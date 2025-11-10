Mia Goth Explains Hidden Details In Frankenstein Costumes: “That Was Deliberate”

There's also a religious nod in many of Elizabeth's outfits, particularly seen through the use of bonnets. "Religious language is a big part of Elizabeth's character, and that bonnet is like a halo," Hawley explains. "Mia has such an amazing, mercurial face — one of the first fittings we had, we put that bonnet on her, and we put the yellow veil over her, and she just became this other creature." While Goth jokingly tells R29 she couldn't breathe in her restrictive wardrobe, stepping into the period pieces helped frame her performance as Elizabeth. "That was helpful, because that's exactly how a woman in the Victorian world would feel, and it formed how I moved and how I sat," Goth says. "I felt once I started to see where the costumes were headed, I found my character, Elizabeth, kind of from the outside in this time around.