Paul Mescal & Jessie Buckley Know Hamnet Is Going To Make You Cry

Jessie Buckley: To feel is quite scary. To feel at all is scary. I think we try to control what that is in our lives and in some ways, there's so much catharsis to connect again to the epicness of just being alive. And this film is so full of love. It's so full of the courage to love fully and to live fully, and to lose. And anytime you choose to love, you also choose to potentially lose. You’re risking to lose somebody in your life. But I think there's a lot of catharsis and hope and healing in this film, and you're not on your own. There's going to be somebody beside you who's going to have a tissue, and they're going to give it to you, and you're going to have a big chat and a hug afterwards and you're going to think that was great.