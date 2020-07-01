31 Looks To Jumpstart Your Summer Style

As stores, outdoor restaurants, and workplaces begin to open up around the world — even if, in some places, they really shouldn’t — so, too, do opportunities to get dressed again, in something other than pajamas and nightgowns, that is. After two months spent indoors wearing nothing more than sweatsuits and fuzzy socks, followed by two more months in boxers and tank tops, changing back into non-quarantine attire is going to take some adjusting to; as I recently discovered, putting together a truly, well-put-together outfit these days isn’t quite as easy as riding a bike. At least not without a dose of inspiration to get you started.
To solve the sartorial dilemma at hand, we went ahead and scoured Instagram’s finest fashion accounts for summer looks worth copying, from bikini tops paired with wide-leg trousers to slinky sundresses dressed up with cowboy boots (practical, I know). Find an outfit (or 31, for every day in July) that’ll get you excited to get dressed again by clicking through the slideshow ahead. You’ll be back to winning best-dressed again in no time.