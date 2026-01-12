Our Favorite 2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet Looks
It’s here! The official start to awards season commenced with the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. But before we popped our popcorn to see if any of our favorite movies and series — like Sinners, Marty Supreme, Frankenstein, The Pitt, The Bear, and Severance — take home awards, we were taking in the fashion. The show’s much-anticipated precursor, the Golden Globes red carpet, was a chance for our favorite silver screen and movie stars to shine (and hopefully gain a spot on some best-dressed lists).
We kept our eyes open for the entire KPop Demon Hunters crew, our internet boyfriends (à la Heated Rivalry), along with Golden Globes nominees like Jessie Buckley, Ariana Grande, and Noah Wyle to see which showstopping looks they step out in.
Ahead, see our favorite 2026 Golden Globes red carpet looks, from not-so-basic black gowns to vibrant jewel tones, out-of-the-box suits, and political pins from the likes of Selena Gomez, Olandria, Emma Stone, and Colman Domingo.