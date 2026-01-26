As Charli XCX deals with it, she’s grappling with having it all while wanting none of it. The last act of the film could be interpreted as a sincere rumination on the mental toil of massive success, and the loss of creative freedom, but it’s also where the movie’s message gets muddled. It may seem hard to feel bad for someone who got everything she wanted, but the genuine emotions that Charli the actress delivers help you root for this anti-heroine, even when you’re rooting for her multi-million dollar Brat credit card deal not to fall through. The viewer gets just as caught up in the allure of Chari XCX as the parasocial stans she’s referencing. But Charli XCX is taking the piss out of herself, her fans, and their co-dependency. She can leave the sincerity for the sparkly pop stars.