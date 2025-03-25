We Can’t Allow Racism To Distract From Adolescence’s Crucial Message About Toxic Masculinity

Beyond the obvious theme of murder and the suspenseful one-shot format (each episode was impeccably shot in a singular continuous take), what makes Adolescence feel incredibly chilling is the implausibility of a seemingly innocent Jamie being a cold-blooded killer. Spoiler alert: We find out at the end of the first episode, through damning CCTV evidence, that Jamie is guilty (as I said, the show is definitely not a whodunnit). But, up until that point — and honestly, I’m ashamed to admit this — until episode 3, there is a part of me that believed that he didn’t do it and they got the wrong guy. This obviously seems ridiculous, given that a figure who happened to look exactly like Jamie was caught stabbing Katie in 4K. Stupidly, I guess, I bought into his pleas of innocence in episode 1. I mean, he seemed so innocent and so sincere.