in all, she seems like a she'd be fun to hang out with.
92 of 105
Who: Behati Prinsloo
Handle: @behatiprinsloo
What You'll Find: Aside from gorgeous shots from her modeling career, Prinsloo uploads a slew of candids featuring her husband Adam Levine. And, if there's anything great in this world, it's celebrity marriage candids.
Handle: @behatiprinsloo
What You'll Find: Aside from gorgeous shots from her modeling career, Prinsloo uploads a slew of candids featuring her husband Adam Levine. And, if there's anything great in this world, it's celebrity marriage candids.
93 of 105
Who: Maisie Williams
Handle: @maisie_williams
What You'll Find: The wonderful musings of a 17-year-old star — like passing a driver's test.
Handle: @maisie_williams
What You'll Find: The wonderful musings of a 17-year-old star — like passing a driver's test.
94 of 105
Who: Rachel Antonoff
Handle: @rachelantonoff
What You'll Find: A behind-the-scenes look into the well-curated life of one of fashion's funnest designers. Plus, Lena Dunham pops up once in a while.
Handle: @rachelantonoff
What You'll Find: A behind-the-scenes look into the well-curated life of one of fashion's funnest designers. Plus, Lena Dunham pops up once in a while.
95 of 105
Who: Annie Clark, a.k.a. St. Vincent
Handle: @st_vincent
What You'll Find: Annie Clark is as close to perfection as one human can get. Her mind buzzes at a different frequency, and getting a peek at what she sees is nothing short of thrilling.
Handle: @st_vincent
What You'll Find: Annie Clark is as close to perfection as one human can get. Her mind buzzes at a different frequency, and getting a peek at what she sees is nothing short of thrilling.
96 of 105
Who: Shay Mitchell
Handle: @shaym
What You'll Find: The Pretty Little Liar star's Instagram feed is a virtual vacation. You can travel the world in a day just by thumbing through.
Handle: @shaym
What You'll Find: The Pretty Little Liar star's Instagram feed is a virtual vacation. You can travel the world in a day just by thumbing through.
97 of 105
Who: FKA twigs
Handle: @fkatwigs
What You'll Find: twigs herself is a walking piece of art, and getting a glimpse at how her brain works through Instagram is a treat.
Handle: @fkatwigs
What You'll Find: twigs herself is a walking piece of art, and getting a glimpse at how her brain works through Instagram is a treat.
98 of 105
Who: Anna Faris
Handle: @anna.faris
What You'll Find: Faris is the type of gal who takes photos with her friend group doing literally whatever, and we are so thankful for that.
Handle: @anna.faris
What You'll Find: Faris is the type of gal who takes photos with her friend group doing literally whatever, and we are so thankful for that.
99 of 105
Who: Serena Williams
Handle: @serenawilliams
What You'll Find: Confidence. Pure, unadulterated confidence.
Handle: @serenawilliams
What You'll Find: Confidence. Pure, unadulterated confidence.
100 of 105
Who: Lena Headey
Handle: @iamlenaheadey
What You'll Find: Don't let her Game of Thrones character fool you; Headey is a goofball and isn't afraid to show it on Instagram.
Handle: @iamlenaheadey
What You'll Find: Don't let her Game of Thrones character fool you; Headey is a goofball and isn't afraid to show it on Instagram.
101 of 105
Who: Michelle Dockery
Handle: @theladydockers
What You'll Find: What, you thought Lady Mary remained in costume all the time? Puhlease! Michelle Dockery's living the good life and sharing it (and her dog), one Insta at a time.
Handle: @theladydockers
What You'll Find: What, you thought Lady Mary remained in costume all the time? Puhlease! Michelle Dockery's living the good life and sharing it (and her dog), one Insta at a time.
102 of 105
Who: Michael B. Jordan
Handle: @michaelbjordan
What You'll Find: Jordan's feed is like one big family album: unpredictably heartwarming.
Handle: @michaelbjordan
What You'll Find: Jordan's feed is like one big family album: unpredictably heartwarming.
103 of 105
Who: Sarah Jessica Parker
Handle: @sarahjessicaparker
What You'll Find: Sure, the life of Carrie Bradshaw is meant to be fiction, but SJP's Insta-adventures come pretty darn close to her HBO moniker. Though, there's less sex here because, well, Instagram has rules.
Handle: @sarahjessicaparker
What You'll Find: Sure, the life of Carrie Bradshaw is meant to be fiction, but SJP's Insta-adventures come pretty darn close to her HBO moniker. Though, there's less sex here because, well, Instagram has rules.
104 of 105
Who: Karlie Kloss
Handle: @karliekloss
What You'll Find: Kloss' star has been rising faster than most. Fame, however, has not gone to her head. Her Instagram spans the gamut of gorgeous fashion shoots and quirky friend vacation snaps to inspirational messages about living your fullest life. It's honest and, despite the filtered images, completely unfiltered in content.
Handle: @karliekloss
What You'll Find: Kloss' star has been rising faster than most. Fame, however, has not gone to her head. Her Instagram spans the gamut of gorgeous fashion shoots and quirky friend vacation snaps to inspirational messages about living your fullest life. It's honest and, despite the filtered images, completely unfiltered in content.
105 of 105
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of entertainment news, celebrity updates, and cat videos on the Refinery29 Entertainment Facebook page. Like us on Facebook — we'll see you there!
Advertisement