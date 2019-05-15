Skip navigation!
Best of Instagram
Fashion
Meet The Designer Who Makes A Crystal Durag
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
Copper Is The Breakout Hair-Color Trend To Watch For Summer 2019
Megan Decker
May 15, 2019
Unbothered
6 Badass Moms You Need To Follow, Right Now
Raven Baker
May 12, 2019
Beauty
6 Trendy Nail-Art Designs That Will Be Everywhere This Summer
Megan Decker
May 10, 2019
Beauty
Bella Hadid Just Stepped Out With A Supermodel Pixie Cut
We suspected that Bella Hadid would wear something on-brand sexy for this year's Met Gala. What we didn't expect was a look so dramatic she was virtually
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
How Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, And More Are Getting Ready For The Me...
The best moments of the Met Gala usually happen behind-the-scenes. Sure we'll be refreshing Getty Images constantly for new photos that come through, but
by
Michelle Li
Beauty
Blake Lively's Pokémon Manicure Is Outshining Her Pregnancy ...
Blake Lively made one thing clear with her big pregnancy reveal at last night's Pokémon: Detective Pikachu premiere: She loves a theme. The actress went
by
Megan Decker
Travel
The Best Destinations To Visit In June, According To Travel Influ...
Summer is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, which means going a vacation during this time takes a little extra planning. Before taking a
by
Olivia Harrison
Beauty
31 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In May
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Fashion
31 Outfits To Try This May
It feels like we've been waiting all year for this moment: the start of Spring. With April and its unexpected snow showers behind us, May might be our
by
Michelle Li
Tech
Instagram Is Letting You Channel Your Inner Taylor Swift With The...
Since its launch in August 2016, Instagram Stories has quickly gone from just a Snapchat copycat to the go-to platform to see what friends, A-listers, and
by
Madeline Buxton
Beauty
The Tiny Detail You Probably Missed In Beyoncé's Adidas-Them...
We knew Beyoncé's nail game was strong, but we never expected her to bring actual game — like the sports variety — to her nail art. The Homecoming
by
Megan Decker
Tech
These Are The Best Quotes To Put In Your Instagram Bio
First impressions are extremely important — especially on social media. Oftentimes, people glance at your profile for just a few seconds before deciding
by
Refinery29
Tech
What Your Favorite Emoji Really Mean
For an image to receive the coveted status of becoming an official emoji, it needs to satisfy multiple requirements set forth by the Unicode Consortium,
by
Refinery29
Beauty
The Most Stunning Celebrity Hair & Makeup Looks Straight Out Of C...
Like clockwork, celebrities flock to the California desert every April for a weekend (or two) of sun and outdoor concert-hopping at Coachella. Yes,
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
Every Outfit You Need For Coachella — All In One Place
After a winter so long we didn't think we'd ever see the sun again, the light at the end of the tunnel is near — and Ariana Grande is standing in it,
by
Eliza Huber
Tech
22 Apps That Will Make Your Instagram Photos Look
So
Muc...
Instagram is known as much for its photo-sharing features as it is for its photo-editing tools. Think about it: Before Instagram came around, if you
by
Madeline Buxton
Beauty
Mismatched Eyeshadow Is Here To Challenge The Status Quo
When it comes to makeup, we're taught that it's always best to be symmetrical. Your eyebrows should match, your blush should, too, and don't even get us
by
Us
Beauty
16 Chic & Short Hairstyles To Inspire Your Springtime Chop
Think about the cool-girl short haircut you've always wanted. Maybe it's the polished jaw-length bob you've saved on Instagram, like, a hundred times, or
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
12 Breezy, Romantic Hairstyles That Would Be
Perfect
For...
When you think about how you want to wear your hair for a special occasion like prom, the biggest objective is to avoid the barrel-curled
by
Megan Decker
Spring Trends
The Best Destinations To Visit In May, According To Travel Influe...
As a working adult, chances are you missed out on the opportunity to take a traditional spring break trip last month. But guess what? Spring isn't over.
by
Olivia Harrison
Kardashians
Kourtney Kardashian's New Lifestyle Website Poosh Is Officia...
Update: After weeks of teasing her fans and followers, Kourtney Kardashian has officially launched her brand new lifestyle website and e-commerce
by
Olivia Harrison
Fashion
30 Outfits To Wear This April
Posting about spring outfits while the predicted weather is still in the thirties in New York City feels a little...off. And no, that's not an April
by
Michelle Li
Food Trends
The True Story Of How One Unlikely Orange Became An Instagram Star
Walk into any Whole Foods between the months of January and April, and it's impossible to miss: orange and purple cardboard tubs stacked on top of one
by
Olivia Harrison
Beauty
Bella Hadid Just Dyed Her Hair The Perfect Honey Blonde For Spring
We're here for the back-to-dark brown color trend we've been seeing all over L.A. lately, but if there's anyone who can get us to rethink our chocolate
by
Megan Decker
TV Shows
Tonight On
Vanderpump Rules
, TomTom Will Officially Open...
Tonight, Vanderpump Rules fans will tune in to see the official opening of TomTom, the restaurant and bar Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd started with Tom
by
Olivia Harrison
Music
The Best Rap Lyrics For Your Instagram Captions
Instagram aficionados know that, like peanut butter and jelly, or avocado and toast for the millennials with spare cash, even the best snaps on the
by
Sesali Bowen
Tech
Kylie Jenner May Make $1 Million Per Instagram Post, But Can It L...
Update March 5, 2019: Forbes released it’s annual list of the world’s richest people and not only did Kylie Jenner make the list for the first time,
by
Madeline Buxton
Fashion
31 Looks We're Trying This March
Normally, we'd bet our favorite pair of mules that March weather will be all parts winter. But considering how absurdly warm (not that we're complaining)
by
Michelle Li
Beauty
Meet The Makeup Artist Redefining “Instagram Skin”
For some, a lipstick is just a lipstick. But for others, it's a source of strength, creativity, and expression. In our series Power Faces, we'll explore
by
Cat Quinn
Beauty
The $48 Serum Lady Gaga Uses For Perfect Makeup-Free Skin
When one of the most famous women in the world posts a photo in which she’s wearing little other than a blinding, cushion-cut, 128.54-carat yellow
by
Erika Stalder
