The Gallerist: Natalie Portman & Jenna Ortega Lead Messy, Absurd Take On Art & Ambition

There's a scene late in the film where the three women — Polina, Kiki, and Marianne — are frantically trying to pull off their scheme before everything falls apart, and I realized I was watching three generations of women in the art world, each one more jaded than the last, each one doing whatever it takes to survive. The film asks: what happens to women when the only way to succeed is to become the thing you swore you'd never be? And more specifically, what happens to young women when the mentors they look up to teach them that compromise is just pragmatism, that selling out is just growing up, that the price of admission is everything you thought you stood for?