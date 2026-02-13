Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights Whitewashed Heathcliff & Honestly, It Was For The Best

The audiences who show up to the theater on Valentine’s Day hoping for a feel-good romance may leave a bit traumatized (just like I was when I first read Wuthering Heights in high school), but they’ll also buy into the splendor and pageantry of this movie. And they’ll understand why Elordi and Robbie are two of the most in-demand talents of their generation. I do wish that a Black-led, Black-directed film — or one made by and for people of color — was getting the same over-the-top treatment, star-making potential, and budget, but until we start yelling more about why we aren’t seeing those stories greenlit, funded, and released, we’ll be stuck in our own fantasy. Fennell’s warped, whimsical, white-as-hell fever dream may be a compelling watch, but it’s her imagination come to life. I want to imagine a world in which the weird whims of Black and Brown filmmakers are able to be awakened too.